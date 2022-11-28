ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Apple Watch Black Friday deal takes the series 7 down to its lowest ever price

By Lauren Cunningham
 2 days ago

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is showing no sign of slowing down, with more products entering the virtual bargain bucket or those already in the sale having their prices slashed further as we speak.

From home appliances such as air fryers , vacuum cleaners , microwaves and more to big-ticket tech treats such as TVs , laptops , gaming and phones , there’s no short supply of savings to be had, and we’re keeping tabs on the latest and greatest on our designated Amazon Black Friday guide .

But, every now and again, a really great deal comes out of the woodwork – or, more accurately, our multiple screens designated to savvy saving – and catches us by surprise. So best be prepared for this Apple watch saving.

Now on sale at its lowest ever price – beating the price slashing it received from Currys , John Lewis & Partners , Argos and more – the Apple watch series 7 could be yours for £70 less.

We’re sure we don’t have to remind you that Apple products are in high demand at this time of year. So, if you know this would make somebody’s Christmas morning or really help you keep on track of your own fitness goals, then we wouldn’t wait around to shop this sale find.

Apple watch series 7: Was £369, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SuBCx_0jOJLccI00
  • Case size: 41mm and 45mm
  • Price: 41mm from £369 RRP, 45mm from £399 RRP
  • Processor: Apple S7
  • Storage: 32GB
  • Battery: Up to 18 hours
  • Dimensions : 41mm: 40.9 x 34.8 x 10.7m; 45mm: 45.08 x 38.21 x 10.7mm
  • Weight: 41mm: aluminium 32g, stainless steel 42.3g, titanium 37g; 45mm: aluminium 38.8g, stainless steel 51.5g, titanium 45.1g

We’re willing to bet you’ve at least heard of this highly regarded watch. They’ve racked up a huge number of loyal fans, with countless people wearing the high tech wrist piece every day. So, whether you’re already an Apple aficionado or are looking to up the ante on your fitness routine, this deal is the one to know.

We reviewed the Apple watch series 7 when it first launched in October last year. Our tester called in a “polished evolution” of the original design, and although they highlighted the green colourway as their favourite pick of the bunch, only the red is included in this season’s sale.

“Apple watch series 7 is a subtle but powerful step up from last year’s already-excellent series 6,” our tester concluded. Adding, “the design changes are understated but definite improvements, and the user interface has been tweaked to make the most of them – the display really gleams when you choose a favourite photo as the Watch face, for instance.”

“If you have an earlier Apple watch, or no smartwatch at all, then the temptation is hard to resist,” was their final comment. And now, with a near 20 per cent saving, we think it’s got just that little bit harder.

