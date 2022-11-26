Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Kendric Davis earns first AAC pow with Tigers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tiger basketball point guard Kendric Davis is the AAC Player of the Week. It’s the 6th of his career, with the first five being with SMU. Davis averaged 19 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists at the ESPN Invitational in Orlando. He also had...
247Sports
Orlando Rewind - Tigers conquer Cardinal
Finishing off their three-game trip to Orlando in the early game on Sunday morning, the Memphis Tigers took on the Stanford Cardinal in the final game of the ESPN Events Invitational consolation bracket. With five games under their belt entering this game, the Tigers were still searching for some consistency outside of their top two scorers. In yet another defense-centric, low-scoring affair, Penny Hardaway's Tigers took down Jerod Hasse's Cardinal team 56-48.
actionnews5.com
Silverfield and Henigan back with Tigers next season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are reportedly keeping Head Coach Ryan Silverfield and Quarterback Seth Henigan. According to quotes from the Commercial Appeal and Daily Memphian, both will be back in 2023. Silverfield is coming off consecutive 6-6 regular seasons after guiding the Tigers to an 8-3 record...
actionnews5.com
Kendric Davis named AAC Player of the Week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -On Monday, Memphis Tigers Kendric Davis was named the American Conference Player of the Week. Although it’s his first AAC weekly honor as a Tiger, this is the sixth one in his college career with him collecting five at SMU. The fifth-year point guard averaged 19.0...
actionnews5.com
Wynne football coach not returning
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The school board voted against renewing Coach Van Paschal’s contract in a meeting earlier Monday night. The Wynne head football coach, Van Paschal, announced in the meeting, he is not returning to the Wynne Yellowjacket football program. Paschal will be moved to the ALE building and this will be his final year at Wynne.
localmemphis.com
Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week Three
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Feast Week was stuffed with exciting Top 25 showdowns. My top four courses of MTEs from Thanksgiving week: The Phil Knight Invitational and Phil Knight Legacy brackets, The Maui Invitational and The Battle 4 Atlantis. There were terrific championship games and surprising upsets, the latter headlined...
osoblanco.org
Man jumps to his death from Memphis overpass, horrified onlookers and drivers, Details discussed
A video of a man jumping over a Memphis bridge has gone viral, provoking widespread outrage. Terrifying footage of a guy jumping from the I-40 Bridge in Memphis has gone viral on social media. A Facebook user commented to the Memphis suicide video with, seeing the footage of the guy leaping from the bridge was upsetting, but now my stomach is knotted. Some of us may think we have it hard with what’s going on in our life, but there’s someone worse off than you, and what you’re going through doesn’t even compare.
Byhalia, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Brown Baptist gives $1,000 per week for two years to WREG’s Community Changers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brown Missionary Baptist Church has been our anonymous donor for Community Changers all along. The church has donated $1,000 per week over the past two years to organizations working hard to make Memphis better. We are thankful that we get a chance to be in the community making a difference. So Memphis, […]
Memphis area prepares for Tuesday’s strong storms
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As we warn you about Tuesday’s severe weather threat, different agencies are doing what they can to prepare for damage and possible power outages. MLGW said crews are prepared to work around the clock if needed with high winds being a big concern. MLGW leaders are looking ahead to the potential of severe […]
memphismagazine.com
Ask Vance: The Parkview Hotel
A 1937 postcard shows how the Parkview Hotel Apartments looked in the early days, when the building was red brick. Note the very snazzy cars parked outside the entrance. Dear Vance: In September I attended an auction of items from the Parkview Manor. I didn’t know the place had closed, and I also never knew the old building had first opened as a hotel. Can you share its history? — C.D., Memphis.
West Junior High in West Memphis dismisses early due to heat issue
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Junior High in West Memphis, Arkansas will dismiss early on Monday, November 28, the West Memphis School District (WMSD) announced. The school will let out at 12:30 p.m. WMSD said there is no heat in the junior high building but that the gas company...
WREG
Strong storms, rain expected to roll through Mid-South Tuesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday will be stormy with a threat of severe weather, so stay alert to rapidly changing conditions. A strong cold front will rumble across the region over the next 24 hours and it will be packing a punch with the threat of high winds, heavy rain and the possibility of isolated tornadoes, WREG’s Todd Demers said.
actionnews5.com
Child hit by vehicle in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The incident happened on Chilligan Drive in Southwest Memphis just after 6 a.m. The young girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. The driver stayed at the scene. There’s no word on...
Memphis-area school closures due to Tuesday’s severe weather
UPDATE: MSCS will dismiss all schools early today ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather. All after-school activities and after-care are canceled. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — See below to stay up to date with the latest closings due to Tuesday’s weather threat.
actionnews5.com
Memphis, Shelby Co. crews prepare for threat of severe storms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Tuesday being a First Alert Weather Day for the Mid-South, the city and county are making their preparations for severe weather. The severe storm threat for the Mid-South has the Shelby County Road Department ramping up its tree crews to service any part of the over 800 miles of roadway they cover.
actionnews5.com
1 dead, another wounded in Atoka shooting
ATOKA, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting Monday night in Atoka. Police were called to the scene on Brittany Lane around 8:15 p.m. where they found two men that had been shot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was...
actionnews5.com
Action News 5′s Myracle Evans crowned Miss Forest Festival
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of our very own from the Action News 5 family has been crowned Miss Forest Festival!. Our stellar digital producer, Myracle Evans competed in the Miss Forest Festival in Hardeman County, Saturday. The pageant is a preliminary competition for the Miss America Organization. Evans will...
ucbjournal.com
Averitt opens Memphis-area distribution and fulfillment facility
Memphis – As part of its continuing growth in distribution & fulfillment services, Averitt Express recently opened a new facility in the Memphis area. The facility features 260,000 sq. ft of enclosed space to handle the flow and distribution of domestic and international freight. Within short proximity of the...
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee
A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!
