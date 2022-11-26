Mississippi high school football playoff scores, Nov. 25

Related
Mississippi’s best broadcasters to provide radio coverage of MHSAA high school football championships
Mississippi best radio broadcasters will come together to provide statewide radio coverage of the MHSAA Football State Championships. The games will be carried on ESPN 105.9 The Zone (WRKS) in Jackson and on all Mississippi Public Broadcasting stations around the state. Anchoring play-by-play coverage for the broadcasts will be Ben...
Ole Miss QB, Starkville Grad Altmyer Enters Transfer Portal
Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer announced Monday that he has entered the transfer portal. The Starkville grad played in three games for the Rebels this year. In a statement on Twitter, Altmyer called his experience at Ole Miss “life changing”:
Moving On Up: Where Mississippi State Stands in Latest Release of the Coaches Poll
Mississippi State checked into the rankings following Thursday's Egg Bowl win over the Ole Miss Rebels.
Unbeaten Mississippi State looks to shut down Omaha
A stingy defense has helped Mississippi State to its best start since 2017-18. The Bulldogs (6-0) will look to keep
Lottery player in Lowndes County wins $559K
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lottery player in Lowndes County won $559,000 over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the player won during Saturday’s drawing. His or her name is not being published. The player purchased the ticket at the Sprint Mart on Highway 45 North in...
Mississippi Lottery player gobbles up half-a-million dollars in Thanksgiving weekend drawing
A Mississippi Lottery player gobbled up more than half-a-million dollars in one of the state’s cash lotteries. The player from Lowndes County win in the Saturday, Nov. 26, drawing is the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on...
Magazine names Mississippi university director as national ‘Veteran Champion of the Year’
Home of one of the nation’s most veteran-friendly universities, Mississippi State is now the home of a “Veteran Champion of the Year.”. Brian Locke, MSU’s veteran and military affairs director, is among a select group of 22 nationwide named “Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education” by G.I. Jobs magazine. The publication, which features Locke on the cover representing these champions, is a leading source of job opportunities, education and transition assistance for veterans and military service members.
Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff
Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
Clay County suspect captured in Alabama
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Findley Friday afternoon. The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. According...
Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake
MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A. WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
Man arrested after pursuit wrecks three squad cars, injures Alabama deputy. Man wanted in shooting death of Mississippi man.
A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 85-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in Alabama Friday after a police pursuit that wrecked three squad cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. WTVA in Tupelo reports that deputies in Picken County arrested Larry Findley, 39, who...
Columbus police ask for help searching for missing teen
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are asking for your help to find a missing teen. 15-year-old Sophia Stennett was last seen just before midnight last night at her home in Columbus. She did not show up for school at Victory Christian this morning. Sophia is 5 feet 2...
Columbus police search for driver in overnight hit and run
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after being struck by a dark or black colored car. Police say a middle-aged man was walking east on 7th Avenue North near 21st Street North around 11:49 Monday night. Police worked overnight on the case gathering evidence and retrieving...
Two Arrested For Murder in Neshoba
KEITH KING, 50, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. STEVEN KIRKLAND, 54, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BRENDA MCCARTY, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. EDWARD PULLIN, 45, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $0, $600. LINDA READUS, 52, of...
Man arrested for armed robbery at Starkville gas station on Thanksgiving
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Maben man is accused of taking more than a good meal on Thanksgiving. He’s now charged with a serious crime. 21-year-old Demontavis Jones was charged with armed robbery. In a Facebook post, the Starkville Police Department said the hold-up happened in the parking...
Mother arrested in Columbus baseball bat attack
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police arrested a mother who allegedly hit a 10-year-old over the head with a baseball bat. Police charged Bertha Jackson with aggravated assault. Police claim Jackson struck the child after she witnessed her daughter being attacked near Sim Scott Park on Oct. 26. The mother...
Overnight Fire in Lee County leaves one dog dead
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. "I really don't know what happened," Pearson said. "I got woken up by heavy fire and smoke. Got out of there. We've got to get an investigator involved." The fire occurred on Palmetto Road...
85-year-old found shot, dead in Clay County
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - An 85-year-old man was found dead Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23, in Clay County. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott identified the man as Kenneth O’Brian. The location is on Joe Myers Road. O’Brian appeared to have been shot multiple times. Investigators are working to...
Home Break-In, Vandalism, and a Disturbance in Attala
1:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on West North St when the owner arrived home to find the back door had been broken into. 11:08 a.m. – Attala Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Rd 4171 when a caller reported vandalism that occurred on the property.
