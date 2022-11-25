ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

utsports.com

Golesh Among Five Finalists for 2022 Broyles Award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After leading the nation's top-ranked offense during the 2022 regular season, Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh has been named one of five finalists for the Frank Broyles Award, as announced by the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation on Monday. The Broyles...
KNOXVILLE, TN

