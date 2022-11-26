ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

France vs Denmark LIVE: World Cup 2022 final score and result as Kylian Mbappe books knockout spot

By Kieran Jackson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APUHj_0jOIVLag00

Kylian Mbappe scored a second-half double as France became the first team to book their spot in the World Cup knockout stage on Saturday by defeating a feisty Danish team 2-1 in a tense encounter.

After a goalless first half in which the defending champions dominated but failed to convert, defender Theo Hernandez linked up with the electric Mbappe, whose shot deflected off the heal of Andreas Christensen and into the back of the net to give France the lead in the 61st minute. Denmark levelled seven minutes later, with Christensen making up for the deflection by blasting a powerful header past distraught French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Mbappe finished the job in the 86th minute, converting on a cross from Antoine Griezmann and propelling the ball into the back of the net with his thigh.

France top Group D with six points, three ahead of Australia, who beat Tunisia 1-0 earlier in the day, with the Danes and the Tunisians both on one point.

France take on Tunisia and Denmark meet Socceroos in the final round.

Relive all the action with our live blog below:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar in shock after audacious scoop goal against Serbia is given

Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar scored one of the goals of the 2022 World Cup so far after his audacious scoop was given following a VAR check in a thrilling clash against Serbia.With his team trailing 3-1 with half-an-hour to go, Aboubakar sat down Serbia defender Nemanja Maksimovic before terrifically lobbing keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.Yet the striker seemed nonplussed when the offside flag was lifted with Aboubakar himself seemingly accepting that he timed his run a tad early. But following a quick VAR review, using the semi-automated offside technology, he was shown to be onside and the goal was given. Aboubakar enjoyed...
The Independent

Fifa confirm rainbow items will be allowed in World Cup stadiums

Fifa have finally given public assurances that rainbow items and banners supporting protests in Iran will be allowed into stadiums at the World Cup, as first revealed by The Independent.Stadium security staff organized by Qatari authorities had seized items with rainbow colours and slogans such as “Women. Life. Freedom” to stop them from getting inside stadiums.Seven European teams including England and Wales lost the fight to wear multi-colored “OneLove” armbands during their matches and some fans complained they weren’t allowed to bring items with rainbow colours, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, into the stadiums of the conservative Islamic emirate.The...
The Independent

World Cup 2022: Jubilant England fans celebrate after cruising to victory against Wales

England fans’ spirits were high after the Three Lions cruised to victory in their “Battle of Britain” World Cup 2022 clash against Wales on Tuesday, 29 November.Meanwhile the Dragons were left heartbroken after crashing out of their second-ever tournament, losing 3-0 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.Scenes from Manchester and London showed England fans jumping in delight, with cups thrown into the air.After topping Group B, England will now face Senegal in the knockout stage of the competition on Sunday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England beat Wales to claim Group B top spot in World Cup 2022England fans celebrate third goal against Wales in World Cup matchWorld Cup: Fans go wild as England score two goals in two minutes against Wales
The Independent

Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect

World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
The Independent

Qatar official admits for first time hundreds of migrant workers died building World Cup 2022

A leading Qatari official has admitted for the first time that hundreds of migrant workers died building the 2022 World Cup.Qatar has vehemently denied accusations of thousands of unexplained deaths among its large migrant worker community, who were brought to the Gulf state mostly from impoverished parts of south Asia over the past 12 years to build lavish stadiums and infrastructure for the four-week tournament. The previous line insisted by Qatar officials was that 40 workers had died building the World Cup, 37 of which were “non-work incidents” meaning only three supposedly occurred as a result of poor working...
The Independent

Stowaways found on a ship's rudder in Spain's Canary Islands

Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service says it has rescued three stowaways traveling on a ship's rudder in the Canary Islands after the vessel sailed there from Nigeria. The men, found on the Alithini II oil tanker at the Las Palmas port, appeared to have symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia and were transferred to hospitals on the island for medical attention, Spain's Salvamento Marítimo said. According to the MarineTraffic website which tracks ships, the Malta-flagged vessel left Lagos, Nigeria on Nov. 17 and arrived in Las Palmas Monday. Though extremely dangerous, it is not the first time stowaways have been found traveling on the rudder of commercial ships to the Canary Islands. Last year a 14-year-old Nigerian boy was interviewed by Spain’s El País newspaper after surviving two weeks on a ship’s rudder. He had also departed from Lagos. Read More Ukraine: Putin ‘fearing for life’ after Kherson retreatScotland can’t hold second Scottish independence referendum - live
The Independent

What TV channel is Mexico vs Saudi Arabia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture

Mexico still have a chance of reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup but they must beat Saudi Arabia in Group C today.Mexico were beaten by Argentina but are still able to qualify despite their winless start thanks to their opening draw against Poland.Saudi Arabia produced the result of the tournament so far when they shocked Argentina, but they were then beaten by Poland as Robert Lewandowski found the target.Saudi Arabia will qualify for the last 16 with a win, but a draw would only be enough if Poland beat Argentina.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Saudi...
The Independent

Adam Scott relishing chance to experience a career first at the Australian Open

Former world number one Adam Scott is relishing the chance to experience a career first in this week’s ISPS Handa Australian Open.The tournament sees men, women and golfers with disabilities competing on the same course at the same time, with Victoria Golf Club the primary venue across all four days and Kingston Heath hosting play on Thursday and Friday.Scott was full of praise for the format in his pre-tournament press conference alongside fellow former champions Dame Laura Davies and Johan Kammerstad, who won the first Australian All Abilities event in 2018.The two courses in play this week 🇦🇺📍@VicGolfClub (Thu-Sun)📍@KingstonHeathGC (Thu-Fri)#AusOpenGolf...
The Independent

