ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati Reds promote Joel McKeithan to hitting coach, add to David Bell's staff

The Cincinnati Reds promoted Joel McKeithan to hitting coach and announced Tuesday they hired four coaches for manager David Bell’s 2023 staff. McKeithan spent the 2022 season as the Reds’ assistant hitting coach, his first year in the organization. McKeithan previously spent one year as Detroit’s minor league hitting coordinator and he was a minor league coach in Philadelphia’s farm system in 2019 and 2020. ...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy