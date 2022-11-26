Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing
Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
aseaofblue.com
Pair of Wildcats receivers hint at transfer
Just a day after the Kentucky Wildcats regular season came to a close, two Wildcats receivers are already hinting at a possible transfer out of the program. Both Chauncey Magwood and Chris Lewis tweeted ominous versions of the same tweet that can only be summarized as saying “thank you BBN.”
WBKO
Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU Men’s Basketball’s 90-64 win over South Carolina State, head coach Rick Stansbury explained what happened that led to Dontaie Allen currently being ineligible to play. According to Stansbury, while Allen attended and played at the University of Kentucky, he was ineligible...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols QB Joe Milton makes definitive statement on UT’s ‘locker room issues’
The storyline surrounding the Tennessee Vols all week was that UT’s culture was a disaster. That storyline was manufactured from message board rumors, social media posts, and erroneous statements from folks like ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit. After the Vols’ win against Vanderbilt, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel addressed the...
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky fined $3,500 for eligibility issue regarding Dontaie Allen
Kentucky, and more particularly Kentucky mens basketball, was fined $3,500 due to an eligibility issue that came out surrounding Dontaie Allen. Allen played in Lexington for two seasons before transferring to Western Kentucky last offseason. He is a redshirt junior. News broke earlier this week that Allen was being kept...
aseaofblue.com
Rich Scangarello: In or out?
The regular season has come to an end for the Kentucky Wildcats, which means we’ll be hearing about changes to the assistant coaching staff soon enough. One of the biggest names to watch is offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who is firmly on the hot seat after his offense failed to take off in his first season in Lexington.
theloganjournal.com
LCHS alum Maria Wells named top scholar among WKU December graduates
Maria Wells grew up in a family of Western Kentucky University graduates -- great-grandparents, grandparents, parents, siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins. “My family all went to Western so it was kind of the last place I wanted to go,” Wells said. “I wanted to be different and do something fun and crazy and go far away.”
A Look at Kentucky's Latest Bowl Projections Following Governor's Cup Victory
The 2022 season did not turn out as expected for Mark Stoops's Kentucky program, but the Cats finished on a strong note with a 26-13 victory over in-state rival Louisville to retain the Governor's Cup. Improving to 7-5 on the season, Kentucky now awaits it bowl destination, and there are several ...
aseaofblue.com
A look at Kentucky’s latest bowl projections
With the regular season over, it’s time to take a look at where the Kentucky Wildcats might go bowling this postseason. The LSU Tigers’ upset loss to Texas A&M, South Carolina’s upset win over Clemson, and Mississippi State’s Egg Bowl win all are expected to play a significant role in the bowl lineup.
wkdzradio.com
Mike Walker To Resign From Christian County School Board
The Christian County Board of Education will meet Monday afternoon to begin the process of replacing board member Mike Walker. According to an advance agenda from the board, the meeting will be held virtually at 4:00 Monday afternoon. The board will hear details about the resignation of Mike Walker. Board...
theloganjournal.com
LCCTC Health Sciences Academy inducts new members
On Thursday, Nov. 10, Logan County Health Sciences Academy held their annual Induction ceremony. A highlight was the induction of 21 new members to join returning members. The returning members are Hannah Brown, Marina Forbes, Lauren Fuller and Ella Violette. The new members are Lily Bibb, Sydni Blick, J'Kari Clayton,...
Country hams and memories of Thanksgiving rituals
A few weeks before Thanksgiving, I headed out one morning to find a country ham for my cousin Tommy, who lives in northern West Virginia where grocery stores don’t generally sell them. The best country ham purveyors are concentrated mainly in Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. I waited until Hopkinsville’s...
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
Former Kentucky meteorologist killed in North Carolina news helicopter crash
A former Lexington-based meteorologist and pilot were killed Tuesday after a helicopter crash in Charlotte, North Carolina.
wkdzradio.com
School Board Accepts Walker’s Resignation
The Christian County Board of Education held a special called meeting Monday afternoon to begin the process of replacing District 4 board member Michael Walker after he resigned from the school board seat. Superintendent Chris Bentzel told board members he had received a resignation letter from Walker. The board accepted...
104.1 WIKY
Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified
Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Todd County Crash
A Russellville woman was injured in a wreck on US 79 in Todd County Friday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says 85-year-old Franklin Bradshaw was southbound when his vehicle hit a tractor driven by 54-year-old John Mast of Allensville who was in front of his vehicle. Bradshaw’s...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Weeks of Nov. 15 & 21, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 15 to Nov. 23, 2022. Rebecca M. Spear, 68, and Harold L. Hawkins, 79, both of Glasgow. Jessica L. Deckard, 35, and Wesley S. Watkins, 35, both of Glasgow. Nov. 17, 2022:
fox56news.com
Georgetown residents face potential 58% hike to water bills: ‘Absolutely necessary’
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown city leaders are getting their first look at a proposal that will mean a big jump in the city’s water rates. Not only is the city outgrowing its water system, but the city’s mayor said contractor mistakes, inflation, and a lack of prior rate hikes are why Georgetown is suddenly having to consider a 58% jump on the water bill. The mayor said without it the city could go into default on its loans, but some residents believe they already pay enough.
q95fm.net
Three Counties in Eastern Kentucky Selected for Post-Election Audit
Three Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday were selected by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to take part in a standard post-election audit. The three counties, Breathitt, Laurel, and Rowan were randomly selected along with 9 other counties in the state and the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will be conducting the audits.
