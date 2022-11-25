Read full article on original website
Related
Almost 50 people sentenced to death over lynching of Algerian man wrongly accused of starting wildfires
Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death for the lynching of a man who they wrongly believed had started wildfires in their Algerian village.Djamel Ben Ismail travelled to the northern Kabylie region, about 200 miles from his home in August 2021, after blazes broke out there.The 38-year-old tweeted that he was going to “give a hand to our friends” fighting the flames.But local people from Larbaa Nath Irathen village dragged him into the main square and attacked him. They accused him of starting the fires, apparently because he wasn’t from the area.His murder shocked the country, especially after graphic images were...
Man to face trial over murder of young mother
A man has denied the murder of a young mother and will face a trial next year.Madison Wright, 30, of Basildon in Essex, was wearing a pink top, black trousers and flip-flops when she was last seen alive on July 22, Essex Police said.Her car, a black Vauxhall Astra, was found four days later, on July 26, in Brackendale Avenue in Basildon, and her body was discovered in Wat Tyler Country Park in the town on July 30.Gary Bennett, 37, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Wright when he made a brief appearance at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday.The defendant, who appeared by video-link from Chelmsford Prison, was remanded in custody and is due to stand trial from March 13 next year.In an earlier tribute released through police, Ms Wright’s family described her as a “happy, gentle, thoughtful and kind person”.“Our family has suffered a loss that is unimaginable and irreparable, and the void Madison leaves will never be filled,” they said.“Her life has been stolen from not just her but from all of us.“Her memory however will live on through her son, whom we cherish dearly.”
BBC
Belfast rape: Man jailed for five years for raping schoolgirl
A man who raped a teenage schoolgirl twice within 24 hours has been given a 64-month sentence. Darren Clarke, 22, from Beechmount Grove in west Belfast, previously entered guilty pleas to a total of four offences committed on 31 January 2018. These included two counts of rape, one attempted rape...
BBC
Abi Fisher murder: Husband could have sentence extended
A man who was jailed for a minimum of 15 years after murdering his wife could face an extension to his sentence. Matthew Fisher, 30, from Castleford strangled and beat Abi Fisher, 29, then bundled her body into a car and disposed of it in woodland. He was jailed for...
BBC
Sheffield man in court charged with murdering couple
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a couple found dead at a house in Sheffield. Police were called to the property in Terrey Road, Totley, on Sunday. Mary and Bryan Andrews, aged 76 and 79, were found with "critical injuries" and were pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.
Fatal flat blaze: Father identified bodies of wife and children on his birthday
A man whose wife and young daughters died after a house fire has described how he had to identify their bodies, in a hospital mortuary, on his birthday.Aboubacarr Drammeh, who turned 40 on Wednesday, paid tribute to his wife of eight years, Fatoumatta Hydara, and their daughters Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh, aged three and one, in a statement.All three died from smoke inhalation following a blaze at their first-floor flat in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, in the early hours of Sunday.Mr Drammeh described the past week as the” hardest” of his life, adding he will never get over spending part...
Daily Beast
Mom Slams Woman Charged With Her 5-Year-Old’s ‘Devastating’ Murder
The mother of a 5-year-old girl who died over the weekend in Kemmerer, Wyoming, put her daughter’s alleged killer on blast in a series of Facebook posts, saying she and the child’s father are “beyond broken.”. Kayla Kartchner, 27, repeatedly slammed Cheri Lynn Marler—who was arrested Sunday...
Idaho Student Murders May Have Been 'Fantasy-Driven Homicide'
Former law enforcement official Kenneth Mains said the assailant may get "gratification from the act of killing."
Man who served 8 years for crime he didn't commit speaks to CBS2
NEW YORK -- Here's a story about a murder case that ended with a wrongful conviction.Shamel Capers was 16 years old when he went to prison for a crime he did not commit. The Queens native spent the next eight years trying to prove his innocence.CBS2's Kevin Rincon spoke exclusively with Capers about how he got his murder conviction thrown out."If it could happen to me, it could happen to anyone," Capers said recently.FLASHBACK: Man sentenced for Queens bus shooting that killed 14-year-old girlCapers spent all those years in prison for a crime he always maintained he did not commit."For them...
