webisjericho.com
Ash Irvine Says He Hopes His Father Chris Jericho Gets Respect From The Wrestling Community When He Retires
Recently FAU student, WebIsJericho.com columnist, and son of AEW’s Chris Jericho, Ash Irvine, was interviewed by Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald and would cover multiple topics. One of which was being the son of a legendary pro wrestler. And while he acknowledged that he’d taken his father’s fame for granted due to growing up with him as a WWE Superstar, he’d say that when he finally retires from the ring, he hopes he gets recognized by the wrestling community for his contributions.
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Jarrett Hates That This AEW Star Is His Son's Favorite
WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett returned to the ring at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19, teaming with Jay Lethal in a losing effort against Sting and Darby Allin in a no-disqualification tag team match. Jarrett, who recently joined AEW as Director of Business Development, had his son, Kody, with him throughout the weekend's AEW festivities in Newark, N.J. He discussed an awkward conversation he had with his son after bumping into a WWE talent at the airport.
wrestlinginc.com
Bruce Prichard Says Former WWE Superstar 'Legitimately Hated' Entertaining Kids
Clowns are typically seen as happy, jolly individuals who make balloons and act silly to entertain children, but that was far from the case when it came to Doink The Clown. The classic WWE character fell into the same territory as other infamous clowns who struck fear into the hearts of children, a true heel in every sense. Flipping the norms with Doink proved to be a great idea for the company, and during the latest "Something To Wrestle," Bruce Prichard revealed the extent to which the persona was rooted in reality.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Discussing The Idea Of Bringing Current AEW Star Back To The Company
WWE has parted ways with a number of people over the last few years and earlier this year the company cut ties with William Regal. Following his WWE departure Regal ended up joining All Elite Wrestling and he’s been working with some of the top stars in the company ever since.
WWE Allegedly Lined Up Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble Opponent, And This Might Lead To Something Big
The WWE has reportedly nailed down an opponent for Roman Reigns, who will defend his title at the Royal Rumble.
ComicBook
New United States Champion Crowned at WWE Survivor Series 2022
Austin Theory became a two-time United States Champion at WWE's Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night, stealing a pin in a triple threat with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Late in the match, Rollins vaulted over a prone Theory to nail a Curb Stomp on Lashley. He then attempted a Superplex into a Falcon Arrow on Theory, only for Lashley to knock the wind out of him with a Spear. Theory fell on top of Rollins and picked up the victory before Lashley could break up the pin.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
WWE may have its Roman Reigns plans until WrestleMania figured out
Thanks in large part to Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns and the Bloodline left Survivor Series WarGames looking stronger than ever. But even though Reigns looks like he will sail into 2023 with his grip on both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship as tight as ever, he’s almost certainly going to have to defend those titles before WrestleMania 39 next spring, and WWE may have determined who will get the opportunity to challenge for them. Specifically, WrestlingNews.co cited its WWE sources in a report this past weekend that Reigns will have title matches at both Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber against...
ringsidenews.com
New Video Shows Iyo Sky Collapsing After WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
Rhea Ripley is viewed as one of the top stars in the WWE women’s division, as she has seen a lot of success after debuting in WWE a few years ago. Ripley is also one of the strongest female Superstars in all of WWE, and she displayed that after WWE Survivor Series WarGames as well.
stillrealtous.com
People In WWE Reportedly Surprised By Recent Return
For months now WWE has been bringing former stars back into the fold not just on screen but behind the scenes as well. Brian Kendrick parted ways with WWE earlier this year and it was reported by Fightful Select that Kendrick worked backstage at Survivor Series on Saturday and helped produce the SmackDown Women’s Title match.
webisjericho.com
Who The Driving Force Behind CM Punk’s Contact Buyout Has Been Revealed
Following the infamous locker room fight between The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel, it was reported that conversations were had regarding a potential contract buyout for Punk. With it claimed that the stumbling block was that Punk wanted a shorter non-compete clause than AEW would agree to. And since then, things have been quiet regarding updates. However, Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com recently revealed to his followers during a chat that it’s only Punk pushing for the buyout, seemingly suggesting that AEW is happy to pay him for the remaining time left on his deal.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Ends Shocking 16-Month Streak During Survivor Series 2022
At Survivor Series 2022, AJ Styles took on Finn Balor in singles action for the first time in five years. In their last encounter at TLC 2017, Balor came out on top and the pair ended the match with a show of respect. The rivalry between the two has become...
Roman Reigns reportedly unhappy about ‘unplanned spot’ during WarGames
Things don’t always go according to plan during pro wrestling matches, and that’s doubly true when they’re as chaotic as the WarGames matches WWE just held at Survivor Series. That can lead to the participants being upset about what goes down, which may have been the case Saturday night with Roman Reigns. According to Fightful Select, Reigns was not happy after the main event of Survivor Series in Boston, and delivered an “expletive filled” expression of his discontent. He also may have been injured, referring to “possibly having a ruptured ear drum.” What caused his unhappiness? Fightful Select’s sources point to “an...
WWE Survivor Series 2022 results: WarGames times two
War … what is it good for? Absolutely nothing when it’s the real thing, but when it’s WarGames we’re talking about, it should be fine entertainment. WWE Survivor Series 2022 is giving us a double dose of WarGames from the TD Garden in Boston, with one of the dual-ring, steel cage, team-based matches for the men and women. The former will see the Bloodline take on a coalition of the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens. While Roman Reigns‘ faction would figure to have an edge in solidarity due to their familial bonds, all is not harmonious on the Island...
