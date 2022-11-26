Photo Shows Jerry Jones Attending 1950s Desegregation Rally, Twitter Reacts

A lot’s changed since the 1950s, and hopefully, that includes Jerry Jones .

The famous Dallas Cowboys owner has been at the helm of the heralded squad for more than 30 years, and it appears he’s got some skeletons in his closet. Before running the Cowboys, Jones was just a kid in Arkansas, and that was the hot topic in his press conference after his Thanksgiving Day win over the Giants. Just a day earlier, an 8,000-word Washington Post feature on his life was published, and it included a photo of him attending a desegregation rally in the 1950s.

Clear as day, a young Jones can be seen among a group of white men with two black men in the center getting interviewed by news crews. The Washington Post confirms that the picture is from Sept. 9, 1957, the same day six Black students were reporting to North Little Rock High School, which Jones attended.

It was just five days after the “Little Rock Nine” when President Dwight D. Eisenhower sent federal troops to safely guard nine Black students as they were going to Little Rock Central High School, which was just four miles from Jones school.

Of course, the black and white photo sparked outrage, so while speaking to the media after the Thanksgiving day game at AT&T Stadium, Jones had to address it.

“That was, gosh, 65 years ago and curious kid, I didn’t know at the time the monumental event that was going on. I’m sure glad that we’re a long way from that. I am. That would remind me: Just continue to do everything we can to not have those kind of things happen,” Jones said Thursday night. “Nobody there had any idea, frankly, what was going to take place. I’ve got a habit of sticking this nose in the right place at the wrong time. It is a reminder to me of how to improve and do things the right way. … I’m not cavalier about it. I’m genuine about it.”



