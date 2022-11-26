ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

wogx.com

Could North Florida jewelry store burglars be involved in similar Central Florida break-ins?

LONGWOOD, Fla. - Investigations are moving forward following a series of burglaries across Central Florida. Certified Jewelry Designs in Longwood is patching back up after a break-in in October. Thieves used a ladder to climb to the roof of the building, then sawed through a neighboring business and sliced through the adjoining wall to get into the jewelry store. From there, they used special tools to cut into a heavy vault through the back.
LONGWOOD, FL
wogx.com

Weather Forecast: Nov. 28, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see cooler temperatures as we head into Monday evening, but we will quickly rebound into the 80s in some areas on Tuesday. There is an increased chance of rain on Wednesday afternoon.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Helicopter footage of fire at fireworks store in Florida

Firefighters in Brevard County are attempting to contain a fire at a fireworks shop in West Melbourne. Crews late Monday afternoon responded to the fully-involved fire at Phantom Fireworks of Melbourne, located at 4433 W. New Haven Ave. and S. John Rodes Blvd. Fireworks could be seen shooting out of a large column of smoke as flames engulfed the building below.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Warm day across Central Florida with small chance for storms

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 68 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 77 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: Unseasonable temperatures continue through the afternoon with highs in the 80s. A weak approach front will be accompanied by showers. A few storms are possible with lightning. These showers will continue to move to the east through the early evening.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Help name Brevard County's new crimefighting K-9 puppies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office needs some help naming a litter of puppies that will soon begin training for their careers as K-9 crimefighters. Back in October, K-9 Daisy Mae became a first time mom, giving birth to a litter of ten adorable bloodhound puppies this week – 6 males and 4 female pups.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

9-year-old Florida boy still missing after falling into Polk County lake, hitting boat propeller

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A dive team is continuing to search for a child who fell overboard into a lake in Polk County on Saturday afternoon. The 9-year-old boy was reportedly with his two brothers on their father's pontoon when he fell into Lake Annie. His father says the boy hit a boat propeller after he fell. The father immediately jumped into the water to look for his son, while one of the boy's brothers called 911.
POLK COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

FIT professor will help retrieve Orion space capsule after splashdown

MELBOURNE, Fla. - When Artemis I’s test flight finishes its 26-day, 1.3 million-mile journey, Travis Hunsucker will be in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, ready to pick up the Orion space capsule after splashdown. "I grew up surfing, ocean rescue, fishing, so I have always had a desire...
MELBOURNE, FL
wogx.com

Witnesses describe raging fire at Phantom Fireworks store

Several hours after an SUV crashed into a Phantom Fireworks store in Melbourne, Florida, firefighters were able to get the blaze under control. Witnesses described seeing and hearing fireworks exploding as the business was engulfed in flames. The driver of the SUV died at the scene.
MELBOURNE, FL
wogx.com

Hurricane Ian flood damage payouts near $800M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The National Flood Insurance Program has paid more than $793 million to people who sustained damage in Hurricane Ian, as the total continues to steadily increase, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Monday. The program has received about 44,700 flood claims from the Category 4 hurricane, which...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

VIDEO: Fireworks explode after fire engulfs fireworks business

Firefighters are battling a fire at a fireworks store in Brevard County, according to fire officials, which is also causing several of the fireworks to explode. Helicopter video shows some of the fireworks igniting inside the building. It's not clear yet if anyone was inside the building at the time, or if anyone has been hurt.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Volusia County deputies arrest group of teens in car alleged to be stolen

DELTONA, Fla. - Volusia County deputies arrested four teenagers after a tag reader flagged the vehicle in Deltona as possibly stolen, authorities said. Investigators first spotted the car early Saturday morning in a neighborhood driving without its lights on. Deputies used stop sticks to disable the car which came to a final stop on I-4.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Sheriff Ivey calls out bad student behavior, alleges school staff being attacked, bitten

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Monday during a press conference that the "school discipline policy" at Brevard Public Schools has failed and that principals and teachers are powerless from disciplining students who allegedly disrupt the learning environment. "Folks, my team, our teachers, administrators, and the overwhelming majority of students on our campus are tired of this. We are tired of a very few disrupting classes, putting others' lives at risk, attacking our teachers both physically and verbally," Sheriff Ivey said. "A few clowns can't follow the rules, so they're messing it up for everybody," he said.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

