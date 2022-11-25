Read full article on original website
Associations between data-driven lifestyle profiles and cognitive function in the AusDiab study
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1990 (2022) Cite this article. Mounting evidence highlights the importance of combined modifiable lifestyle factors in reducing risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Several a priori additive scoring approaches have been established; however, limited research has employed advanced data-driven approaches to explore this association. This study aimed to examine the association between data-driven lifestyle profiles and cognitive function in community-dwelling Australian adults.
Socioeconomic disparities in using rehabilitation services among Iranian adults with disabilities: a decomposition analysis
Shahin Soltani ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8365-73631, Marzieh Mohammadi Moghadam ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0592-30022,. Shiva Amani ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1623-574X3,. Shahram Akbari ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1079-13631,. Amir Shiani ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9517-764X4 &. Moslem Soofi ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4922-84125. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1449 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Persons with disabilities (PWD) generally experience various...
The ecology of medical care in Korea: the association of a regular doctor and medical care utilization
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1423 (2022) Cite this article. There is no registered regular doctor system in Korea, but people voluntarily select regular doctors for medical services. This study aims to study the ecology of medical care in Korea according to the presence and type of a regular doctor.
The relationships between parents’ and children’s screen times on body mass index: a cross-sectional path analysis
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2190 (2022) Cite this article. Understanding factors contributing to an individual reducing screen time is essential for promoting a healthy weight. Parents’ behavior affects children by influencing their daily decision-making through modeling, rules or restrictions, social support, and co-participation. We examined how the direct and indirect effects of parents’ and children’s behaviors regarding screen time influenced body mass index (BMI) among Japanese elementary school children.
Health professionals’ sentiments towards implemented information technologies in psychiatric hospitals: a text-mining analysis
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1426 (2022) Cite this article. Psychiatric hospitals are increasingly being digitalised. Digitalisation often requires changes at work for health professionals. A positive attitude from health professionals towards technology is crucial for a successful and sustainable digital transformation at work. Nevertheless, insufficient attention is being paid to the health professionals’ sentiments towards technology.
Social risks and social needs in a health insurance exchange sample: a longitudinal evaluation of utilization
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1430 (2022) Cite this article. Health systems are increasingly attempting to intervene on social adversity as a strategy to improve health care outcomes. To inform health system efforts to screen for social adversity, we sought to explore the stability of social risk and interest in assistance over time and to evaluate whether the social risk was associated with subsequent healthcare utilization.
How health systems facilitate patient-centered care and care coordination: a case series analysis to identify best practices
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1448 (2022) Cite this article. Large- and small-scale transformation of healthcare delivery toward improved patient experience through promotion of patient-centered and coordinated care continues to be at the forefront of health system efforts in the United States. As part of a Quality Improvement (QI) project at a large, midwestern health system, a case series of high-performing organizations was explored with the goal of identifying best practices in patient-centered care and/or care coordination (PCC/CC). Identification of best practices was done through rapid realist review of peer-reviewed literature supporting three PCC/CC interventions per case. Mechanisms responsible for successful intervention outcomes and associated institutional-level facilitators were evaluated, and cross-case analysis produced high-level focus items for health system leadership, including (1) institutional values surrounding PCC/CC, (2) optimization of IT infrastructure to enhance performance and communication, (3) pay structures and employment models that enhance accountability, and (4) organizing bodies to support implementation efforts. Health systems may use this review to gain insight into how institutional-level factors may facilitate small-scale PCC/CC behaviors, or to conduct similar assessments in their own QI projects. Based on our analysis, we recommend health systems seeking to improve PCC/CC at any level or scale to evaluate how IT infrastructure affects provider-provider and provider-patient communication, and the extent to which institutional prioritization of PCC/CC is manifest and held accountable in performance feedback, incentivization, and values shared among departments and settings. Ideally, this evaluation work should be performed and/or supported by cross-department organizing bodies specifically devoted to PCC/CC implementation work.
Application of comprehensive pharmaceutical care program in identifying and addressing drug-related problems in hospitalized patients with osteoporosis
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1438 (2022) Cite this article. More information about the impacts of comprehensive pharmaceutical care program (CPCP) on the identification and resolution of drug-related problems (DRPs) is needed. This study aimed at researching the characteristics of DRPs in osteoporosis patients and evaluating the effect of CPCP in identifying and addressing DRPs.
