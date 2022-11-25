Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Razorback Fans Shower Davonte Davis with Love, Avoid Speculation
Devo has earned right to privacy, space to deal with whatever is going on
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas set to lose junior DB to transfer portal
Arkansas will lose one of its defensive pieces this offseason. Khari Johnson announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal following Arkansas’s disappointing 6-6 season. “The U of A will always have a special place in my heart,” he said in the post. The junior...
hogville.net
Former Hog interviews for spot at Arkansas, more
FAYETTEVILLE — The search for a new strength and conditioning coach at Arkansas is underway and a former Razorback interviewed for the job on Monday. Kiero Small lettered at Arkansas in 2011 and 2013 as an outstanding blocker at fullback. He’s now the associate director of strength and conditioning for No. 2 Michigan. There, he works for Ben Herbert who was formerly at Arkansas with Bret Bielema from 2013-17.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Trio of Razorbacks Selected for Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback football greats Glen Ray Hines and Jimmy Walker and Arkansas baseball legend Jeff King were announced Sunday as part of the 2023 class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. In addition, longtime Arkansas television sportscaster Steve Sullivan will join the three former Razorbacks and five additional honorees at a ceremony on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the organization’s 64th annual induction banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Hines will be inducted posthumously.
Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped two spots into a tie at No. 11 with a total of 860 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 11-tie Alabama, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 15 Auburn and No. 19 Kentucky.
arkansasfight.com
Razorback Nation: A House Divided, part one
Earlier this week I was working on a post about giving thanks, and while it might seem unusual to some, thanks for what sports in general and the Razorbacks specifically have brought to me in terms of memories with my family. Trips to Cotton Bowls where 8 folks were piled into one big 1970s-era car or a first time plane trip; memories of eating Thanksgiving lunch in a Dallas hotel before heading to the Cowboy game; watching rivalry games at Florida State in the aftermath of a hurricane and all our clothes faded from the salt water; rolling up the Pig Trail on Saturday mornings to get “our spot” on the hill outside Razorback stadium and eating AQ Chicken afterward; getting to meet Ribby on my first ever baseball game earlier this year as a gift from my sister. Precious memories with family members no longer with me.
Arkansas quarterback plans to enter the transfer portal
An athletic quarterback plans to enter the portal.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Further performances of the Razorbacks football team jeopardized as a third player gets arrested within a month
Fayetteville, Arkansas – After a not-so-brilliant season so far, other issues are also jeopardizing the further performances of the Arkansas Razorbacks football team, as another player was arrested last week on accusations of theft of property. This marks the third arrest of a Razorbacks football player within a month....
kuaf.com
Little Feat, Arkansas Native Prepare for Fort Smith Performance
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
Chuy’s sets opening date for Fayetteville location
Tex-Mex restaurant chain Chuy's is opening its first Fayetteville location soon and has set a target date.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
talkbusiness.net
Little Rock insurance firm plans Fayetteville expansion
The owner of one of Arkansas’ oldest privately owned independent insurance agencies is investing in downtown Fayetteville to establish a second location. Roberts Lee, principal of Meadors Adams & Lee (MAL) in downtown Little Rock, recently closed a $1.35 million deal to buy a 3,686-square-foot building at 109 N. Block Ave. in downtown Fayetteville.
Early voting for Arkansas runoff elections begins Nov. 29
Early voting for all Arkansas runoff elections begins tomorrow. There are 11 races going to a runoff across Benton and Washington Counties.
Wintertime dinnertime: Enjoy a cozy meal from Cheers at the Old Post Office
I, admittedly, suggested dinner with my fiancé at Cheers at the Old Post Office because I was cold and it was the closest restaurant after walking around Fayetteville's downtown square to see holiday lights at the Lights of the Ozarks festival.Yes, but: It was the right choice. I've been meaning to try this restaurant smack dab in the middle of the square in the historic building since it opened in 2019. Something about eating there in the winter feels particularly cozy.Background: The building was a post office from 1911 to 1963 and later a restaurant from the late 1970s to...
visitbentonville.com
Building says where it’s from
BENTONVILLE -- The newest office building downtown is six-stories tall, bikeable, filled with art and offers a mix of traditional and fluid leasing options, and it's set to open this week. The Ledger is a 230,000 square foot hybrid workspace with some of its areas bookable for a quick one-time...
Fort Smith marijuana cultivator has license revoked
River Valley Relief LLC, a medical marijuana cultivator in Fort Smith, has had its license revoked by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration.
Car fire blocks traffic on I-540 in Fort Smith
A car fire blocks traffic at Exit 14 on Interstate 540 in Fort Smith.
ualrpublicradio.org
Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower
Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
