Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
Cash Dividend On The Way From Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares
On 11/30/22, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 12/15/22. As a percentage of PMT.PRB's recent share price of $21.96, this dividend works out to approximately 2.28%, so look for shares of PMT.PRB to trade 2.28% lower — all else being equal — when PMT.PRB shares open for trading on 11/30/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.13%, which compares to an average yield of 7.80% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT.PRB shares, versus PMT:
Will Manitex (MNTX) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Manitex (MNTX) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this maker of forklifts, cranes...
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy iRadimed (IRMD) Now
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average...
Should You Buy Medtronic Stock At $80?
Medtronic stock (NYSE: MDT) has declined 5% in a week, while it’s down 7% in a month, underperforming the broader markets with the S&P500 index rising 6% in a month. The recent fall can be attributed to the Q2FY23 results the company reported yesterday, with revenue falling below and earnings above our estimates. After its recent fall, we find MDT stock undervalued, as discussed below.
Insight Enterprises (NSIT) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
GDS Holdings (GDS) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
GDS Holdings (GDS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's...
Why I Will be Buying Amazon (AMZN) and Shopify (SHOP), Whatever Cyber Monday Sales Data Show
Today is Cyber Monday, which means that, in terms of e-commerce stocks, tomorrow will be Overreaction Tuesday. If the past is our guide, tomorrow will bring a rash of articles analyzing the reported total online sales today and what they mean for Amazon (AMZN), Shopify (SHOP), and the like. In reality, though, what happens today will have little or no bearing on the value of and e-commerce stocks, and those two in particular. Whatever the numbers, both are buys for long-term investors.
McKesson (MCK) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
Is Valero Energy (VLO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Is WPP (WPP) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XOP, TPL, PBF, PR
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (Symbol: XOP) where we have detected an approximate $387.3 million dollar outflow -- that's a 7.8% decrease week over week (from 33,250,000 to 30,650,000). Among the largest underlying components of XOP, in trading today Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL) is up about 1.1%, PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) is down about 0.8%, and Permian Resources Corp (Symbol: PR) is higher by about 2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XOP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XOP, versus its 200 day moving average:
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Defense, Waste Management Stocks
In trading on Tuesday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Elbit Systems, down about 9.2% and shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings off about 1.4% on the day. Also lagging the market Tuesday are waste management shares,...
PRNDY vs. STZ: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Beverages - Alcohol stocks have likely encountered both Pernod Ricard SA (PRNDY) and Constellation Brands (STZ). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks...
Here's Why Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Shares Soared 19.9% QTD
Lamar Advertising’s LAMR shares have jumped 19.9% in the quarter-to-date period compared with its industry’s growth of 4.4%. Earlier this month, this real estate investment trust (REIT), headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $2.03, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89. The figure grew 6.8% year over year.
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSL
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 609,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 163,000. Shares of SUSL were down about 0.6% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were...
Why Long-Term Investors Should Be Buying Apple (AAPL) on the Dip
I have often talked in Market Musings about the importance of understanding the difference between trading and investing. As most people are aware, the most basic difference between the two is the time frame. Trading is inherently short-term, with trades designed to be closed out in minutes, hours, or maybe days at most, whereas investing is long-term. Investors typically buy stocks with a view to holding them for years, and maybe even decades in some cases.
Here's Why You Should Hold OPKO Health (OPK) Stock For Now
OPKO Health, Inc. OPK is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its potential in RAYALDEE. Better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 revenues, along with a few strategic agreements, are expected to contribute further. Stiff competition and concerns regarding overdependence on RAYALDEE persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank #3...
MongoDB (MDB) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
MongoDB (MDB) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Top Stock Reports for Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola & Progressive
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and The Progressive (PGR). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