Three remain in custody after baby deaths
An investigation is continuing into the deaths of two babies whose bodies were found in a house.Three people remain in police custody following the discovery at an end-of-terrace property in Wildmill, Bridgend.South Wales Police said two men, aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child.Forensic examiners were at the three-storey house in Maes-Y-Felin and a grassed area at the rear of the street has been cordoned off.Huw David, leader of Bridgend County Borough Council, said: “This is shocking and tragic news, and the residents of Wildmill are supporting...
WBBJ
12-year-old dies in Russian Roulette; murder charges brought
A 12-year-old boy is dead after playing Russian Roulette in Jackson, Mississippi. Police identified the boy as Markell Noah, WLBT-TV reports. Officers arrested two juveniles and one adult Friday after the death. Police say the two juveniles are being charged with murder and the adult is being charged with accessory...
Evidence on Bodies of Murdered Idaho Students Could Provide Breakthrough
"The chances that maybe the victims scratched the perpetrator is pretty high," Joseph Giacalone, a retired New York police sergeant, told Newsweek.
Daily Beast
Utah Cops Make Huge Breakthrough in Army Vet’s Murder, Woman’s Rape
A month after being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, Greg Dahl Nickell took his sister’s college roommate out on a date. The pair drove to the top of a scenic overlook not far from Vernal, Utah, where a man walked up to their car and rapped on the window. The stranger told Nickell there’d been an accident, and he needed help. Then he pulled out a gun and shot the 21-year-old man three times.
TMZ.com
Idaho Police Say Videos Could Be Key In Solving Murders
Idaho detectives say they are piecing together a story of what happened inside the house where 4 students were slaughtered, and they say video could be key, and not just what the videos show ... but what they DON'T show. Aaron Snell from the Idaho State Police tells TMZ, his...
‘Infatuated’ Teen Stabs Single Mother More Than 40 Times After Sneaking Into Her Room
In a peaceful community where many residents didn’t lock their front doors, the brutal murder of a 34-year-old divorced single mom sent shockwaves of terror. In the early morning hours of March 6, 2002, Cherie Gillson was stabbed to death in the bedroom of her Eureka, Illinois home. She was discovered by her 9-year-old son, Coty, who called his school when he was unable to reach 911, according to “Sleeping with Death,” airing Sundays at 7/6c on Oxygen.
Murders of two 16-year-old boys a mile apart are linked, say police
The fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys just a mile apart in south-east London are linked, police have said.One boy was found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and the other in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday afternoon.As neighbours mourned the losses of the boys, police revealed on Sunday afternoon they are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured SUV-type vehicle in the area.Detective Superintendent Richard McDonagh, speaking at the scene of one of the incidents, told reporters: “Homicide colleagues are investigating and are treating the two murders as linked.“I can assure everybody affected...
newsnationnow.com
Nov. 26: Stores fight with shoplifting on the rise. Shanquella Robinson’s father speaks out.
Good morning! It’s Saturday November 26, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:. 2. ‘I’m not doing well’: Shanquella Robinson’s father speaks out. 3. Witness tells NewsNation Walmart shooter ‘had so much rage on his face’. 4. Lake seeks election...
Idaho Student Murders Crime Scene Could Reveal if Suspect Is Serial Killer
"Certainly not insinuating that this is a serial offender but from the outside looking in, you can't rule it out," one expert told Newsweek.
5 officers charged after Black man paralyzed in police van
Five Connecticut police officers were charged with misdemeanors Monday over their treatment of a Black man after he was paralyzed from the chest down in the back of a police van.Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a New Haven police station June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard, apparently to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van, police said.As Cox pleaded for help, saying he couldn’t move, some of the officers mocked him and accused him of being drunk and faking his injuries. Then, the...
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's Disappearance
The Martin FamilyPhoto by(KOIN) This case centers around a family on a Christmas vacation. The Martin family — consisting of 54-year-old Kennet Martin, 48-year-old Barbara Martin, and their four children — resided in Portland, Oregon. Their oldest (and estranged) son, Donny, lived in New York at the time.
Comments / 0