Quincy, IL

muddyriversports.com

Photo gallery: QU men, women split GLVC basketball doubleheader with Lewis

QUINCY — A clutch shot and a search for energy. That’s the most poignant way to describe opposite ends of a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader for the Quincy University men’s and women’s basketball teams. Zion Richardson banked in a shot with 2.1 seconds remaining in...
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Raiders finish perfect opening weekend by easily dispatching Jaguars

QUINCY — Granted, Quincy Notre Dame’s 58-33 boys basketball victory over St. Louis Gateway STEM was not a thing of beauty. But not every performance in a long high school basketball season can come across as a Rembrandt. Every so often, there’s going to be a MAD Magazine cover show up, too.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Photo gallery: QHS boys basketball team wins 51st QHS Thanksgiving Tournament

QUINCY — With a never-in-doubt 58-39 victory over Springfield Lanphier on Saturday night at Blue Devil Gym, the Quincy High School boys basketball team captured the championship of the 51st QHS Thanksgiving Tournament. It is the Blue Devils’ 36th tournament title. Check out this photo gallery of images...
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Crim: Upset shows Hawks displaying toughness, physicality needed to win in GLVC

QUINCY — Entering the season, it appeared the Great Lakes Valley Conference did the Quincy University men’s basketball team no favors by scheduling it to open league play against Indianapolis and Lewis, opponents projected to finish first and third, respectively. The one caveat was that both games would...
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Monroe City’s state title pursuit ends with semifinal loss to Adrian

ADRIAN, Mo. — Even in the wake of a hurts-down-to-your-soul kind of loss, Monroe City football coach David Kirby needed the Panthers to remember one valuable thing. “I said this all year long,” Kirby said. “We are not victims. We are victors. You make sure you hold your head high through anything.”
MONROE CITY, MO
muddyriversports.com

Stunner to start: Hawks open GLVC play by upending preseason favorite Greyhounds

QUINCY — After not enjoying a winning record in the Great Lakes Valley Conference since the 2016-17 season, the Quincy University men’s basketball team started conference play in stunning fashion Saturday with a 62-57 victory over preseason conference favorite Indianapolis at Pepsi Arena. So how long will Quincy...
QUINCY, IL
Pen City Current

FM woman wins $10K on scratch-off

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Martha Spear of Fort Madison won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Creator” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, 2632 Ave. L in Fort Madison, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
FORT MADISON, IA
khqa.com

4 injured in crash near Canton

CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
CANTON, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Pike County from Nov. 14-18, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Constance R. Hammitt of Rockport sold a residence at 15867 US....
PIKE COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

MRN BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Quincy Recycle

Reagan Costigan with Quincy Recycle talks about recruiting and hiring in today’s economic climate. The local company has grown to more than 400 employees among its locations throughout the Midwest. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of...
kjfmradio.com

MoDot notifies of road closure in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be performing Pavement Work on U.S. Route 61 in Pike County. There will be a lane closure at Route U to Route UU November 30 at 7:00 a.m. until December 1 at 8:00 a.m. Work is weather dependent, and schedules...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Quincy man sentenced for distributing meth

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Michael Bell, 39, was sentenced on November 18, 2022, after he was indicted in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in July 2022. Bell, who has multiple prior drug convictions, pleaded guilty...
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Rural Meredosia Fire Claims Life of Home Owner

One person has died after fire swept through a house in rural Meredosia Wednesday night. At approximately 7:25 Wednesday night, West Central Dispatch received reports from an Illinois State Trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy who both said visible flames and smoke could be seen from a nearby highway near Meredosia.
MEREDOSIA, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Nov. 25-26, 2022

Garret Anglin,34, Quincy, for Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Expired Registration at 6th Chestnut. NTA 155. Russell Miller, 58, Quincy, for Expired Registration at 18th Broadway on 11/25/22. PTC 155. Darrian Ragland,47, Quincy, for Theft over $10,000 on 9/1/22. Lodged 128. David Rivera,50, Quincy, for Domestic Battery at 1113...
QUINCY, IL
krcgtv.com

Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO

