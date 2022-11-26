Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout gameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Annual Vinton Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 1Cheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Christmas Fantasyland in Downtown Roanoke is different than it was in the 1980sCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas Trees on display in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
techlunchpail.com
Ranking Virginia Tech's Current Top Transfer Portal Needs (11/28/22)
The first season of the Brent Pry era has come to an end at 3-8 with Virginia Tech having a solid young corps of talent emerging headlined by Mansoor Delane, Keli Lawson, Dae'Quan Wright, and Tucker Holloway along with returning standouts like Kaleb Smith, Malachi Thomas, Dorian Strong, and Kaden Moore.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Among Multiple Power 5s Interested in JMU RB Commit Jarvis Green
It has been a senior season to remember for JMU RB commit Jarvis Green at Dutch Fork HS in Irmo, SC. Green has been a star leading his high school to a state championship while putting up absurd numbers. In 12 games this season, Green has an absurd 2,031 rushing...
WSLS
Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class
ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
counton2.com
Breeze offering $25 flights from Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is offering $25 flights from Charleston as part of the airline’s one-day-only Cyber Monday sale. The promotion includes flights from Charleston to the following destinations:. Cincinnati, OH. Fort Meyers, FL. Islip/Long Island, NY. Louisville, KY. Orlando, FL. Richmond, VA. Syracuse, NY. Tampa,...
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston among three counties in Biden’s disaster declaration
President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster exists in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties following Hurricane Ian in late September. The declaration opens up federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts. According to the White House, “Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost...
live5news.com
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone in Charleston will be getting an extra $100,000 from playing the lottery. Lottery officials say a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Charleston that matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were:. 3-6-20-22-27, Power-up: 3. The...
crbjbizwire.com
The Beach Company Breaks Ground on The Assembly in North Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company and ParkProperty Capital announced the groundbreaking of The Assembly, a new multifamily community in North Charleston, S.C. The Assembly multifamily development is part of the GARCO Park redevelopment located in the highly desired and walkable neighborhood of Park Circle. The Assembly will...
live5news.com
Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
German-based machine manufacturer announces $12.5M expansion in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An innovative machine technology company announced a multi-million dollar expansion in the North Charleston area. Zeltwanger LP, headquartered in Germany, announced Tuesday a $12.5 million expansion that will create 24 new jobs. The company produces machine products and also serves a variety of industries ranging from plant engineering, automotive, e-mobility, […]
live5news.com
Charleston man, 2 great-grandchildren killed in Arizona crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/WCSC) - Three members of a Charleston area family died the day before Thanksgiving in a rollover crash in Arizona, authorities have confirmed. John Henry White, Jr., 74, and two of his great-grandchildren, a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy, died in the crash at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday on I-10 near Casa Grande, KTVK/KPHO reported.
counton2.com
Crash involving dump truck impacting traffic in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a crash involving a dump truck is impacting traffic in Georgetown Monday morning. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, the incident happened at Highmarket Street at West Virginia Road around 8 a.m. Monday. One westbound lane of Highmarket Street is blocked.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Savannah Hwy. shut down after crash downs power lines
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a crash that downed power lines has blocked both directions of Savannah Highway. The lines are blocking the roadway near Wappoo Road, police said on Twitter. Injuries in the crash appeared to be non-life-threatening, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. Drivers are being...
3 injured in South Carolina shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Three people in South Carolina were wounded early Sunday morning after the vehicle they were in was fired upon, authorities said. According to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived at the scene at about 5:08 a.m. Police arriving at the scene found a red Dodge Charger that had been damaged by gunfire, according to The Island Packet.
cardinalnews.org
Montgomery County trailer park one of 80-plus now owned by Alden; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Barbara Jean Taylor, wife of Roanoke’s first Black mayor, dies at 88. — The Roanoke Times. Little appetite for Sen. Joe Manchin’s environmental permitting bill in lame-duck session; would pave way for construction...
Flipped vehicle impacting traffic on I-26 Sunday
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a flipped vehicle on I-26 eastbound. According to SCDOT, the left two lanes of I-26 EB near Exit 209 were closed for two hours following a crash. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. one mile west of Exit 209 on I-26. Exit 209 […]
wasteadvantagemag.com
Charleston, SC Company Helping Local Restaurants Divert Food Waste from the Landfill
A Charleston-area business is helping local restaurants divert waste from South Carolina landfills. Founded in 2014 by Gary Bilbro, SMART Recycling collects food waste from its clients and delivers it to a composting facility in the three areas the company serves: Charleston, Columbia and Horry County. Charleston restaurants using the 8-year-old company — Husk, Obstinate Daughter and Melfi’s, among others — are making a difference.
abcnews4.com
Road rage incident leads to suspect pointing gun, Charleston PD responds
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department detained a suspect who pointed a gun at a woman during a road rage incident at Savannah Highway and Wesley Drive. Police say the incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. CPD reportedly found the suspect's car on I-526 and took them into...
live5news.com
Traffic accidents spark Johns Island rezoning concerns
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite more than 100 people who live on Johns Island saying they are against rezoning plans for a road, Charleston City Council is still considering the change. The city’s planning commission pushed forward plans to rezone Southwick Drive at Monday night’s meeting.. “You...
WSLS
Grand opening for new Sheetz in Roanoke delayed until Dec. 5
ROANOKE, Va. – A new Sheetz in Roanoke will be opening later than expected. The convenience store, located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, was slated to open Monday, Nov. 28. But on Sunday, Sheetz announced that that will no longer be the case...
Midway Fire Rescue responds to multi-vehicle crash in Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Pawleys Island, according to Midway Fire Rescue. It happened at the area of Ocean Highway and Petigru Drive in Georgetown County, MFR said. It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash or not. Drivers are asked to exercise caution […]
Comments / 0