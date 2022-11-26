ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

calgolfnews.com

De Borba Wins NorCal PGA Title by Four Strokes at Black Horse Golf Course

Scott de Borba of Valley Hi Country Club in Elk Grove simply continued his winning ways. De Borba shot 68-68—136, eight-under-par, to capture the 2022 Northern California PGA Championship by four strokes over Tom Johnson, Mike Woods and Rodney Wilson at Black Horse Golf Course in Seaside. That victory...
ELK GROVE, CA
NBC Bay Area

South Bay Youth Football Team Heading to Pop Warner Super Bowl

A South Bay youth football team is headed to the Pop Warner Super Bowl. The Los Gatos-Campbell Longhorns are fired up to head to the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Florida later this week. These 13- and 14-year-old boys are from different backgrounds and cities including San Mateo, San Jose, Campbell, Los Gatos and Morgan Hill.
LOS GATOS, CA
InsideHook

Why This Renowned Napa Winemaker Jumped Into the Distilling Game

Joe Wagner’s name carries weight in the wine world. His surname equates to Napa royalty thanks to his family bestowing Caymus and its celebrated Cabernet onto the masses. The fifth-generation winemaker’s penchant for producing popular prize-winning Pinot Noir has allowed his moniker to stand out on its own merit, even after he stepped away from the family business and launched his Copper Cane wine portfolio in 2014. His downtown Napa restaurant AVOW and adjacent tasting room Quilt & Co. further deepen his status as a known California wine country commodity.
NAPA, CA
FOX40

New area code is available in these Northern California counties

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — A new area code became available for people in multiple Northern California counties on Monday.  According to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), residents who live in the 209 area code region may be given the new 350 area code if they request new service or an additional phone line.  Customers with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
sonomasun.com

Meet Molly Kiss, Sonoma Valley High principal

Sarah Ford | Sonoma Sun — Having served last year as a vice principal at Sonoma Valley High School (SVHS), Molly Kiss is now the principal, presented with both challenges and new opportunities. She came here from San Francisco Unified, where she was a counselor, and then a vice principal.
SONOMA, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland nursing assistant charged for defrauding elders in nursing home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old nursing assistant has been arrested and charged with defrauding two elderly residents of the nursing home where she worked. The assistant, described in a City of Berkeley press release as a 44-year-old Oakland woman, was arrested on Nov. 22 by Berkeley detectives. The arrest stems from reports of theft […]
OAKLAND, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora And Summerville Football Both Went Down To The Wire

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats were playing for the CIF Sac Joaquin Division Five championship, and Summerville for the Division Six title. Summerville fell 14-13 this afternoon against Hughson at Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton. The Bears missed a two point conversion attempt with about 10 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. The Bears finished the season with a very successful 11-2 record.
SONORA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Missing San Luis Obispo couple with ties to Modesto, Ceres found dead with their dog near crash scene, police say

MODESTO — A former local high school football coach and his girlfriend, who both worked at a Modesto winery, were killed by a vehicle while they were walking their dog in San Luis Obispo, police say.A coroner identified the pair as San Luis Obispo residents Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36.The San Luis Obispo Police Department said, on November 21, a 24-year-old man crashed into a bridge along Sacramento Drive. Officers arrived on the scene and, with no suspicion of DUI or any foul play, let the driver go.That's when the investigation took a dark turn.Fewer than 24 hours...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

