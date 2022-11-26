Read full article on original website
Report Finds Inflation Boosts Household Spending By Nearly $500 Per Month
A report from Moody’s Analytics has found that U.S. households are spending $433 per month more due to inflation. “Despite weaker-than-expected inflation in October, households are still feeling the squeeze from rising consumer prices,” economist Bernard Yaros told CNBC. Last month, consumer prices jumped by nearly 8% from...
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
UK faces ‘bleak winter’ as food prices soar; China’s slowdown deepens – business live
UK fresh food prices are climbing at a record pace, while China’s factory downturn has accelerated as Covid-19 hits its economy
Nissan gets $1.44 billion green loan for zero-emission mobility investments
TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) has signed a 200-billion-yen ($1.44 billion) green loan agreement to fund zero-emission mobility investments, the automaker said on Wednesday.
JPMorgan, UBS and others vie for bigger share of China's pension market
HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chinese ventures of foreign asset managers including JPMorgan (JPM.N), Warburg Pincus (WP.UL) and UBS (UBSG.S) are gearing up to expand their retirement offerings, as the country officially unveiled a private pension system last week.
Benzinga
Market Volatility Eases Slightly Following Hopes Of China COVID-19 Policy Change
US stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday with markets awaiting guidance on the Federal Reserve's rate increase strategy. US oil futures closed higher in the prior session on hopes that China would loosen its strict covid-19 restrictions that had raised concerns over the worldwide economic growth. Shares of Hewlett Packard...
Ofgem tells energy network firms they must invest without increasing bills
The operators of Great Britain’s local energy networks will be forced to spend more of their profits on investing to future-proof the country’s electricity grid, after the regulator, Ofgem, said it would not allow any rises in household bills. In a new set of price controls that will...
Arizona Cannabis Market Crosses $1 Billion Mark In 2022
With three months of data left to be examined, the state of Arizona has reportedly generated more than $1 billion in cannabis sales in 2022. The state’s ability to meet this mark has been met with a bit of disappointment. Data examined by the Arizona Mirror indicates that the state’s medical market generated $31 million in sales throughout September, a 12% drop from August. Similarly, the state’s recreational market generated $75.3 million in September, a $2 million drop from August. Despite declining sales, industry experts warn entrepreneurs and consumers not to compare the sales of today to those of 2020 or 2021. Many experts believe that sales were largely boosted by the initial legalization of recreational cannabis and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unemployment Claims To Highest Total Since August
This month, the U.S. has recorded 240,000 unemployment claims. In comparison, the Labor Department recorded more unemployment claims in November than in any month since August. Furthermore, the four-week unemployment claim average has increased by 5,500 within the last week. Despite the rising unemployment claims, President Joe Biden remains optimistic...
European Union Launches Multiple Investigations Into TikTok Data Practices
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has confirmed TikTok is the focus of multiple ongoing investigations. A report from Engadget has revealed the investigations concern the transfer of European citizens’ data to China and advertisements aimed at minors. The European Commission says that it seeks to ensure that TikTok meets General Data Protection Regulation standards.
