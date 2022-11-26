ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report Finds Inflation Boosts Household Spending By Nearly $500 Per Month

A report from Moody’s Analytics has found that U.S. households are spending $433 per month more due to inflation. “Despite weaker-than-expected inflation in October, households are still feeling the squeeze from rising consumer prices,” economist Bernard Yaros told CNBC. Last month, consumer prices jumped by nearly 8% from...
Market Volatility Eases Slightly Following Hopes Of China COVID-19 Policy Change

US stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday with markets awaiting guidance on the Federal Reserve's rate increase strategy. US oil futures closed higher in the prior session on hopes that China would loosen its strict covid-19 restrictions that had raised concerns over the worldwide economic growth. Shares of Hewlett Packard...
Arizona Cannabis Market Crosses $1 Billion Mark In 2022

With three months of data left to be examined, the state of Arizona has reportedly generated more than $1 billion in cannabis sales in 2022. The state’s ability to meet this mark has been met with a bit of disappointment. Data examined by the Arizona Mirror indicates that the state’s medical market generated $31 million in sales throughout September, a 12% drop from August. Similarly, the state’s recreational market generated $75.3 million in September, a $2 million drop from August. Despite declining sales, industry experts warn entrepreneurs and consumers not to compare the sales of today to those of 2020 or 2021. Many experts believe that sales were largely boosted by the initial legalization of recreational cannabis and the COVID-19 pandemic.
ARIZONA STATE
Unemployment Claims To Highest Total Since August

This month, the U.S. has recorded 240,000 unemployment claims. In comparison, the Labor Department recorded more unemployment claims in November than in any month since August. Furthermore, the four-week unemployment claim average has increased by 5,500 within the last week. Despite the rising unemployment claims, President Joe Biden remains optimistic...
European Union Launches Multiple Investigations Into TikTok Data Practices

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has confirmed TikTok is the focus of multiple ongoing investigations. A report from Engadget has revealed the investigations concern the transfer of European citizens’ data to China and advertisements aimed at minors. The European Commission says that it seeks to ensure that TikTok meets General Data Protection Regulation standards.
