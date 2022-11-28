This Apple Watch Black Friday deal takes the series 7 down to its lowest ever price

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is showing no sign of slowing down, with more products entering the virtual bargain bucket or those already in the sale having their prices slashed further as we speak.

From home appliances such as air fryers , vacuum cleaners , microwaves and more to big-ticket tech treats such as TVs , laptops , gaming and phones , there’s no short supply of savings to be had, and we’re keeping tabs on the latest and greatest on our designated Amazon Black Friday guide .

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop now

But, every now and again, a really great deal comes out of the woodwork – or, more accurately, our multiple screens designated to savvy saving – and catches us by surprise. So best be prepared for this Apple watch saving.

Now on sale at its lowest ever price – beating the price slashing it received from Currys , John Lewis & Partners , Argos and more – the Apple watch series 7 could be yours for £70 less.

We’re sure we don’t have to remind you that Apple products are in high demand at this time of year. So, if you know this would make somebody’s Christmas morning or really help you keep on track of your own fitness goals, then we wouldn’t wait around to shop this sale find.

Apple watch series 7: Was £369, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

Case size: 41mm and 45mm

41mm and 45mm Price: 41mm from £369 RRP, 45mm from £399 RRP

41mm from £369 RRP, 45mm from £399 RRP Processor: Apple S7

Apple S7 Storage: 32GB

32GB Battery: Up to 18 hours

Up to 18 hours Dimensions : 41mm: 40.9 x 34.8 x 10.7m; 45mm: 45.08 x 38.21 x 10.7mm

: 41mm: 40.9 x 34.8 x 10.7m; 45mm: 45.08 x 38.21 x 10.7mm Weight: 41mm: aluminium 32g, stainless steel 42.3g, titanium 37g; 45mm: aluminium 38.8g, stainless steel 51.5g, titanium 45.1g

We’re willing to bet you’ve at least heard of this highly regarded watch. They’ve racked up a huge number of loyal fans, with countless people wearing the high tech wrist piece every day. So, whether you’re already an Apple aficionado or are looking to up the ante on your fitness routine, this deal is the one to know.

We reviewed the Apple watch series 7 when it first launched in October last year. Our tester called in a “polished evolution” of the original design, and although they highlighted the green colourway as their favourite pick of the bunch, only the red is included in this season’s sale.

“Apple watch series 7 is a subtle but powerful step up from last year’s already-excellent series 6,” our tester concluded. Adding, “the design changes are understated but definite improvements, and the user interface has been tweaked to make the most of them – the display really gleams when you choose a favourite photo as the Watch face, for instance.”

“If you have an earlier Apple watch, or no smartwatch at all, then the temptation is hard to resist,” was their final comment. And now, with a near 20 per cent saving, we think it’s got just that little bit harder.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Apple products and other tech offers, try the below links:

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found across the board

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s trainers or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Black Friday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Black Friday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Black Friday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Black Friday mobile phone deals – Get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best deals from the millions on offer

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – bag a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart has great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Very Black Friday – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Black Friday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Sky Black Friday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less