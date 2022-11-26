Sabres unable to solve New Jersey in loss

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Sabres' two-game winning streak was stopped on Friday night after a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on at KeyBank Center. All four goals were scored in the second period.

The Sabres were unable to get their offense going early in the opening period, but finished the frame with seven shots on goal.

New Jersey's Erik Haula took the only penalty of the period for a faceoff violation. However, Buffalo was unable to take advantage of the opportunity.

Craig Anderson made 16 saves in the first period against the Devils. The veteran netminder did not allow a goal through the opening period.

New Jersey opened the scoring by adding a pair of goals in the second period.

Jack Hughes recorded his eighth of the season on a one-timer from a knee, as he was set up by a Dawson Mercer pass. Just under four minutes later a turnover behind the Sabres net led to Jesper Boqvist's third goal of the season.

With less than six minutes remaining in the second stanza Victor Olofsson beat Devils goalie Akira Schmid with a shot that halved Buffalo's deficit to 2-1. Olofsson's 11th goal of the season was created by a pass from Casey Mittelstadt just in the offensive zone.

Tomas Tatar was able to extend New Jersey's lead back to two goals with a score late in the second period. Tatar's fifth goal of the year beat Anderson under his leg and to the far post to make the score 3-1, Devils.

Neither team was able to score in the final period, despites several opportunities at both ends of the ice. Buffalo recorded 13 shots on goal in the final frame, while the Devils were credited with eight.

The only penalty of the period was charged to Tyson Jost for high sticking.

----------

GAME RECAP

Scoring Summary:

First Period:

BUF: NONE

NJD: NONE

Second Period:

BUF: 14:19 - Victor Olofsson (11) (Casey Mittelstadt, Henri Jokiharju)

NJD: 2:00 - Jack Hughes (8) (Dawson Mercer, Erik Haula); 5:47 - Jesper Boqvist (3) (Yegor Sharangovich); 17:55 - Tomas Tatar (5) (Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt)

Third Period:

BUF: NONE

NJD: NONE

----------

Penalty Summary

First Period

BUF : NONE

NJD : 10:01 - Erik Haula (Faceoff violation - 2 min.)

Second Period

BUF : NONE

NJD : NONE

Third Period

BUF : 3:45 - Tyson Jost (High sticking - 2 min.)

NJD : NONE

----------

STATS OF THE GAME:

----------

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:

1.) Jack Hughes - NJD

2.) Nico Hischier - NJD

3.) Craig Anderson - BUF

----------

What's next:

The Sabres remain home to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night at KeyBank Center. The two teams will drop the puck at 7 p.m. EST on the flagship home of the Sabres Radio Network - WGR Sports Radio 550. Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. EST with Mike Schopp and the Bulldog.