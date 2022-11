TUCSON, Ariz. - Men's Tennis head coach Clancy Shields has signed Sasha Rozin of Toronto, Canada who will join the Wildcat fleet in fall 2023. Rozin currently ranks No. 466 in ITF Junior rankings with a career high of No. 354 and holds a 12.05 UTR rating. The high school senior was the 2021 doubles champion of the Canadian National Championships and placed fifth in the 2022 singles competition.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO