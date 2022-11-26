With three months of data left to be examined, the state of Arizona has reportedly generated more than $1 billion in cannabis sales in 2022. The state’s ability to meet this mark has been met with a bit of disappointment. Data examined by the Arizona Mirror indicates that the state’s medical market generated $31 million in sales throughout September, a 12% drop from August. Similarly, the state’s recreational market generated $75.3 million in September, a $2 million drop from August. Despite declining sales, industry experts warn entrepreneurs and consumers not to compare the sales of today to those of 2020 or 2021. Many experts believe that sales were largely boosted by the initial legalization of recreational cannabis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO