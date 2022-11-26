ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

counton2.com

CCSO: Man shot while driving on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a man was shot Monday night while driving on Johns Island. According to CCSO, the man was driving near the 400 block of River Road towards Kiawah Island shortly before 7:00 p.m. The man told...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Dorchester Co. deputies investigating after juvenile shot

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating after a juvenile was shot Tuesday afternoon. According to DCSO, deputies responded to the Willow Trace Apartments on Windsor Hill Boulevard shortly after 4:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital “with a non...
WCBD Count on 2

DCSO: Man wanted for questioning regarding home burglary

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is working to identify an individual wanted for questioning in regard to a home burglary in Summerville. The burglary occurred at an apartment on Timber Lane around Oct. 21. and surveillance video showed two unknown males in an open back window of the residence, according to […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Child shot at Dorchester County apartment complex

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that sent a child to the hospital. The shooting happened at approximately 4:31 p.m. at the Willow Trace Apartments on Windsor Hill Road, Lt. Rick Carson said. EMS took the child, whose gender and age were...
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO investigating reported shooting in McClellanville

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a McClellanville man reported being shot in the leg. According to CCSO, deputies were notified before 8:00 a.m. Thursday that a man had walked up to the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire Dispatch Station with a gunshot wound on his thigh. Paramedics took him […]
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Remains identified as missing Lowcountry woman; Death ruled a homicide

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities in Beaufort County have identified the remains found earlier this month in the greater Bluffton area as missing 61-year-old Brenda Kay Carman. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to the sheriff's office. Previous Coverage: Vehicle of missing Hilton Head Island woman...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into the Ashley River Friday morning. Say’Von Wright, 20, from Ladson drowned after driving into the Ashley River, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Man sentenced for 2019 murder at Lowcountry Walmart

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe on Monday announced the sentencing of a Georgia man who pled guilty to a 2019 murder at a Dorchester Road Walmart. Ke’Various Sparks (22) of Brunswick, Georgia was living and working in North Charleston in September of 2019 when the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Crash involving dump truck impacting traffic in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a crash involving a dump truck is impacting traffic in Georgetown Monday morning. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, the incident happened at Highmarket Street at West Virginia Road around 8 a.m. Monday. One westbound lane of Highmarket Street is blocked.
GEORGETOWN, SC
counton2.com

Downed power lines cleared from West Ashley intersection

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded Monday to a West Ashley intersection after a car crash into a powerline, knocking it down across the roads. According to CPD, the pole came down at the intersection of Wappoo Road and Savannah Highway. All lanes were blocked...
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

911 calls, video released following incident where vehicle plunges into Ashley River in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Guests at an Airbnb called 911 Friday morning after witnessing suspicious activity outside the home on Flynn Drive in North Charleston. The guests told police dispatch that they noticed a vehicle outside the home. The callers described the vehicle as a gray sedan. Soon after their call, police arrived. Callers […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear crash on I-26 in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a crash in Berkeley County that closed two westbound lanes on I-26 Monday morning. The crash happened just before the Jedburg Road exit. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says to expect delays in the area. There was no immediate word on any...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police locate missing 12-year-old boy

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a 12-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday morning has been found safe. The boy had last been seen early Tuesday morning. Police say he was found safe just before 1 p.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man in custody after allegedly threatening deputies, firing gun from inside a Ravenel home

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A standoff involving Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) led to the arrest of one man on multiple charges.  According to CCSO, deputies responded to a home in the Jericho Mobile Home Park shortly before 7:00 p.m. in reference to a reported assault.  The 911 caller reported that her son threatened her in […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

