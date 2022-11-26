Read full article on original website
WVU dominates Florida to end Phil Knight Legacy trip
West Virginia’s weekend trip to Portland ended with a win after the Mountaineers blew out Florida 84-55 in the consolation bracket of the Phil Knight Legacy on Sunday. Tre Mitchell led the Mountaineers to an early double-digit lead in the first half and finished the contest with a game-high 17 points. He was one of three Mountaineers in double figures as they dominated on both the scoreboard and the rebounding glass.
HS O-Lineman announces commitment to WVU
The future of West Virginia’s offensive line just got a little taller. Orlando, Florida native Chrisdasson Saint-Jean is listed as a 6-foot-7, 310 force. The senior announced his commitment to West Virginia University with a graphic on social media on Monday. Saint-Jean is a consensus three-star prospect according to...
Lee Kpogba ends first season with WVU with a bang
Lee Kpogba’s college football career has been far from a straightforward journey. He started with a Division I scholarship at Syracuse in the ACC. After two seasons with the Orange, he transferred to “Last Chance U,” playing one season at East Mississippi Community College. Following a standout season there, the physically imposing linebacker transferred back to the D-I level and joined the Mountaineers.
West Virginia federal prison inmate admits to killing another inmate
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazleton Monday admitted to stabbing another inmate to death. The incident happened on Sept. 17, 2018, in the Preston County federal prison, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia.
