WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results (11/27): Portland, Maine
WWE recently had their Holiday Tour Supershow Event, which took place from inside the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine. The show featured Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) battling The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of this past Friday night's Survivor Series: WarGames go-home episode of WWE SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre and Sheamus face Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) in a Men's WarGames Advantage Match. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches as well as the segments that took place during this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.
Producers Of The Matches That Took Place During Saturday's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Event
The main event of this past Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event saw The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) beat Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Butch and Kevin Owens) in a Men's WarGames Match.
Road Dogg Talks About Issues WWE Faces Booking John Cena As Part-Time Superstar
What is it like booking for John Cena in WWE since he began making his Hollywood career a bigger priority a few years ago?. Road Dogg Brian James knows. The WWE Hall of Fame legend and former member of D-Generation X and the New Age Outlaws who has worked behind-the-scenes in the company as a producer spoke about this topic on the latest installment of his "Oh ... You Didn't Know?" podcast.
Paul Heyman Talks About Sami Zayn Bringing Dynamic No One Expected To The Bloodline
Sami Zayn added a special dynamic to The Bloodline. The WWE performer spoke at the post-Survivor Series 2022 press conference on Saturday evening about the impact that Sami Zayn has had on The Bloodline. Featured below are some of the highlights from the post press conference where Heyman touches on...
Report: Roman Reigns Visibly Upset After WWE Survivor Series Unplanned Spot
-- After a successful WarGames match and his return to the backstage area, Roman Reigns was apparently not pleased at a particular spot in the match between himself and Kevin Owens. -- According to a report by fightfulselect.com, Reigns was "visibly upset" after the Survivor Series main event, reportedly taking...
WWE Announces Fourth Hall of Famer Who Will Be Appearing on NXT This Week
-- WWE has announced the fourth and final Hall of Famer who will assist Shawn Michaels on this week's NXT TV in coming up with the competitors in the Iron Series Challenge. That individual is Sean "X-Pac" Waltman and the Iron Series Challenge will take place at NXT Deadline on December 10.
WWE News: Becky Lynch to Kick Off WWE Raw, First Hour to be Commercial Free
-- Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw will feature the fall out for Survivor Series. It has been announced that Becky Lynch, who made her in-ring return this weekend, will kick things off. Byron Saxton also announced that the first hour will be commercial free. Previously announced is The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis with the stipulation that if Lumis wins, he secures a WWE contract.
WWE Announces Guests For Tomorrow's Edition Of WWE's The Bump
WWE recently announced that The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are making a live in-studio appearance as part of tomorrow’s edition of WWE's The Bump. Dominik and Ripley will be talking about the dominance of The Judgment Day as well as what the WWE Universe can expect from them next.
Zelina Vega Says Ronda Rousey Is Bringing In More Fans To The WWE Product
WWE SmackDown Star Zelina Vega recently appeared on the "That’s Dope" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how she absolutely loves WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and how she is bringing in more fans to the WWE product. Zelina Vega said:. “I absolutely love...
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures for last week's WWE and AEW TV events, with AEW's Dynamite topping the attendance list at 6,060 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 5,721 tickets and WWE's SmackDown at the bottom of the list selling 5,315 tickets. You can check out the list below:. -...
Mandy Rose Talks Working With WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels
WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to talk about a number of topics such as the romantic storyline she had with Alpha Academy's Otis. Mandy Rose said:. “That was such a fun, like, loving, entertaining story. And I think of the timing...
Kevin Nash On How Is Demolition Not In The WWE Hall Of Fame
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he would walk into a locker room and see it light up because of stars like Harley Race and Buddy Landel. Kevin Nash said:
Jim Cornette Talks Possible Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match At WWE WrestleMania 39
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as the possibility of a massive showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39 and how the company could book the match to go either way.
Finn Balor Says He Has To Keep Every Department In The WWE Happy
Top WWE Star Finn Balor recently spoke with BT Sport on a number of topics such as how he has to keep every department in the WWE happy, even if that means he has to sacrifice his own happiness and doing that has helped him flourish. Finn Balor said:. “A...
Jimmy Korderas Sounds Off On WWE Survivor Series 2022: Austin Theory Winning U.S. Title, WarGames
Jimmy Korderas recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former longtime WWE referee shared his thoughts on this year's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Featured below are some of the highlights. On the women’s WarGames match: “Yeah,...
AEW Announces 10 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 10 matches such as Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo and GPA, Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Trustbusters' Ari Daivari, Athena vs. Laynie Luck and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Rocky Romero vs. Yabo, Freedom Ramsey and Davey Bang.
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Banning Kevin Nash From Doing Particular Spot In WWE Matches
Shawn Michaels wasn't a fan of Kevin Nash doing leapfrogs in his matches during his original run in WWE in the 1990s. During a recent appearance on the Games With Names podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on he and Scott Hall banning "Big Daddy Cool" Diesel from doing leapfrogs in matches because of their feeling that the biggest Superstar in the company shouldn't be going out of his way to avoid contact from an opponent.
Madusa Talks Ronda Rousey Wanting WWE To Remove The Term “Women’s” From The Titles
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) recently appeared on The A2theK Wrestling Show to discuss a variety of topics such as how WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey wants the company to remove the term “women’s” from the division's titles and how that makes no sense because this is not a title for both the mens and the womens or an intergender title.
Toni Storm Talks Her Experience In WWE NXT UK
Top AEW Star Toni Storm spoke with The Ringer on a number of topics such as how her time in WWE's NXT UK was something special and how the experience she gained from the coaches she was able to work with in the WWE NXT UK Performance Center was unbelievable.