Australia vs Denmark live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Australia and Denmark square off as Group D comes to a head at the Qatar World Cup, with each side looking to seal a spot in the knockout stages.Denmark began their campaign with a goalless draw against Tunisia before falling to defending champions France after a valiant display.Meanwhile, Australia led against France before suffering a 4-1 loss in their tournament opener, but sealed a vital victory over Tunisia in their next outing.As such, France have already secured a place in the last 16, while Australia would progress with a win against Denmark here. Any other outcome would complicate matters...
The Independent

USA World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

The United States have reached the last 16 of the QatarWorld Cup after a tense 1-0 victory over Iran to finish second in Group B behind England. Gregg Berhalter’s men have shown tactical discipline throughout the group stage, holding the Three Lions to a goalless draw, and now they play the Netherlands for a place in the quarter-finals. Christian Pulisic picked up an abdominal injury and was taken to hospital after his goal against Iran, with United States fans desperate for the Chelsea star to make it against the Orange on Saturday.And while Pulisic is the star, the United States’...
The Independent

Tunisia vs France predicted line-ups and team news ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture

Kylian Mbappe’s France aim to finish with three wins from three matches when they face Tunisia to round off their World Cup Group D campaign. Les Bleus had too much for Denmark last time out, but Tunisia know they must win and hope Australia and Denmark draw, or that their victory is by a superior margin compared to Kasper Hjulmand’s side.“I wasn’t worried – I am never worried when it comes to my squad,” Didier Deschamps said when discussing the World Cup curse of the holders exiting at the group stage. “When I am with my boys, I have...
The Independent

‘This is for Papa’: Senegal team effort a fitting tribute to Diop

Emotions are always going to be running high after qualification for the knockout stages of international football’s premier tournament, especially for an African nation doing so for just the second time in their history.But Senegal’s collective effort in getting to the last 16 at this year’s World Cup, after beating Ecuador on Tuesday to finish second in Group A, held an altogether greater significance.The hard-fought success, sealed by a superb volley by Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly – the perfect moment to score his first international goal – came on the second anniversary of the death of one of the...
The Independent

Wales defend decision to allow Neco Williams to play on after head injury

Robert Page has defended the decision to let Neco Williams play on after the Wales full-back suffered a head injury against England at the World Cup.Williams was dazed and fell to the floor after blocking Marcus Rashford’s powerful 24th-minute shot with the top of his head.The Nottingham Forest defender continued for another 12 minutes before sitting on the turf and receiving treatment again, before being eventually replaced by Connor Roberts in Wales’ 3-0 defeat.Brain injury charity Headway criticised the handling of the incident, saying “yet again medics are giving no options” while calling for the introduction of a temporary concussion...
The Independent

Is Tunisia vs France on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online

Tunisia play France needing a stunning World Cup win to emerge from Group D.A victory will be enough if Australia and Denmark draw, or Kasper Hjulmand’s side win but with an inferior goal margin to the north Africans. While Les Bleus hope to grab a point to clinch top spot after Kylian Mbappe’s double downed Denmark last time out. “I wasn’t worried – I am never worried when it comes to my squad,” Didier Deschamps said when discussing the World Cup curse of the holders exiting at the group stage. “When I am with my boys, I have got...
The Independent

Christian Pulisic delivers positive update after injury against Iran

United States star Christian Pulisic is confident he will be fit to face the Netherlands after sustaining a pelvic injury while firing his country into the last 16 of the World Cup.Chelsea forward Pulisic claimed the only goal in Tuesday evening’s winner-takes-all Group B clash with Iran in Doha.The 24-year-old was hurt scoring the decisive 38th-minute strike after colliding with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and did not return for the second half at Al Thumama Stadium.Amid fears over his condition, Pulisic posted a positive update from his hospital bed ahead of Saturday’s knockout clash with the Dutch.His team later...
The Independent

Mexico vs Saudi Arabia prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?

Mexico’s impressive record of reaching the knockout stages of every World Cup since 1994 in on the line as they face Saudi Arabia today in a Group C decider.Mexico have yet to pick up their first win of Qatar following a goalless draw with Poland and defeat to Argentina, and they must beat Saudi Arabia to stand a chance.Even then, it may not be enough. Mexico would still be knocked out with a win if Argentina and Poland draw in the other match of the group.Saudi Arabia are meanwhile hopeful of reaching the last 16, following their opening...
The Independent

England turn attentions to ‘big business’ after World Cup win over Wales

Gareth Southgate said the “big business starts now” after Marcus Rashford’s brace helped England reach the World Cup knockout phase with a comprehensive victory against Wales.The 104th meeting of the old rivals ended with last year’s European Championship runners-up wrapping up top spot in Group B on Tuesday evening at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.Rashford’s brilliant free-kick and fizzing strike came either side of Phil Foden’s goal in Tuesday’s 3-0 triumph against Wales, who head home as England gear up for the last 16.Their reward for topping the group is a clash with Senegal on Sunday and alcohol-free celebrations...
The Independent

First Test against Pakistan could be put back a day as England affected by virus

England’s first Test in Pakistan for 17 years could be postponed by 24 hours after a number of the travelling players and staff were struck down by illness two days before the highly-anticipated match in Rawalpindi.Approximately 13 to 14 members of the touring party are affected by the illness – which is believed to be a bug or a virus – with around half of them being members of the playing squad, the PA news agency understands.England had tried to mitigate the risk of issues in Pakistan and made additional preparations including hiring their own chef for the tour for...
The Independent

The Independent

946K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy