Axl Rose Hates THIS During Gun N' Roses' Live Gigs: 'That's Intrusive!'
Axl Rose would appreciate it if drone pilots at Guns N' Roses concerts would not literally get into his space, his face. The leader of Guns N' Roses took to Twitter to express his anger with "drone pirates" who have been flying their 'crafts' during GN'R concerts in Australia. Gn'R...
Toby Keith Stomach Cancer: Why The Country Star Performed Live After Canceling Shows Revealed
Toby Keith stunned many when he performed for the first time since being diagnosed with stomach cancer in early November. In June, the country superstar disclosed that he has been getting treatments, including surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. In July, the multi-platinum-selling singer stated on Twitter, "I need time to breathe,...
Saweetie Hits Back At Aspiring Musician's Taunts Over 'Poor' Album Sales
Over the weekend, Saweetie was forced to respond to a critic who had criticized her allegedly weak first-week record sales. The numbers have confounded many, but this does not mean Saweetie is taking it just sitting down, especially when a rude aspiring musician commented on it. The "Best Friend" rapper...
Britney Spears Scares Followers WIth THIS Eerie Video: 'She Has No Chance Of Recovering!' [Details]
Britney Spears had a weird Instagram outburst on Saturday night, mocking a "famous" person and labeling this mysterious personality a "piece of s**t." Spears published her expletive-laden tirade beneath a sarcastic image, annotating a computerized portrait of a 17th-century noblewoman wearing dark shades. The 40-year-old pop artist unleashed her latest...
'Thriller 40:' Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Returns To Billboard Top 10 After Over 3 Decades
Even decades after its initial release, Michael Jackson's album "Thriller" continues to see exceptional levels of success. The lauded record debuted at the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart for the week ending December 3. Following the Nov. 18 release of its 40th anniversary reissue, "Thriller" shot up from...
In ‘Taurus,’ Machine Gun Kelly Embodies a Lost Generation of Rap
For fans of Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), the opening scenes of Taurus are frustrating. We already know we are about to see his portrayal of a rising star rapper struggling with addiction, women, and the never-ending conflation of the two. We are somewhat expecting the feel of a rock biopic, despite the film centering on the fictional Cole Taurus. We are looking for little nods and asides to our MGK-and-associated-acts fan club/movement, known as EST (“Everyone Stands Together”). And we expect to hear music, a lot of it, and at a high volume.But director/writer Tim Sutton gives us little of...
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
KISS’ Gene Simmons’ REAL Intentions of Supporting Van Halen in the 70s Revealed
Gene Simmons was one of the reasons why Van Halen became a legendary band in the music industry, but it has been revealed that he had different intentions why he supported the group during their early years; what could be his reason?. Greg Renoff's book "Van Halen Rising," reveals the...
Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed
Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
Gene Cipriano Cause of Death: Famed Woodwind Player Dead at 94
Gene Cipriano, popularly known for being a woodwind player and former collaborator of some of the biggest artists in the music industry, has died at the age of 94; what was his cause of death?. According to his son, Paul, who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, the musician died earlier...
Glorilla Makes a Not-So-Subtle Dig at Usher's 'Love In This Club' Lyrics
GloRilla is making the most of her "F.N.F" banner year. giving her female fan base extremely clear directions to avoid falling in love within the club! Is this a subtle dig at one of Usher's top hit, "Love in this Club?" Or a not-so-subtle one, you might say. A stinging...
Lady Gaga ‘Bloody Mary’ Makes Spotify Record 11 Years After Its Release
Lady Gaga's third studio album, "Born This Way", was released more than a decade ago, but it still continues to dominate music streaming platforms online. More recently, her song "Bloody Mary" gets a new record for daily streams. According to Chart Data, the song got its biggest streaming day of...
