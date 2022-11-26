Read full article on original website
The AdAmAn Alley grand opening is rescheduled due to weather - new date is December 28thColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Anti-LGBTQ ‘Hate’ Church Vandalized After Club Q Shooting.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
Can you guess how many calories are in the Broadmoor’s gingerbread display?Brittany AnasColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
Evangelical group with anti-LGBTQ beliefs spurs response from queer affirming clergy at Club Q memorial
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The memorial outside Club Q now has a team of people watching over it every day. People there say it’s needed after a well-known evangelical ministry group with anti-LGBTQ beliefs deployed to Colorado Springs following the shooting last week. In response, a group of...
Colorado Springs clergy call for LGBTQ+ affirmation — and an end to 'political, civic and religious hate speech'
The Rev. Roger Butts, interim minister at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, couldn’t sleep the night of Nov. 20. Some 700 people had come through the doors of his church that day for three vigils of a mass shooting that happened at a queer nightclub in Colorado Springs the night before. So he sat in his Archie Bunker-style favorite chair and began writing. “I have all these friends who are...
Colorado Healing Fund responds to criticism over donation distribution for victims
By: Jasmine Arenas, CBS News Colorado reporter The Colorado Healing Fund is facing some serious criticism after a press conference on Sunday in Colorado Springs where victims of mass shootings across the nation expressed their concerns on how donation funds are distributed.Amy Cook, a survivor of the 2012 Aurora theater shooting believes organizations are not being fair in the way funds are distributed to victim"What continues to happen here in Colorado is revictimizing to mass shooting victims," Cook said.Cook believes they're feeling invalidated."The healing fund collects your donations for victims and their families, but then they take a percentage for themselves,...
KRDO
Controversial abortion ordinance passes first reading in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Monday, Pueblo's City Council meeting was packed. People from both sides came out to debate a controversial abortion ordinance. This ordinance all came about based on a recent abortion clinic planning to come to the Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo. Mark Lee Dickson is the founder of the Sanctuary...
coloradopolitics.com
Jumping to conclusions on red flag, Club Q | BRAUCHLER
Despite an absence of any evidence that an extreme risk (red flag) protection order (ERPO) was appropriate, obtainable or would have prevented the mass murder at Club Q in Colorado Springs this past weekend, some media and politicos have hurriedly impugned the performance of law enforcement and called for an invigorated approach to seeking red flag orders throughout our state.
Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws”
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the weekend, Colorado Governor Jared Polis told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he is considering reforms to his state's "red flag" law in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Polis said Colorado's Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) law, which allows law enforcement or The post Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws” appeared first on KRDO.
Mass shooting victims to meet Club Q survivors
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mass shooting victims from across the country have come to Colorado Springs to meet and speak with survivors of the Club Q shooting at a press conference Sunday morning on Nov. 27. The press conference was held at Hyatt Place in Downtown Colorado Springs on 201 E. Kiowa Street at 9 a.m. […]
HuffPost
Colorado Springs Reckons With Past After Gay Club Shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — When officials unfurled a 25-foot rainbow flag in front of Colorado Springs City Hall this week, people gathered to mourn the victims of a mass shooting at a popular gay club couldn’t help but reflect on how such a display of support would have been unthinkable just days earlier.
horseandrider.com
Equine Strangles Confirmed in Colorado
A horse at a boarding facility in Douglas County, Colorado, is positive for strangles, according to the attending veterinarian. It is unknown whether any other horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and...
French fossil dealer finds love, moves shop to Colorado Springs
David Guery has traveled far, as has his business. Early this year, Guery moved his business selling minerals, jewelry and fossils from Charleville-Mézières, France, to 5631 N. Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs. From bits of bones to tiny stones, Guery and his wife, Meg arranged to have the...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Colorado Springs dubbed 'city of hate' after passing Amendment 2 in the 90s
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs was once known as the ‘city of hate’ after a movement was born there to block LGBTQ+ rights in the early 1990s. LGBTQ+ advocates said the city has come a long way since then, but the shooting at Club Q shows there’s still a lot of work left to do.
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Club Q survivor Isaiah Aponte recalls terrifying night, shares recovery story
Isaiah Aponte, a U.S. Air Force Veteran is among the injured victims in the Club Q shooting. Aponte was out enjoying a fun night with his friend when he saw the gunman walk in.
Temporary shelter emergency declared in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for a period of time from Tuesday, Nov. 29 to Thursday, Dec. 1. As a result, Mayor Nick Gradisar has issued an emergency declaration for temporary housing and shelter in Pueblo on Monday, Nov. 28. In accordance with the provision of Ordinance number […]
64 Cats Found in Colorado Home
Cat hoarding is one of the most commonly dismissed but ever-present forms of animal hoarding. These cases are often playfully characterized as “crazy cat ladies.” You’ve likely seen them in the media, from “The Simpsons” to “Parks and Rec.” However, these stories often aren’t cute. Over 50 percent of animal hoarding cases involve cats. These […] The post 64 Cats Found in Colorado Home appeared first on CatTime.
KKTV
Fort Carson responds to a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Concerned neighbors reached out to KKTV 11 News on Monday as first responders blocked off a roadway in a neighborhood on the southeast side of the city. It isn’t clear when the activity started along Mazatlan Circle near East Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road, but...
csbj.com
Wayne Williams recall effort fails
An effort to gather 24,057 signatures of registered voters in Colorado Springs to force a recall election of City Councilor Wayne Williams has failed. Deadline for submitted ample signatures was Nov. 18. The group behind the effort, called Integrity Matters, said in a release it would now focus on defeating...
More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several agencies took advantage of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week to combat unsafe driving behavior across Southern Colorado. On Nov. 23, agencies including the Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Monument Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to crack down on The post More than 100 drivers reportedly sped during Thanksgiving holiday week in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Northern nature center in El Paso County envisioned as a 'hub' for community, tourism
Designs for a new nature center in northern El Paso County could be complete next year, one of the next steps in long-awaited plans to bring community-based programming to a rapidly growing area of the county, according to parks officials. Population growth and community interest spurred the idea to develop...
