musictimes.com

Axl Rose Hates THIS During Gun N' Roses' Live Gigs: 'That's Intrusive!'

Axl Rose would appreciate it if drone pilots at Guns N' Roses concerts would not literally get into his space, his face. The leader of Guns N' Roses took to Twitter to express his anger with "drone pirates" who have been flying their 'crafts' during GN'R concerts in Australia. Gn'R...
musictimes.com

Saweetie Hits Back At Aspiring Musician's Taunts Over 'Poor' Album Sales

Over the weekend, Saweetie was forced to respond to a critic who had criticized her allegedly weak first-week record sales. The numbers have confounded many, but this does not mean Saweetie is taking it just sitting down, especially when a rude aspiring musician commented on it. The "Best Friend" rapper...
musictimes.com

Britney Spears Scares Followers WIth THIS Eerie Video: 'She Has No Chance Of Recovering!' [Details]

Britney Spears had a weird Instagram outburst on Saturday night, mocking a "famous" person and labeling this mysterious personality a "piece of s**t." Spears published her expletive-laden tirade beneath a sarcastic image, annotating a computerized portrait of a 17th-century noblewoman wearing dark shades. The 40-year-old pop artist unleashed her latest...
TheDailyBeast

In ‘Taurus,’ Machine Gun Kelly Embodies a Lost Generation of Rap

For fans of Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), the opening scenes of Taurus are frustrating. We already know we are about to see his portrayal of a rising star rapper struggling with addiction, women, and the never-ending conflation of the two. We are somewhat expecting the feel of a rock biopic, despite the film centering on the fictional Cole Taurus. We are looking for little nods and asides to our MGK-and-associated-acts fan club/movement, known as EST (“Everyone Stands Together”). And we expect to hear music, a lot of it, and at a high volume.But director/writer Tim Sutton gives us little of...
musictimes.com

Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed

Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
musictimes.com

Gene Cipriano Cause of Death: Famed Woodwind Player Dead at 94

Gene Cipriano, popularly known for being a woodwind player and former collaborator of some of the biggest artists in the music industry, has died at the age of 94; what was his cause of death?. According to his son, Paul, who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, the musician died earlier...
musictimes.com

Glorilla Makes a Not-So-Subtle Dig at Usher's 'Love In This Club' Lyrics

GloRilla is making the most of her "F.N.F" banner year. giving her female fan base extremely clear directions to avoid falling in love within the club! Is this a subtle dig at one of Usher's top hit, "Love in this Club?" Or a not-so-subtle one, you might say. A stinging...
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga ‘Bloody Mary’ Makes Spotify Record 11 Years After Its Release

Lady Gaga's third studio album, "Born This Way", was released more than a decade ago, but it still continues to dominate music streaming platforms online. More recently, her song "Bloody Mary" gets a new record for daily streams. According to Chart Data, the song got its biggest streaming day of...

