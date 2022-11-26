ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

techlunchpail.com

Ranking Virginia Tech's Current Top Transfer Portal Needs (11/28/22)

The first season of the Brent Pry era has come to an end at 3-8 with Virginia Tech having a solid young corps of talent emerging headlined by Mansoor Delane, Keli Lawson, Dae'Quan Wright, and Tucker Holloway along with returning standouts like Kaleb Smith, Malachi Thomas, Dorian Strong, and Kaden Moore.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
ROANOKE, VA
counton2.com

Breeze offering $25 flights from Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is offering $25 flights from Charleston as part of the airline’s one-day-only Cyber Monday sale. The promotion includes flights from Charleston to the following destinations:. Cincinnati, OH. Fort Meyers, FL. Islip/Long Island, NY. Louisville, KY. Orlando, FL. Richmond, VA. Syracuse, NY. Tampa,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone in Charleston will be getting an extra $100,000 from playing the lottery. Lottery officials say a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Charleston that matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were:. 3-6-20-22-27, Power-up: 3. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

The Beach Company Breaks Ground on The Assembly in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company and ParkProperty Capital announced the groundbreaking of The Assembly, a new multifamily community in North Charleston, S.C. The Assembly multifamily development is part of the GARCO Park redevelopment located in the highly desired and walkable neighborhood of Park Circle. The Assembly will...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

German-based machine manufacturer announces $12.5M expansion in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An innovative machine technology company announced a multi-million dollar expansion in the North Charleston area. Zeltwanger LP, headquartered in Germany, announced Tuesday a $12.5 million expansion that will create 24 new jobs. The company produces machine products and also serves a variety of industries ranging from plant engineering, automotive, e-mobility, […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston man, 2 great-grandchildren killed in Arizona crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/WCSC) - Three members of a Charleston area family died the day before Thanksgiving in a rollover crash in Arizona, authorities have confirmed. John Henry White, Jr., 74, and two of his great-grandchildren, a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy, died in the crash at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday on I-10 near Casa Grande, KTVK/KPHO reported.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Crash involving dump truck impacting traffic in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a crash involving a dump truck is impacting traffic in Georgetown Monday morning. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, the incident happened at Highmarket Street at West Virginia Road around 8 a.m. Monday. One westbound lane of Highmarket Street is blocked.
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Savannah Hwy. shut down after crash downs power lines

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a crash that downed power lines has blocked both directions of Savannah Highway. The lines are blocking the roadway near Wappoo Road, police said on Twitter. Injuries in the crash appeared to be non-life-threatening, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. Drivers are being...
CHARLESTON, SC
Action News Jax

3 injured in South Carolina shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Three people in South Carolina were wounded early Sunday morning after the vehicle they were in was fired upon, authorities said. According to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived at the scene at about 5:08 a.m. Police arriving at the scene found a red Dodge Charger that had been damaged by gunfire, according to The Island Packet.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Flipped vehicle impacting traffic on I-26 Sunday

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a flipped vehicle on I-26 eastbound. According to SCDOT, the left two lanes of I-26 EB near Exit 209 were closed for two hours following a crash. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. one mile west of Exit 209 on I-26. Exit 209 […]
HANAHAN, SC
wasteadvantagemag.com

Charleston, SC Company Helping Local Restaurants Divert Food Waste from the Landfill

A Charleston-area business is helping local restaurants divert waste from South Carolina landfills. Founded in 2014 by Gary Bilbro, SMART Recycling collects food waste from its clients and delivers it to a composting facility in the three areas the company serves: Charleston, Columbia and Horry County. Charleston restaurants using the 8-year-old company — Husk, Obstinate Daughter and Melfi’s, among others — are making a difference.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Traffic accidents spark Johns Island rezoning concerns

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite more than 100 people who live on Johns Island saying they are against rezoning plans for a road, Charleston City Council is still considering the change. The city’s planning commission pushed forward plans to rezone Southwick Drive at Monday night’s meeting.. “You...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSLS

Grand opening for new Sheetz in Roanoke delayed until Dec. 5

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Sheetz in Roanoke will be opening later than expected. The convenience store, located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, was slated to open Monday, Nov. 28. But on Sunday, Sheetz announced that that will no longer be the case...
ROANOKE, VA

