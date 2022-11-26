Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
El Cerrito, Pinole Valley high schools win respective NCS titles
The West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) is showing its football might this season after the El Cerrito and Pinole Valley High teams won their respective North Coast Section football titles on Friday. It’s the first time in WCCUSD history that two district schools won NCS titles the same...
californiaglobe.com
Northern California Gets New Area Code Due To Population Shifts Throughout Area
A new area code for all or parts of 13 Northern Californian counties began on Monday, signifying a shift of population away from the Bay Area to cheaper areas in surrounding counties, adding 350 in an area already served by the 209 area code. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC)...
Bay Area shawarma restaurant comes to South Bay with second location
In 2021, the eatery was also mentioned on a best restaurants list by Esquire.
calgolfnews.com
De Borba Wins NorCal PGA Title by Four Strokes at Black Horse Golf Course
Scott de Borba of Valley Hi Country Club in Elk Grove simply continued his winning ways. De Borba shot 68-68—136, eight-under-par, to capture the 2022 Northern California PGA Championship by four strokes over Tom Johnson, Mike Woods and Rodney Wilson at Black Horse Golf Course in Seaside. That victory...
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Youth Football Team Heading to Pop Warner Super Bowl
A South Bay youth football team is headed to the Pop Warner Super Bowl. The Los Gatos-Campbell Longhorns are fired up to head to the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Florida later this week. These 13- and 14-year-old boys are from different backgrounds and cities including San Mateo, San Jose, Campbell, Los Gatos and Morgan Hill.
Northern California just got a new area code as Central Valley adds 350
Northern California residents, say hello to the 350 area code.
Vanden Vikings repeat as Div. IV Section Champions with 10-6 victory over Capital Christian Cougars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Fairfield’s Vanden Vikings hold off Sacramento’s Capital Christian Cougars 10-6 to notch their second consecutive Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Section Championship on Saturday afternoon at Sac City College.
SF Giants pitcher Logan Webb talks fentanyl danger with Rocklin High students
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Hundreds of students packed the gymnasium of Rocklin High School to hear a presentation about the dangers of fentanyl. Among the speakers was star pitcher for the San Francisco Giants, Logan Webb. He shared his story of loss, hoping to relay a message to students and...
Florida State commit Blake Nichelson leads Manteca over Granite Bay in Div. II Section Championship
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Manteca Buffaloes got a huge boost from Florida State commit Blake Nichelson, who scored six touchdowns, rushed for over 200 yards and intercepted a pass, in Saturday’s 51-48 victory over the Granite Bay Grizzlies, securing the Sac-Joaquin Section Div. II championship.
Why This Renowned Napa Winemaker Jumped Into the Distilling Game
Joe Wagner’s name carries weight in the wine world. His surname equates to Napa royalty thanks to his family bestowing Caymus and its celebrated Cabernet onto the masses. The fifth-generation winemaker’s penchant for producing popular prize-winning Pinot Noir has allowed his moniker to stand out on its own merit, even after he stepped away from the family business and launched his Copper Cane wine portfolio in 2014. His downtown Napa restaurant AVOW and adjacent tasting room Quilt & Co. further deepen his status as a known California wine country commodity.
Human foot washes up on Richmond beach
A Richmond beach-goer made a gruesome discovery after spotting a shoe that washed up from the bay over the weekend.
New area code is available in these Northern California counties
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — A new area code became available for people in multiple Northern California counties on Monday. According to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), residents who live in the 209 area code region may be given the new 350 area code if they request new service or an additional phone line. Customers with […]
Police ask for help identifying a foot found at Bay Area beach
Bay Area police are asking anyone with information about a foot found inside a running shoe to get in touch.
sonomasun.com
Meet Molly Kiss, Sonoma Valley High principal
Sarah Ford | Sonoma Sun — Having served last year as a vice principal at Sonoma Valley High School (SVHS), Molly Kiss is now the principal, presented with both challenges and new opportunities. She came here from San Francisco Unified, where she was a counselor, and then a vice principal.
The Bay Area night market where Hong Kong-style street food comes to life
"I am really in love with Chinese street food. It's a sensory overload."
18-Year-Old Ryan Oliver Aguirre Dead After Motor Vehicle Crash In Rio Vista (Rio Vista, CA)
Officials from the California Highway Patrol report that an 18-year-old driver from Sacramento was killed after being struck by a driver who is suspected to have been driving under the influence.
Oakland nursing assistant charged for defrauding elders in nursing home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old nursing assistant has been arrested and charged with defrauding two elderly residents of the nursing home where she worked. The assistant, described in a City of Berkeley press release as a 44-year-old Oakland woman, was arrested on Nov. 22 by Berkeley detectives. The arrest stems from reports of theft […]
mymotherlode.com
Sonora And Summerville Football Both Went Down To The Wire
Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats were playing for the CIF Sac Joaquin Division Five championship, and Summerville for the Division Six title. Summerville fell 14-13 this afternoon against Hughson at Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton. The Bears missed a two point conversion attempt with about 10 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. The Bears finished the season with a very successful 11-2 record.
Missing San Luis Obispo couple with ties to Modesto, Ceres found dead with their dog near crash scene, police say
MODESTO — A former local high school football coach and his girlfriend, who both worked at a Modesto winery, were killed by a vehicle while they were walking their dog in San Luis Obispo, police say.A coroner identified the pair as San Luis Obispo residents Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36.The San Luis Obispo Police Department said, on November 21, a 24-year-old man crashed into a bridge along Sacramento Drive. Officers arrived on the scene and, with no suspicion of DUI or any foul play, let the driver go.That's when the investigation took a dark turn.Fewer than 24 hours...
mendofever.com
Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, and Humboldt County Tribes Recieve State Funding to ‘Prevent and End Homelessness’
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California State Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities. The...
Comments / 0