ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskyMaven

Huskies Suspend Heimuli, Second UW Player to Suffer This Fate

Sophomore linebacker Daniel Heimuli has been suspended indefinitely from the University of Washington football team, making him the second player to face this kind of disciplinary action during the Kalen DeBoer Husky coaching regime. Earlier in the season, Kuao Peihopa, a redshirt freshman defensive tackle, was dropped from the team...
SEATTLE, WA
gohuskies.com

Washington Tops Seattle for 18th Consecutive Time

SEATTLE (AP) - Keion Brooks Jr. scored 20 points and Braxton Meah didn't miss a shot while scoring 18 points as Washington (6-1) used a second-half blitz to beat cross-town rival Seattle 77-66 on Monday night in front of 7,537 fans. "We're a team that's moving in the right direction,"...
SEATTLE, WA
gohuskies.com

Washington Returns Home With Game Against Seattle U

SEATTLE -- The Washington women's basketball team (5-1) returns home after its first road trip of the season to take on Seattle U (0-5) at Alaska Airlines Arena. This is the 13th meeting all-time between the two programs, with UW leading the series 12-0. The game tips off Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. PT and will be aired on the Washington Live Stream (GoHuskies.com/Live). Gary Hill will call the action on 1090 KPTR-AM. Last Time Out.
SEATTLE, WA
gohuskies.com

Lucas Meek Named Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete Of The Year

SEATTLE – Senior Lucas Meek was named the Pac-12 Men's Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the conference announced on Tuesday. Meek earned his undergraduate degree in Business Administration (Information Systems) in Autumn 2021 and is currently doing post-bacc studies. This is the second year in a row a Husky has won this award after Dylan Teves was named Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

After Vote in Seattle, Ranked Choice Advocates Eye Rest of Washington

Ranked-choice voting appears poised to be adopted in Seattle as November election results near certification, but city voters won't feel the effects of the decision for up to five more years. During that time, officials are expected to update the voting system and advocates of ranked choice say they are...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday

Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week

SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. The next weather...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson dies in the line of duty

Police departments around the state are mourning the death of 34-year-old Bellevue police motorcycle officer Jordan Jackson. He was seriously injured during a collision Monday morning, November 21, 2022 on Bellevue Way SE. Investigators say the officer was traveling northbound near SE Wolverine Way when a white car struck his motorcycle.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Lowland flurries, intense mountain snow ahead

SEATTLE - If you're traveling over the passes through Monday morning, check WSDOT conditions before driving. Heavy snow could lead to accidents or delays. At times this week, it'll be cold enough to even see lowland flurries from time to time. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most...
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Metallica Rocks Washington in 2024 with Special Tour

Metallica has been the one band on the top of my bucket list to see for almost 30 years. I keep missing them every time they come on tour near Washington for one reason or another. Now it looks like I can finally cross them off the list because Metallica just announced a new special tour stopping in Seattle that I can't miss.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: FTX crypto scandal hits Washington bank, politicians

As twists to the FTX and Alameda Research cryptocurrency scandal continue emerging, a rural Washington bank and at least one local lawmaker – Sen. Patty Murray (D) – have been tied to the FTX founder behind the multi-billion-dollar case, according to several reports. In what many insiders believe...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Lowland snow will impact most of us Tuesday afternoon

SEATTLE - Talk about a chilly day! We were about 5-10 degrees cooler this afternoon making for a cold one. On top of that, we had isolated bursts of lowland snow across portions of the area. That'll be nothing compared to what's headed our way tomorrow (for some). Before we get into the good stuff, here is a recap of today's high:
SEATTLE, WA
rhscommoner.com

New airports proposed to be built in Pierce and Thurston County

The Puget Sound Regional Council is considering potentially erecting up to three airports if aviation trends in western Washington continue to exceed capacity. The potential airports would be bigger than SeaTac International Airport, two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. The locations are south of Graham near State...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations

Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
OLYMPIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy