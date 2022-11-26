Read full article on original website
Report Finds Inflation Boosts Household Spending By Nearly $500 Per Month
A report from Moody’s Analytics has found that U.S. households are spending $433 per month more due to inflation. “Despite weaker-than-expected inflation in October, households are still feeling the squeeze from rising consumer prices,” economist Bernard Yaros told CNBC. Last month, consumer prices jumped by nearly 8% from...
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
Study Finds Nearly 20% Of Americans Are Tipping Less Due To Inflation
The spirit of the holiday season isn’t necessarily driving Americans to tip service workers more than they normally would. Due to inflation, layoffs and various economic setbacks, a study conducted by Play USA has found that nearly 20% of Americans are tipping less than they usually would. Meanwhile, the same study found that only 10% of Americans are typically more than they normally would during the holiday season.
Biden shows little urgency as Dems mull 2024 primary shakeup
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats considering shaking up the order of their 2024 presidential primary are waiting on President Joe Biden, anxious to see if he’ll endorse stripping Iowa of its traditional leadoff spot or discourage major changes while mulling his own potential reelection bid. But Biden seems to be showing little urgency in addressing the primary calendar, allies say. The president previously avoided moves that could upset any state ahead of November’s critical midterm elections. And he continues to do much of the same even now, as his team quietly moves to lay the groundwork for a 2024 run. The...
Twitter CEO Elon Musk Hopes To Support Ron DeSantis In 2024 Election
It appears that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has garnered another key supporter. Twitter CEO Elon Musk has declared that he will endorse DeSantis if he runs for President in 2024. “My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the...
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, prominent Biden ally, implicated in harassment cover-up
Eric Garcetti, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, has been waiting almost 500 days for a Senate vote on his nomination as U.S. ambassador to India, and a narrative has taken hold in Washington that partisan politics are to blame for the extraordinary delay. Garcetti, after all, is a high-profile...
European Union Launches Multiple Investigations Into TikTok Data Practices
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has confirmed TikTok is the focus of multiple ongoing investigations. A report from Engadget has revealed the investigations concern the transfer of European citizens’ data to China and advertisements aimed at minors. The European Commission says that it seeks to ensure that TikTok meets General Data Protection Regulation standards.
In protest-riven Iran, some celebrate U.S. World Cup victory
BAGHDAD — (AP) — Soccer fans in Iran's Kurdish region set off fireworks and honked car horns early Wednesday to celebrate the U.S. win over the Iranian national team in a politically charged World Cup match that divided the protest-riven country. Cheering fans hit the streets in Iran's...
Arizona Cannabis Market Crosses $1 Billion Mark In 2022
With three months of data left to be examined, the state of Arizona has reportedly generated more than $1 billion in cannabis sales in 2022. The state’s ability to meet this mark has been met with a bit of disappointment. Data examined by the Arizona Mirror indicates that the state’s medical market generated $31 million in sales throughout September, a 12% drop from August. Similarly, the state’s recreational market generated $75.3 million in September, a $2 million drop from August. Despite declining sales, industry experts warn entrepreneurs and consumers not to compare the sales of today to those of 2020 or 2021. Many experts believe that sales were largely boosted by the initial legalization of recreational cannabis and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Democrats set to vote on presidential calendar, likely ending Iowa's first-in-the-nation status
National Democrats are poised to upend decades of political precedent this week as they gather in Washington, D.C., to vote on a new presidential nominating calendar — one that is expected to, finally, bump Iowa from its first-in-the-nation status. Members of the Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee are exploring scenarios that...
Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrado Says Biden Will Visit Mexico In January
President Joe Biden will reportedly visit Mexico in January. During a recent press conference, Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador indicated that Biden will attend the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City on January 9-10, 2023. However, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the President has not yet determined if he will attend this year’s summit.
Gavin Newsom Tells White House He Will Not Challenge Joe Biden In 2024
California Governor Gavin Newsom has told the Biden administration that he will not run for the nation’s highest office in 2024. “I’ve told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady,” he said during a recent interview with Politico. As the...
Baker: Complex issues arise with beef
It would be difficult to overstate the financial impact of the beef industry on the U.S. economy. With more than 727,000 operations housing 93.6 million head of cattle, and some 30 million animals slaughtered each year, it's estimated that cattle production this year will account for about 17% of the $462 billion in cash earnings from all U.S. agricultural commodities combined. ...
CNN Names Phil Mattingly Chief White House Correspondent
CNN’s Phil Mattingly may still be mourning his Ohio State Buckeyes’ loss against Michigan on Saturday, but he got a bit of good news on Monday. The news network has announced that Mattingly will serve as its Chief White House Correspondent moving forward. Prior to working Whtie House press briefings and such, Mattingly covered several Republican candidates during the 2016 presidential election cycle and served as a congressional reporter. Through his work, he earned the Radio & Television Correspondents Association’s David Bloom Award for his team’s coverage of the Capitol Hill riots on January 6, 2021.
