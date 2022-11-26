Read full article on original website
Bats use the same techniques as death metal singers to vocalize, study finds
The Daubenton's bat uses the same vocal structures as death metal singers to make its unique vocalizations, a new study has found.
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
LOPBURI, Thailand (AP) — A meal fit for monkeys was served on Sunday at the annual Monkey Feast Festival in central Thailand. Amid the morning traffic, rows of monkey statues holding trays were lined up outside the compound of the Ancient Three Pagodas, while volunteers prepared food across the road for real monkeys — the symbol of Lopburi province, around 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Bangkok.
Panama confronts illegal trafficking of animals
ANCON, Panama (AP) — In a tropical forest beside the Panama Canal, two black-handed spider monkeys swing about their wire enclosure, balanced by their long tails. They arrived at this government rehabilitation center after environmental authorities seized them from people who had been keeping them as pets. In the...
