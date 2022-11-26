Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently ClosesTy D.Winter Park, FL
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
Related
wogx.com
Holiday Lights: Melbourne home depicts New England Christmas
What started in 2015 as a few small bushes adorned in lights has now grown into a full-yard display featuring hundreds of lights depicting a New England Christmas. Address: 2408 Country Club Rd., Melbourne, FL 32901.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
wogx.com
Holiday Lights: This Orlando home in Baldwin Park has more than 80K lights
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? The McBride Family has more than 80,000 lights, snowfall, lighted tunnels, a Florida Santa, and a bunch of inflatables. Address: 4564 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814.
click orlando
⛄Snow in Florida? This attraction has 400-foot snowy slope
DADE CITY, Fla. – It may not feel like the holidays when it comes to the Florida weather, but if you’re looking for a taste of winter in the sunshine state you’re in luck. Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park is about a 90-minute drive from Orlando, at...
wogx.com
Phantom Fireworks fire: Photos, videos show explosion at West Melbourne fireworks store
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A massive fire was sparked at a fireworks store in Melbourne, Florida on Monday after a driver crashed into the business. We're now learning how that SUV ended up in the building. The West Melbourne Police Department said the fire was located at Phantom Fireworks at 4433...
flaglernewsweekly.com
A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida
At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
Dunkin’ Offers a Free 'Cup of Thanks' to Florida Residents
On November 29th, participating Dunkin’ locations across the state of Florida will offer guests a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee. Excluding Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew & Frozen Coffee
bungalower
Plans filed for new outdoor market at Magic Mall
Magic Mall (Website), a retail hub on the western edge of our downtown coverage area, is looking to host a regular outdoor market and has filed paperwork with the City of Orlando for a Conditional Use Permit. The permit, if granted would allow the planned market to take place in...
Florida City Mentioned as Being Similar to Europe at Christmas Time
Christmas in Europe is a bucket list item for some. However, travel can be expensive, especially during the holidays. Plus, airline cancellations and delays can add wait time to what may already be quite a long trip.
Enter for your chance to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms
ORLANDO, Fla. — ICE! is back at Gaylord Palms this holiday season. You can also get photos with Santa Claus and much more during Christmas at Gaylord Palms. Enter below for your chance to win tickets to see ICE! Christmas, featuring Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
wogx.com
Helicopter footage of fire at fireworks store in Florida
Firefighters in Brevard County are attempting to contain a fire at a fireworks shop in West Melbourne. Crews late Monday afternoon responded to the fully-involved fire at Phantom Fireworks of Melbourne, located at 4433 W. New Haven Ave. and S. John Rodes Blvd. Fireworks could be seen shooting out of a large column of smoke as flames engulfed the building below.
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
fox35orlando.com
Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites
Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
wogx.com
Could North Florida jewelry store burglars be involved in similar Central Florida break-ins?
LONGWOOD, Fla. - Investigations are moving forward following a series of burglaries across Central Florida. Certified Jewelry Designs in Longwood is patching back up after a break-in in October. Thieves used a ladder to climb to the roof of the building, then sawed through a neighboring business and sliced through the adjoining wall to get into the jewelry store. From there, they used special tools to cut into a heavy vault through the back.
click orlando
Florida starts pilot program in Volusia County to save damaged dunes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Florida’s emergency management team is getting creative in finding ways to reinforce Volusia’s coastline after the recent storms. Dozens of homes and buildings caved in or were deemed too dangerous for residents after the storm surges caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole wiped away their dunes and seawalls.
WESH
Longtime Central Florida anchor and journalist Nancy Alvarez joins WESH 2 News
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 announced Tuesday that award-winning Central Florida anchor Nancy Alvarez will join the WESH 2 News team beginning in January. Alvarez is a bilingual journalist with more than twenty years on the anchor desk and in the field covering the biggest stories in the nation and in Central Florida in both English and Spanish. She started her broadcast journalism career in the Orlando market in 2000 and has reported on various hurricanes, the Pulse nightclub massacre, and launches from the Space Coast.
mynews13.com
Check out this Orlando area auto shop that specializes in a one of a kind car
ORLANDO, Fla. — Back to the Future is a quintessential movie from the 80's and one most, if not all, will remember fondly. Not just for the film's quirky plot, but for one of the props that made it famous. That classic "time machine" the DeLorean. What You Need...
WESH
Cat rescued from checked suitcase enjoys big Thanksgiving meal
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cat that was foundzipped inside a checked suitcase for a flight from New York JFK to Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 16 was enjoying some much-deserved relaxation over the holiday weekend. As it rolled through the X-ray machine, TSA officials could see what appeared to be...
Comments / 0