Association between service readiness and PMTCT cascade effectiveness: a 2018 cross-sectional analysis from Manica province, Mozambique
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1422 (2022) Cite this article. Despite high coverage of maternal and child health services in Mozambique, prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV (PMTCT) cascade outcomes remain sub-optimal. Delivery effectiveness is modified by health system preparedness. Identifying modifiable factors that impact quality of care and service uptake can inform strategies to improve the effectiveness of PMTCT programs. We estimated associations between facility-level modifiable health system readiness measures and three PMTCT outcomes: Early infant diagnosis (polymerase chain reaction (PCR) before 8 weeks of life), PCR ever (before or after 8 weeks), and positive PCR test result.
Study protocol: a pragmatic trial reviewing the effectiveness of the TransitionMate mobile application in supporting self-management and transition to adult healthcare services for young people with chronic illnesses
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1443 (2022) Cite this article. Transition from paediatric to adult heath care services is a challenging time for many adolescents with chronic illnesses and may include deterioration in illness control as a consequence of inadequate self-management skills, poor understanding of their chronic illness and failure to engage with adult services. Successful transfer of health care requires the development of self-management skills and increased autonomy. Mobile technology has been proposed as a modality to assist this process. Evidence is limited and generally restricted to illness specific applications. The TransitionMate app (TMApp) is a generic (non-illness specific) mobile application designed to support young people with chronic illness in their transition from paediatric to adult health care services. The overall aim of the study is to assess the effectiveness of TMApp in improving engagement and retention of adolescents with chronic illness within adult healthcare services, as well as preventing the deterioration in illness control and unplanned hospitalisations.
Spatial–temporal heterogeneity and determinants of HIV prevalence in the Mano River Union countries
Infectious Diseases of Poverty volume 11, Article number: 116 (2022) Cite this article. Utilizing population-based survey data in epidemiological research with a spatial perspective can integrate valuable context into the dynamics of HIV prevalence in West Africa. However, the situation in the Mano River Union (MRU) countries is largely unknown. This research aims to perform an ecological study to determine the HIV prevalence patterns in MRU.
Perfectionism as a predictor of physician burnout
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1425 (2022) Cite this article. Burnout is common among physicians and has detrimental effects on patient care and physician health. Recent editorials call attention to perfectionism in medicine; however, no studies to date have examined the effect of perfectionism on burnout in physicians practicing in the United States. This study examined associations among demographics, perfectionism and personality traits, and burnout among practicing physicians.
Cell type-specific changes identified by single-cell transcriptomics in Alzheimer’s disease
Genome Medicine volume 14, Article number: 136 (2022) Cite this article. The rapid advancement of single-cell transcriptomics in neurology has allowed for profiling of post-mortem human brain tissue across multiple diseases. Over the past 3 years, several studies have examined tissue from donors with and without diagnoses of Alzheimer’s disease, highlighting key changes in cell type composition and molecular signatures associated with pathology and, in some cases, cognitive decline. Although all of these studies have generated single-cell/nucleus RNA-seq or ATAC-seq data from the full array of major cell classes in the brain, they have each focused on changes in specific cell types. Here, we synthesize the main findings from these studies and contextualize them in the overall space of large-scale omics studies of Alzheimer’s disease. Finally, we touch upon new horizons in the field, in particular advancements in high-resolution spatial interrogation of tissue and multi-modal efforts—and how they are likely to further advance mechanistic and target-selection studies on Alzheimer’s disease.
Immunological and genomic characterization of Ibizan Hound dogs in an endemic Leishmania infantum region
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 445 (2022) Cite this article. The Ibizan Hound is a canine breed native to the Mediterranean region, where leishmaniosis is an endemic zoonosis. Several studies indicate low prevalence of this disease in these dogs but the underlying molecular mechanism remains unknown. Methods. In...
Does severe hypoxia during irradiation of Aedes aegypti pupae improve sterile male performance?
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 446 (2022) Cite this article. The yellow fever mosquito, Aedes aegypti, vectors several pathogens responsible for human diseases. As a result, this mosquito species is a priority for control by mosquito control districts in Florida. With insecticide resistance development becoming a concern, alternative control strategies are needed for Ae. aegypti. Sterile insect technique (SIT) is an increasingly popular option that is being explored as a practical area-wide control method. However, questions about sterile male performance persist. The objectives of this study were to determine the extent to which hypoxia exposure prior to and during irradiation effects the longevity, activity and mating competitiveness of sterile male Ae. aegypti.
RESET for REMISSION of type 2 diabetes through a low-calorie diet and supervised exercise combo
Type 2 diabetes (high blood sugars) happens when we gain more fat and move less than our ‘personal’ programming (genetics) demands. It’s easy to get. There are lots of ‘fast’ tasty, high-calorie foods around. It’s also easy to spend lots of hours sitting. Around 1 in 10 people have diabetes.
