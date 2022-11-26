ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
flaglernewsweekly.com

A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida

At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
PALM COAST, FL
bungalower

Plans filed for new outdoor market at Magic Mall

Magic Mall (Website), a retail hub on the western edge of our downtown coverage area, is looking to host a regular outdoor market and has filed paperwork with the City of Orlando for a Conditional Use Permit. The permit, if granted would allow the planned market to take place in...
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Helicopter footage of fire at fireworks store in Florida

Firefighters in Brevard County are attempting to contain a fire at a fireworks shop in West Melbourne. Crews late Monday afternoon responded to the fully-involved fire at Phantom Fireworks of Melbourne, located at 4433 W. New Haven Ave. and S. John Rodes Blvd. Fireworks could be seen shooting out of a large column of smoke as flames engulfed the building below.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
ORLANDO, FL
L. Cane

The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites

Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Could North Florida jewelry store burglars be involved in similar Central Florida break-ins?

LONGWOOD, Fla. - Investigations are moving forward following a series of burglaries across Central Florida. Certified Jewelry Designs in Longwood is patching back up after a break-in in October. Thieves used a ladder to climb to the roof of the building, then sawed through a neighboring business and sliced through the adjoining wall to get into the jewelry store. From there, they used special tools to cut into a heavy vault through the back.
LONGWOOD, FL
click orlando

Florida starts pilot program in Volusia County to save damaged dunes

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Florida’s emergency management team is getting creative in finding ways to reinforce Volusia’s coastline after the recent storms. Dozens of homes and buildings caved in or were deemed too dangerous for residents after the storm surges caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole wiped away their dunes and seawalls.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Longtime Central Florida anchor and journalist Nancy Alvarez joins WESH 2 News

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 announced Tuesday that award-winning Central Florida anchor Nancy Alvarez will join the WESH 2 News team beginning in January. Alvarez is a bilingual journalist with more than twenty years on the anchor desk and in the field covering the biggest stories in the nation and in Central Florida in both English and Spanish. She started her broadcast journalism career in the Orlando market in 2000 and has reported on various hurricanes, the Pulse nightclub massacre, and launches from the Space Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Cat rescued from checked suitcase enjoys big Thanksgiving meal

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cat that was foundzipped inside a checked suitcase for a flight from New York JFK to Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 16 was enjoying some much-deserved relaxation over the holiday weekend. As it rolled through the X-ray machine, TSA officials could see what appeared to be...
