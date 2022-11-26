Read full article on original website
counton2.com
CCSO: Man shot while driving on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a man was shot Monday night while driving on Johns Island. According to CCSO, the man was driving near the 400 block of River Road towards Kiawah Island shortly before 7:00 p.m. The man told...
abcnews4.com
Juvenile shot at North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office reported a juvenile was shot at a North Charleston apartment complex around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said the incident occurred at 8182 Windsor Hill Boulevard. The victim was shot in "a lower extremity," according to DCSO. The juvenile's...
counton2.com
Dorchester Co. deputies investigating after juvenile shot
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating after a juvenile was shot Tuesday afternoon. According to DCSO, deputies responded to the Willow Trace Apartments on Windsor Hill Boulevard shortly after 4:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital “with a non...
DCSO: Man wanted for questioning regarding home burglary
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is working to identify an individual wanted for questioning in regard to a home burglary in Summerville. The burglary occurred at an apartment on Timber Lane around Oct. 21. and surveillance video showed two unknown males in an open back window of the residence, according to […]
live5news.com
Deputies: Child shot at Dorchester County apartment complex
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that sent a child to the hospital. The shooting happened at approximately 4:31 p.m. at the Willow Trace Apartments on Windsor Hill Road, Lt. Rick Carson said. EMS took the child, whose gender and age were...
CCSO investigating reported shooting in McClellanville
MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a McClellanville man reported being shot in the leg. According to CCSO, deputies were notified before 8:00 a.m. Thursday that a man had walked up to the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire Dispatch Station with a gunshot wound on his thigh. Paramedics took him […]
wpde.com
Charleston Coroner identifies man who drove stolen car into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died after driving a stolen car into the Ashley River on Nov 25. According to the coroner's office, Say’Von Wright, 20, cause of death was drowning. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED)...
abcnews4.com
Body recovered after stolen car drives into Ashley River Friday, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday night, dive teams from numerous law enforcement departments located a deceased male in the Ashley River. Authorities had begun searching the river on Friday when a stolen car was pulled out near the boat landing at Flynn Drive in North Charleston, North Charleston Police said.
wpde.com
Remains identified as missing Lowcountry woman; Death ruled a homicide
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities in Beaufort County have identified the remains found earlier this month in the greater Bluffton area as missing 61-year-old Brenda Kay Carman. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to the sheriff's office. Previous Coverage: Vehicle of missing Hilton Head Island woman...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into the Ashley River Friday morning. Say’Von Wright, 20, from Ladson drowned after driving into the Ashley River, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers...
NCPD: Man arrested after stealing steaks from Food Lion at knifepoint
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested Friday after police said he attempted to steal steaks from a North Charleston grocery store. According to a report, officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to Food Lion along Dorchester Road just before 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 25 after the store manager allegedly […]
counton2.com
Man sentenced for 2019 murder at Lowcountry Walmart
DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe on Monday announced the sentencing of a Georgia man who pled guilty to a 2019 murder at a Dorchester Road Walmart. Ke’Various Sparks (22) of Brunswick, Georgia was living and working in North Charleston in September of 2019 when the...
3 South Carolina family members killed in crash, 4 injured
Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured.
counton2.com
Crash involving dump truck impacting traffic in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a crash involving a dump truck is impacting traffic in Georgetown Monday morning. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, the incident happened at Highmarket Street at West Virginia Road around 8 a.m. Monday. One westbound lane of Highmarket Street is blocked.
wpde.com
Crash involving dump truck blocking traffic on Highmarket Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving a dump truck is blocking traffic in Georgetown Monday morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said crews are on the scene at Highmarket Street and West Virginia Road. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area while the westbound lane is...
counton2.com
Downed power lines cleared from West Ashley intersection
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded Monday to a West Ashley intersection after a car crash into a powerline, knocking it down across the roads. According to CPD, the pole came down at the intersection of Wappoo Road and Savannah Highway. All lanes were blocked...
911 calls, video released following incident where vehicle plunges into Ashley River in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Guests at an Airbnb called 911 Friday morning after witnessing suspicious activity outside the home on Flynn Drive in North Charleston. The guests told police dispatch that they noticed a vehicle outside the home. The callers described the vehicle as a gray sedan. Soon after their call, police arrived. Callers […]
live5news.com
Crews clear crash on I-26 in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a crash in Berkeley County that closed two westbound lanes on I-26 Monday morning. The crash happened just before the Jedburg Road exit. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says to expect delays in the area. There was no immediate word on any...
live5news.com
Police locate missing 12-year-old boy
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a 12-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday morning has been found safe. The boy had last been seen early Tuesday morning. Police say he was found safe just before 1 p.m.
Man in custody after allegedly threatening deputies, firing gun from inside a Ravenel home
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A standoff involving Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) led to the arrest of one man on multiple charges. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a home in the Jericho Mobile Home Park shortly before 7:00 p.m. in reference to a reported assault. The 911 caller reported that her son threatened her in […]
