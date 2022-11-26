Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently ClosesTy D.Winter Park, FL
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
Related
wogx.com
Holiday Lights: This Orlando home in Baldwin Park has more than 80K lights
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? The McBride Family has more than 80,000 lights, snowfall, lighted tunnels, a Florida Santa, and a bunch of inflatables. Address: 4564 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814.
wogx.com
Could North Florida jewelry store burglars be involved in similar Central Florida break-ins?
LONGWOOD, Fla. - Investigations are moving forward following a series of burglaries across Central Florida. Certified Jewelry Designs in Longwood is patching back up after a break-in in October. Thieves used a ladder to climb to the roof of the building, then sawed through a neighboring business and sliced through the adjoining wall to get into the jewelry store. From there, they used special tools to cut into a heavy vault through the back.
wogx.com
Holiday Lights: Melbourne home depicts New England Christmas
What started in 2015 as a few small bushes adorned in lights has now grown into a full-yard display featuring hundreds of lights depicting a New England Christmas. Address: 2408 Country Club Rd., Melbourne, FL 32901.
wogx.com
Phantom Fireworks fire: Photos, videos show explosion at West Melbourne fireworks store
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A massive fire was sparked at a fireworks store in Melbourne, Florida on Monday after a driver crashed into the business. We're now learning how that SUV ended up in the building. The West Melbourne Police Department said the fire was located at Phantom Fireworks at 4433...
wogx.com
Weather Forecast: Nov. 28, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see cooler temperatures as we head into Monday evening, but we will quickly rebound into the 80s in some areas on Tuesday. There is an increased chance of rain on Wednesday afternoon.
wogx.com
Helicopter footage of fire at fireworks store in Florida
Firefighters in Brevard County are attempting to contain a fire at a fireworks shop in West Melbourne. Crews late Monday afternoon responded to the fully-involved fire at Phantom Fireworks of Melbourne, located at 4433 W. New Haven Ave. and S. John Rodes Blvd. Fireworks could be seen shooting out of a large column of smoke as flames engulfed the building below.
wogx.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Warm day across Central Florida with small chance for storms
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 68 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 77 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: Unseasonable temperatures continue through the afternoon with highs in the 80s. A weak approach front will be accompanied by showers. A few storms are possible with lightning. These showers will continue to move to the east through the early evening.
wogx.com
Video shows fireworks exploding after SUV crashes into Phantom Fireworks store in Florida
A large fire has sparked at Phantom Fireworks in West Melbourne, Florida, sending a column of smoke – and the occasional firework – into the air. Video showed several fire departments and ladder trucks pouring water onto the fireworks business.
wogx.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Cold front leaves Central Florida with slightly cooler temps
Tonight's low: 58 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 81 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: A cold front has pushed off to our south, leaving slightly cooler temperatures and dry skies this afternoon. Central Florida will be in the seasonal upper-70s with partly sunny skies. BEACHES: It will be a...
wogx.com
Phantom Fireworks fire: Fireworks explode after Melbourne fireworks store catches fire
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A large fire has sparked at Phantom Fireworks in West Melbourne, Florida, sending a column of smoke – and the occasional firework – into the air. Video showed several fire departments and ladder trucks pouring water onto the fireworks business. The West Melbourne Police Department...
wogx.com
Help name Brevard County's new crimefighting K-9 puppies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office needs some help naming a litter of puppies that will soon begin training for their careers as K-9 crimefighters. Back in October, K-9 Daisy Mae became a first time mom, giving birth to a litter of ten adorable bloodhound puppies this week – 6 males and 4 female pups.
wogx.com
9-year-old Florida boy still missing after falling into Polk County lake, hitting boat propeller
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A dive team is continuing to search for a child who fell overboard into a lake in Polk County on Saturday afternoon. The 9-year-old boy was reportedly with his two brothers on their father's pontoon when he fell into Lake Annie. His father says the boy hit a boat propeller after he fell. The father immediately jumped into the water to look for his son, while one of the boy's brothers called 911.
wogx.com
FIT professor will help retrieve Orion space capsule after splashdown
MELBOURNE, Fla. - When Artemis I’s test flight finishes its 26-day, 1.3 million-mile journey, Travis Hunsucker will be in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, ready to pick up the Orion space capsule after splashdown. "I grew up surfing, ocean rescue, fishing, so I have always had a desire...
wogx.com
Witnesses describe raging fire at Phantom Fireworks store
Several hours after an SUV crashed into a Phantom Fireworks store in Melbourne, Florida, firefighters were able to get the blaze under control. Witnesses described seeing and hearing fireworks exploding as the business was engulfed in flames. The driver of the SUV died at the scene.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian flood damage payouts near $800M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The National Flood Insurance Program has paid more than $793 million to people who sustained damage in Hurricane Ian, as the total continues to steadily increase, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Monday. The program has received about 44,700 flood claims from the Category 4 hurricane, which...
wogx.com
VIDEO: Fireworks explode after fire engulfs fireworks business
Firefighters are battling a fire at a fireworks store in Brevard County, according to fire officials, which is also causing several of the fireworks to explode. Helicopter video shows some of the fireworks igniting inside the building. It's not clear yet if anyone was inside the building at the time, or if anyone has been hurt.
wogx.com
Volusia County deputies arrest group of teens in car alleged to be stolen
DELTONA, Fla. - Volusia County deputies arrested four teenagers after a tag reader flagged the vehicle in Deltona as possibly stolen, authorities said. Investigators first spotted the car early Saturday morning in a neighborhood driving without its lights on. Deputies used stop sticks to disable the car which came to a final stop on I-4.
wogx.com
Sheriff Ivey calls out bad student behavior, alleges school staff being attacked, bitten
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Monday during a press conference that the "school discipline policy" at Brevard Public Schools has failed and that principals and teachers are powerless from disciplining students who allegedly disrupt the learning environment. "Folks, my team, our teachers, administrators, and the overwhelming majority of students on our campus are tired of this. We are tired of a very few disrupting classes, putting others' lives at risk, attacking our teachers both physically and verbally," Sheriff Ivey said. "A few clowns can't follow the rules, so they're messing it up for everybody," he said.
Comments / 0