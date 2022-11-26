Read full article on original website
Ole Miss Rebels’ senior offensive lineman Nick Broeker earned an invite to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Now that the regular season has concluded, it's time to see where Ole Miss will go bowling this postseason.
Mississippi State checked into the rankings following Thursday's Egg Bowl win over the Ole Miss Rebels.
Paul Finebaum doesn't believe Kiffin's reasoning for not putting the Auburn rumors to rest sooner.
Looking into where Mississippi State's bowl game could be after the Bulldogs finished the season at 8-4.
Home of one of the nation’s most veteran-friendly universities, Mississippi State is now the home of a “Veteran Champion of the Year.”. Brian Locke, MSU’s veteran and military affairs director, is among a select group of 22 nationwide named “Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education” by G.I. Jobs magazine. The publication, which features Locke on the cover representing these champions, is a leading source of job opportunities, education and transition assistance for veterans and military service members.
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
Mississippi roadways were deadly during holiday weekend
The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
Top Croft Students Awarded Scholarships at the University of Mississippi
Institute celebrates 25 years of supporting international studies majors. Eleven students in the Croft Institute for International Studies received awards from one of the largest and most prestigious scholarship programs at the University of Mississippi. The Croft Scholars, the institute’s most competitive freshmen, are awarded $8,000 per year for four...
Investigation launched after person walking in Mississippi woods discovers human remains
A person walking in the woods in north Mississippi notified law enforcement when they stumbled upon what appeared to be human remains on Sunday. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reports that deputies were contacted on Nov. 27 about the startling discovery in the Saltillo area. Deputies later determined that what...
Columbus police ask for help searching for missing teen
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are asking for your help to find a missing teen. 15-year-old Sophia Stennett was last seen just before midnight last night at her home in Columbus. She did not show up for school at Victory Christian this morning. Sophia is 5 feet 2...
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff
Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
Overnight Fire in Lee County leaves one dog dead
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. "I really don't know what happened," Pearson said. "I got woken up by heavy fire and smoke. Got out of there. We've got to get an investigator involved." The fire occurred on Palmetto Road...
Columbus police search for driver in overnight hit and run
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after being struck by a dark or black colored car. Police say a middle-aged man was walking east on 7th Avenue North near 21st Street North around 11:49 Monday night. Police worked overnight on the case gathering evidence and retrieving...
Clay County suspect captured in Alabama
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Findley Friday afternoon. The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. According...
Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the CDC, every year, at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental Carbon Monoxide poisoning. As the temperatures get cooler, home fires due to heaters are often a concern; however, there is a more silent killer and Captain Shannon Murphy from Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves.
Laid off employee of Mississippi furniture plant accused of stealing furniture, company truck
One day after United Furniture laid off all of its workforce, one of its former employees has been arrested after he reportedly stole furniture and a company truck. Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department report that Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22, and has been charged with grand larceny.
Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line
GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
Quiet Few Days before Strong to possibly Severe Storms arrive on Tuesday
An abundance of cloud cover and gusty conditions will be the story for the rest of our Sunday. Winds will be on the decline as we head into the overnight hours. Dry conditions will remain and temperatures will drop into the mid 40's. For Monday, clouds should clear out throughout...
