Hannibal has an enchanting old-fashioned Christmas in store for you!
Historic Downtown Hannibal is truly the most enchanting place to rediscover the magic of the holiday season. The Victorian Festival of Christmas will make you nostalgic for the days of old as Main Street is decked out with old-fashioned flair. From the end of November until Christmas Eve, this Victorian...
Candlelight memorial service set for Sunday at O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
QUINCY — The O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home, 1435 State, will have a candlelight memorial service on Sunday, Dec. 4. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m., with the service beginning 4 p.m. The holiday season often is difficult for people who have lost a family member or friend. Pastor...
Missouri Town Completely Turns into Real Life Christmas Village
Settled on the Lake of the Ozarks you'll find a town called Old Kinderhook, and what this town does for the holidays will even put Hallmark Christmas Movies to shame. Ice skating, pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and s'mores by the fire make Old Kinderhook a real-life Christmas village come alive. The list of activities that Old Kinderhook have is about the same as Santa's List. It is a magical place you at least need to visit once with the family. Here's a list of just some of the activities you can do when visiting Old Kinderhook:
HLGU hands out awards to alumni during Booster Gala
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The 2022 Hannibal-LaGrange University Booster Gala earlier this month featured new HLGU president Robert Matz. The Booster Gala, formally called the HLGU Booster Banquet, capped off a packed homecoming weekend at HLGU. Friends of the university and community members enjoyed fellowship and food in the Roland Fine Arts Center before the formal program. Attendees enjoyed live music performed by assistant professor of music and music department chair Alyssa Pyne throughout the evening.
Salon with ‘big-city feel, small-town atmosphere’ to celebrate grand opening Thursday in Ursa
URSA, Ill. — Jess Duncan always had wanted to become a cosmetologist. When she and her husband Taylor bought a house in Ursa four years ago, Duncan quickly found the exact place where she wanted to own her own business. Now she’s finally seeing both dreams come true.
Additional performance of ‘Little House on the Prairie, The Musical,’ scheduled for Dec. 10
QUINCY — In response to high ticket sales, Quincy Community Theatre will have an additional performance of “Little House on the Prairie, The Musical,” the stage adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s popular “Little House” books, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Tickets are available,...
Model train set to be on display four times at Kibbe Hancock Heritage Museum
CARTHAGE — Kibbe Hancock Heritage Museum, 306 Walnut in Carthage, will be the site of a large model train set on display on four dates in December and January. The museum will be open from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, during the Carthage Christmas Open House with the train display of Galen Wollbrink. The full museum will be open for viewing at 7 p.m. that night. From 1-4 p.m. Dec. 10, Dec. 18 and Jan. 7, Wollbrink will be present to show the trains in action.
Most Devastating Tornado in NE Missouri History Killed 14 in 1876
I grew up in the Hannibal/Quincy area and tend to be a weather nerd, but have never heard of this historic storm. It was the most devastating tornado in northeast Missouri history and it claimed 14 lives back in March of 1876. The National Weather Service has a recorded history...
Culver-Stockton College receives gifts from MFA Oil, United State Bank to benefit student scholarship fund
CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College recently received a grant from MFA Oil, headquartered in Columbia. Company representatives presented C-SC advancement professionals with $1,000 and a certificate of recognition this fall. Culver-Stockton also recently was presented with a check from United State Bank in Canton. C-SC is a participating school...
MRN BOOK NOOK: Leigh Mackenzie “She Seems So Normal”
Author Leigh Mackenzie, who lives in both Chicago and Quincy, shares her powerful story of overcoming sexual abuse as a child and its long-term affects. She discusses her journey of faith and healing with Ron Kinscherf in this chat about her book “She Seems So Normal”. The Quincy...
Dallas Brass to join Quincy Symphony Orchestra, Chorus and Youth Chorus for Saturday concert
QUINCY — The Quincy Symphony Orchestra, Chorus and Youth Chorus will be joined by special guests Dallas Brass at a holiday concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Morrison Theater at Quincy Junior High School. Since its founding in 1983 by Michael Levine, the Dallas Brass has become...
Analysis of changes to building code delivered late to aldermen; vote tabled until mid-January
QUINCY — Aldermen voted last week to make three changes to an ordinance to adopt the 2018 series of the International Code Council model code for the city’s building code. They voted to remove mandated sprinkler systems, mandated installation of sheetrock underneath the basement mandated installation of a self-closing door from the garage to the house.
QPD Blotter for Nov. 27, 2022
Julie L Montoya (58) of Quincy, arrested for a Petition to Revoke Probation warrant at 1815 N 5th. Lodged 112. Nicole L Steinkuhler (39) of Quincy, citations for Operate Uninsured Vehicle and Expired Registration at 10th and Locust. NTA 186. Angela C Simpson (47) of Quincy, citation for Expired Registration...
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Nov. 19-25, 2022
BELL,STEVEN A (33 of Lomax, IL) Iowa Warrant. HOLT,JASON J (50 of LaHarpe, IL) Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Crash, Failure to Report Crash, Leaving the Scene of Crash, Failure to Wear Seat Belt. 11/21/2022. CARPENTER,WILLIAM J (54 of Augusta, IL) Battery. LEE,RICHARD (49 of Carthage, IL) Speeding. 11/22/2022.
Six aldermen file petitions to run again, but Mast decides to spend more time with family
QUINCY — After nearly four years as an alderman, John Mast decided he had missed enough time with his kids. Mast, a Republican in the city’s 5th Ward, chose not to file paperwork to run for re-election. Monday was the final day to file petitions. Mast said he...
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Nov. 14-18, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Constance R. Hammitt of Rockport sold a residence at 15867 US....
MRN BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Quincy Recycle
Reagan Costigan with Quincy Recycle talks about recruiting and hiring in today’s economic climate. The local company has grown to more than 400 employees among its locations throughout the Midwest. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of...
Rural Meredosia Fire Claims Life of Home Owner
One person has died after fire swept through a house in rural Meredosia Wednesday night. At approximately 7:25 Wednesday night, West Central Dispatch received reports from an Illinois State Trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy who both said visible flames and smoke could be seen from a nearby highway near Meredosia.
2 x 4’s for Hope theft case pushed back to January docket
QUINCY — The co-founder of a local charity charged with two counts of stealing from that charity saw his trial pushed back to the January court docket. Mark Lawrence appeared with his attorney, Don Schuering, in Adams County Circuit Court Monday morning before Associate Judge Roger Thomson. Lawrence, 63,...
Two allegedly steal $40K in jewelry from Zales, arrest warrants issued
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department responded Nov. 5 to Zales Jewelers in the Quincy Town Center in reference to a theft that had just occurred. Two subjects had entered the store posing as customers. They asked to see multiple pieces of jewelry, were able to gain control of four rings and fled the store with them. The total loss was in excess of $40,000.
