ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Springs clergy call for LGBTQ+ affirmation — and an end to 'political, civic and religious hate speech'

The Rev. Roger Butts, interim minister at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, couldn’t sleep the night of Nov. 20. Some 700 people had come through the doors of his church that day for three vigils of a mass shooting that happened at a queer nightclub in Colorado Springs the night before. So he sat in his Archie Bunker-style favorite chair and began writing. “I have all these friends who are...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Healing Fund responds to criticism over donation distribution for victims

By: Jasmine Arenas, CBS News Colorado reporter The Colorado Healing Fund is facing some serious criticism after a press conference on Sunday in Colorado Springs where victims of mass shootings across the nation expressed their concerns on how donation funds are distributed.Amy Cook, a survivor of the 2012 Aurora theater shooting believes organizations are not being fair in the way funds are distributed to victim"What continues to happen here in Colorado is revictimizing to mass shooting victims," Cook said.Cook believes they're feeling invalidated."The healing fund collects your donations for victims and their families, but then they take a percentage for themselves,...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Controversial abortion ordinance passes first reading in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Monday, Pueblo's City Council meeting was packed. People from both sides came out to debate a controversial abortion ordinance. This ordinance all came about based on a recent abortion clinic planning to come to the Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo. Mark Lee Dickson is the founder of the Sanctuary...
PUEBLO, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Jumping to conclusions on red flag, Club Q | BRAUCHLER

Despite an absence of any evidence that an extreme risk (red flag) protection order (ERPO) was appropriate, obtainable or would have prevented the mass murder at Club Q in Colorado Springs this past weekend, some media and politicos have hurriedly impugned the performance of law enforcement and called for an invigorated approach to seeking red flag orders throughout our state.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the weekend, Colorado Governor Jared Polis told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he is considering reforms to his state's "red flag" law in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Polis said Colorado's Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) law, which allows law enforcement or The post Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws” appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Mass shooting victims to meet Club Q survivors

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mass shooting victims from across the country have come to Colorado Springs to meet and speak with survivors of the Club Q shooting at a press conference Sunday morning on Nov. 27. The press conference was held at Hyatt Place in Downtown Colorado Springs on 201 E. Kiowa Street at 9 a.m. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
HuffPost

Colorado Springs Reckons With Past After Gay Club Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — When officials unfurled a 25-foot rainbow flag in front of Colorado Springs City Hall this week, people gathered to mourn the victims of a mass shooting at a popular gay club couldn’t help but reflect on how such a display of support would have been unthinkable just days earlier.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
horseandrider.com

Equine Strangles Confirmed in Colorado

A horse at a boarding facility in Douglas County, Colorado, is positive for strangles, according to the attending veterinarian. It is unknown whether any other horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Temporary shelter emergency declared in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for a period of time from Tuesday, Nov. 29 to Thursday, Dec. 1. As a result, Mayor Nick Gradisar has issued an emergency declaration for temporary housing and shelter in Pueblo on Monday, Nov. 28. In accordance with the provision of Ordinance number […]
PUEBLO, CO
CatTime

64 Cats Found in Colorado Home

Cat hoarding is one of the most commonly dismissed but ever-present forms of animal hoarding. These cases are often playfully characterized as “crazy cat ladies.” You’ve likely seen them in the media, from “The Simpsons” to “Parks and Rec.” However, these stories often aren’t cute. Over 50 percent of animal hoarding cases involve cats. These […] The post 64 Cats Found in Colorado Home appeared first on CatTime.
COLORADO STATE
csbj.com

Wayne Williams recall effort fails

An effort to gather 24,057 signatures of registered voters in Colorado Springs to force a recall election of City Councilor Wayne Williams has failed. Deadline for submitted ample signatures was Nov. 18. The group behind the effort, called Integrity Matters, said in a release it would now focus on defeating...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several agencies took advantage of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week to combat unsafe driving behavior across Southern Colorado. On Nov. 23, agencies including the Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Monument Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to crack down on The post More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy