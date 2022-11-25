Read full article on original website
Colts HC Jeff Saturday admits regret from 'MNF' game vs. Steelers
Saturday has been heavily criticized over the last 12-plus hours since the conclusion of the defeat. As Indianapolis trailed by seven on their final offensive drive, the interim coach elected to preserve his timeouts until it was, in many eyes, much too late. After a 14-yard run by quarterback Matt...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers on upcoming game against Bears: ‘I plan on playing this week’
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he plans on playing Sunday against the Chicago Bears after suffering a rib injury against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cincinnati Reds promote Joel McKeithan to hitting coach, add to David Bell's staff
The Cincinnati Reds promoted Joel McKeithan to hitting coach and announced Tuesday they hired four coaches for manager David Bell’s 2023 staff. McKeithan spent the 2022 season as the Reds’ assistant hitting coach, his first year in the organization. McKeithan previously spent one year as Detroit’s minor league hitting coordinator and he was a minor league coach in Philadelphia’s farm system in 2019 and 2020. ...
