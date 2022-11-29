Oodie Cyber Monday deals 2022 – save up to £40 on the wearable blanket hoodies

The cost-of-living crisis has made energy-efficient products hot commodities – with everything from air fryers and heated airers to electric blankets and dehumidifiers rising to coveted status this winter.

In light of soaring energy bills, if you’re looking to hunker down without turning the heating on during the colder months, a hooded blanket may just be the solution.

Trail-blazed by Australian brand Oodie , blanket hoodies are selling out left, right and centre for good reason. Essentially an oversized jumper with a hood and sleeves, these fleece-lined numbers have been praised by everyone from savvy TikTok users to money expert Martin Lewis.

But with their near £100 price tag, Oodie’s market-leading blanket hoodies are certainly an investment for most. Luckily, Oodie’s Cyber Monday sale is here – good news for all those tempted by the cult brand.

You’ll find more than 30 per cent off bestselling blanket hoodies, as well as bundles and blankets , with a ‘breakfast buddies’ version reduced by a whopping £40.Here’s everything we’re making a beeline for.

Best Oodie Cyber Monday deals

The Oodie, grey: Was £89, now £59, Theoodie.co.uk

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best blanket hoodies , we found the oversized hoodie to be “ very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees.” Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside.

“Large enough to curl beneath it on the sofa but still sufficiently fitted and lightweight to move around the house while working from home, the Oodie will be a saviour when temperatures plummet,” said our tester. Our only gripe was its not-so pocket-friendly price, but now you can save 35 per cent for Cyber Monday.

Buy now

Breakfast buddies Oodie: Was £89, now £49, Theoodie.co.uk

Currently reduced by £40 for Cyber Monday, you can pick up this blanket hoodie for less than £50. The fun Oodie design depicts breakfast items like coffee, waffles and milk. Cosy up with your morning cuppa or sport this snuggly sherpa layer throughout the day. We’re certain the multi-coloured pattern would earn you extra Santa points too, should you choose to buy it as a Christmas gift.

Buy now

Oodie grey weighted blanket bundle: Was £188, now £133, Theoodie.co.uk

From soothing anxiety to helping you get a more restful night’s sleep, the benefits of weighted blankets are well-documented. Now, you can save almost 30 per cent on a bundle that includes Oodie’s own weighted blanket and its coveted blanket hoodie. The vegan and cruelty-free soft flannel fleece blanket has a sherpa fleece interior and you can choose between three weights (the brand recommends to aim for around 10 per cent of your weight) and more than 20 colours and patterns of the wearable blanket hoodie.

Buy now

Oodie twin pack: Was £178, now £98, Theoodie.co.uk

Whether you’re shopping for friends or your partner, you can save £80 right now on a twin pack of Oodie blanket hoodies. Choose between having two matching hoodies or different prints and finishes, with both one-size-fits-all blankets finished in a soft flannel fleece and warming sherpa lining.

Buy now

Oodie kids purple tie-dye oodie: Was £77, now £42, Theoodie.co.uk

This winter, kit out the entire family, with Oodie’s kids’ range of blanket hoodies. The one-size blanket is designed for children aged 3-13 years old, and features the same toasty-warm sherpa fleece inside and flannel fleece exterior, to keep young ones warm during the colder months. From a pizza print design (was £77, now £47, Theoodie.co.uk ) to a cute avocado style (was £77, now £47, Theoodie.co.uk ) there’s a wealth of choice in the Oodie sale.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on blankets, try the links below:

Join the Indy Community

Have you snapped up any Black Friday deals or have tips and tricks for shopping the sales? We want to read your reviews and see photos and videos of products you love, being tested by real people.

Email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts for a chance to be featured and help fellow readers!

Looking for more ways to keep warm this winter? We’ve rounded up the best electric blankets

Read more on Cyber Monday 2022:

The best Cyber Monday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found across the board

Best Cyber Monday tech deals – whether it’s headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Cyber Monday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to find you top discounts

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Cyber Monday clothing deals – whether it’s trainers or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Cyber Monday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Cyber Monday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Cyber Monday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Cyber Monday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Cyber Monday mobile phone deals – get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals – our pick of the best deals from the millions on offer

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best Currys Cyber Monday deals – bag a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis Cyber Monday deals – the high-street stalwart has great prices across fashion, beauty, tech and home

Best Boots Cyber Monday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Cyber Monday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Very Cyber Monday deals – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Cyber Monday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Sky Cyber Monday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less