muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: QU men, women split GLVC basketball doubleheader with Lewis
QUINCY — A clutch shot and a search for energy. That’s the most poignant way to describe opposite ends of a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader for the Quincy University men’s and women’s basketball teams. Zion Richardson banked in a shot with 2.1 seconds remaining in...
muddyriversports.com
Raiders finish perfect opening weekend by easily dispatching Jaguars
QUINCY — Granted, Quincy Notre Dame’s 58-33 boys basketball victory over St. Louis Gateway STEM was not a thing of beauty. But not every performance in a long high school basketball season can come across as a Rembrandt. Every so often, there’s going to be a MAD Magazine cover show up, too.
muddyriversports.com
Area Distributors Area Player of the Week: Southeastern’s Danny Stephens
BEARDSTOWN, Ill. — The number of 50-point games fashioned by an area boys basketball player can be counted on both hands. Southeastern’s Danny Stephens moved the number closer to having to go to the toes to keep track. In the championship game of the sixth Beardstown Tiger Classic,...
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: QHS boys basketball team wins 51st QHS Thanksgiving Tournament
QUINCY — With a never-in-doubt 58-39 victory over Springfield Lanphier on Saturday night at Blue Devil Gym, the Quincy High School boys basketball team captured the championship of the 51st QHS Thanksgiving Tournament. It is the Blue Devils’ 36th tournament title. Check out this photo gallery of images...
muddyriversports.com
Crim: Upset shows Hawks displaying toughness, physicality needed to win in GLVC
QUINCY — Entering the season, it appeared the Great Lakes Valley Conference did the Quincy University men’s basketball team no favors by scheduling it to open league play against Indianapolis and Lewis, opponents projected to finish first and third, respectively. The one caveat was that both games would...
muddyriversports.com
QND girls basketball team ramps up pressure, completes weekend sweep with easy victory
QUINCY — By the midpoint of the first quarter there was only one real question surrounding the Quincy Notre Dame-Warrenton girls basketball matchup that was playing out at The Pit. Would Warrenton wind up with more points or turnovers by game’s end?. If your choice had been “points”...
muddyriversports.com
Monroe City’s state title pursuit ends with semifinal loss to Adrian
ADRIAN, Mo. — Even in the wake of a hurts-down-to-your-soul kind of loss, Monroe City football coach David Kirby needed the Panthers to remember one valuable thing. “I said this all year long,” Kirby said. “We are not victims. We are victors. You make sure you hold your head high through anything.”
muddyriversports.com
‘You live for moments like that’: Richardson hits game-winning shot as Hawks ground Flyers
QUINCY — For the first 39 minutes, 39 seconds of Monday night’s Great Lakes Valley Conference matchup, the Lewis men’s basketball team never wavered from playing tenacious man-to-man defense. “I think it had been that way the entire year, too,” Quincy University coach Steve Hawkins said.
muddyriversports.com
Stunner to start: Hawks open GLVC play by upending preseason favorite Greyhounds
QUINCY — After not enjoying a winning record in the Great Lakes Valley Conference since the 2016-17 season, the Quincy University men’s basketball team started conference play in stunning fashion Saturday with a 62-57 victory over preseason conference favorite Indianapolis at Pepsi Arena. So how long will Quincy...
Pen City Current
FM woman wins $10K on scratch-off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Martha Spear of Fort Madison won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Creator” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, 2632 Ave. L in Fort Madison, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
khqa.com
4 injured in crash near Canton
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Nov. 14-18, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Constance R. Hammitt of Rockport sold a residence at 15867 US....
muddyrivernews.com
MRN BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Quincy Recycle
Reagan Costigan with Quincy Recycle talks about recruiting and hiring in today’s economic climate. The local company has grown to more than 400 employees among its locations throughout the Midwest. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of...
kjfmradio.com
MoDot notifies of road closure in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be performing Pavement Work on U.S. Route 61 in Pike County. There will be a lane closure at Route U to Route UU November 30 at 7:00 a.m. until December 1 at 8:00 a.m. Work is weather dependent, and schedules...
khqa.com
Man arrested for domestic assault, fleeing police in high speed chase
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — An Illinois man has been arrested after deputies in Missouri say the suspect led them on a high speed chase that began in Lewis County and ended in Clark County, Missouri. The ordeal happened on Monday around 2:15 a.m., when the Lewis County Sheriff's...
khqa.com
Quincy man sentenced for distributing meth
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Michael Bell, 39, was sentenced on November 18, 2022, after he was indicted in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in July 2022. Bell, who has multiple prior drug convictions, pleaded guilty...
wlds.com
Rural Meredosia Fire Claims Life of Home Owner
One person has died after fire swept through a house in rural Meredosia Wednesday night. At approximately 7:25 Wednesday night, West Central Dispatch received reports from an Illinois State Trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy who both said visible flames and smoke could be seen from a nearby highway near Meredosia.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 25-26, 2022
Garret Anglin,34, Quincy, for Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Expired Registration at 6th Chestnut. NTA 155. Russell Miller, 58, Quincy, for Expired Registration at 18th Broadway on 11/25/22. PTC 155. Darrian Ragland,47, Quincy, for Theft over $10,000 on 9/1/22. Lodged 128. David Rivera,50, Quincy, for Domestic Battery at 1113...
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
muddyrivernews.com
Assistant state’s attorney says negotiations with Gholston in first-degree murder case will end Dec. 9
QUINCY — Judge Debra Wellborn hadn’t heard much lately about the Devere Gholston case, so she took it upon herself to schedule a status hearing for Monday afternoon in Adams County Circuit Court. Gholston, 27, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of residential...
