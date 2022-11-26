Read full article on original website
Plans For Inner-City Boys Home Near Potosi Fall Through
Plans for an inner-city boys’ home near Potosi have been scrapped, ending an 18-month effort to establish it. In a report, Florida attorney Joel Hirschhorn said he is set to close on Wednesday on the sale of a 50-acre property in Grant County that would have served as the site of Adam’s Place, a planned group home for youth from violent neighborhoods in Chicago and Milwaukee. At Adam’s Place, the initial eight boys would have lived and tended to farm animals and gardens while attending school in the Potosi School District. But Grant County residents pushed back against the project in a pair of town hall meetings hosted in August 2021 and July 2022, raising concerns about the logistics of the project and safety concerns.
Wisconsin tribal flags unveiled at Verona Area High School
VERONA, Wis. — The flags of Wisconsin’s 12 Native American tribes were unveiled at Verona Area High School Monday. A Ho-Chunk Nation elder, school staff and students spoke at the unveiling. The goal is to help make sure all students feel like they belong. “It’s a story in...
Immersive Van Gogh exhibit opens in Middleton
MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition opened to the public at Greenway Station in Middleton on Monday. The exhibit, which is currently on a nationwide tour, allows audiences to step inside the 19th-century artist’s works of art. Giant screens and projectors are used to make Van Gogh’s artwork seem larger than life.
Sun Prairie holds 107th Fire and Lights Holiday Parade
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Crowds flocked to the streets of Sun Prairie Saturday for the 107th Fire and Lights Holiday Parade. The annual event featured entertainment, treats and a procession of decorated fire trucks. Before the trucks began moving, dancers from Fusion Dance Academy kicked things off with a street performance.
Sparta’s Kriskindlmarkt opens for eighth holiday season
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — Christmas has arrived in Sparta. On Friday, the Kriskindlmarkt opened up for the season. The outdoor, European-style market has been spreading holiday cheer for eight years. There, you can find beer, gluhwein, live music and plenty of other attractions. New this year: Dub’s Sausage Hut. Organizers cut the ribbon on the new addition on Friday. If...
Diocese of Madison mourns death of Bishop Paul J. Swain
MADISON, Wis. — Bishop Paul J. Swain, who was ordained a priest in Madison before being appointed the eighth bishop of Sioux Falls, died Saturday at the age of 79. The Diocese of Madison announced his death Sunday and said Swain had been in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications.
Madison crews rescue two people who fell through ice on Yahara River
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Fire Department crews rescued two people who they said fell through thin ice on the Yahara River. The Lake Rescue Team was sent to the area of the river near the 1300 block of Burning Wood Way just before 3 p.m. on Saturday. Two people had walked out onto the ice and fell through about 150 feet offshore. Officials said the water was up to their chests and they could not get themselves out.
For the Record: Rockford abortion clinic to open in spring 2023; Madison mayoral race continues
Madison-area group moves forward in opening Rockford abortion clinic. Profiled recently in the Madison Magazine, the Rockford Family Planning Foundation is on target to open in the Spring of 2023, barring any construction issues. President Jeanne Bissell joined For the Record to provide updates on the organization, which came together...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
Tanning the hides of animals they loved, meet women-owned Driftless Tannery
It’s gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin. Some hunters are not only thinking harvesting the meat, but the hides too. Tanning is top of mind, all the time, for a women-owned business in rural southwest Wisconsin. The team at Driftless Tannery in Argyle, Wisconsin is striving to live out...
Darlington Police Cite Woman From Platteville For Marijuana
A woman from Platteville was found with marijuana during a traffic stop last week in Lafayette County. Darlington police say 23 year old Julianna Williams of Platteville was cited Thursday around 6:45 PM for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Highway 81.
Man arrested in overnight stabbing near Capitol Square
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man late Sunday who they said stabbed another man near Capitol Square. Officers were called to the 100 block of West Main Street just before midnight. Police said two men got into an argument and one man stabbed the other with a knife.
Dubuque Man Assaults Platteville Man
Dubuque Police arrested 49 year old Arthur Olechowski of Durango around midnight Friday in Durango on charges of domestic abuse, assault, and assault causing bodily injury. Reports say that Olechowski assaulted 18 year old Lia Olechowski and 18 year old Samuel Erickson of Platteville.
OWI Arrest In Iowa County
Officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s department received a traffic complaint on a vehicle traveling east on Highway 18-151 around 7:30pm Saturday night. An Iowa County Deputy located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 55. As a result, 36 year old Alena Westendorf of Sun Prairie was arrested for OWI-3rd offense. Westendorf was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked and released to a responsible party after posting bond.
Sophia Annalise Geneman
Sophia Annalise Geneman took the world by storm on Dec. 19, 2017. Known to her family as “Spoopy” and most everyone else as Sophie, she spent her early years devoted to the traditional pursuits; eating, sleeping, and providing her loving family with light, joy, and full diapers at regular intervals.
Missing person alert issued for man last seen leaving Madison hospital
MADISON, Wis. — A missing endangered person alert has been issued by the Madison Police Department. The alert was released at 5 a.m. Sunday morning for 23-year-old Eric Scott. According to the alert, Scott was last seen just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday leaving a Madison hospital on the 700...
Mount Horeb Man Seriously Injured, Faces 9th OWI Charge
Authorities in Iowa County say a man from Mount Horeb suffered life-threatening injuries and is charged with his 9th offense of Operating Under the Influence following a motorcycle crash Saturday night. The crash closed Highway 18/151 at County Highway HHH for a short time Saturday evening beginning around 5:30pm. According to police, the man was trying to pass another vehicle and lost control. He was thrown from his motorcycle and sustained possible life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to a Madison hospital. Police say speed and alcohol are considered to be the main factors in the crash. In addition to the 9th OWI charge, the man is also charged with operating after revocation and failing to install an ignition interlock device.
Two-day, multi-agency, Highway Criminal Interdiction in western Wisconsin leads to 14 arrests
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol and local law enforcement executed a two-day Highway Criminal Interdiction throughout two counties in western Wisconsin earlier in November that resulted in 14 arrests. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the interdiction was conducted in La Crosse and Monroe counties along I-90 on November...
Columbus police searching for driver who hit crossing guard, drove away
COLUMBUS, Wis. — Police in Columbus are searching for a driver who they said hit a crossing guard in a crosswalk last week and drove away. In a news release, police said the driver hit the crossing guard just before 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West James Street and Dickason Boulevard before continuing on. The crossing guard had just helped two kids, who were out of school after classes let out early ahead of the Thanksgiving break, cross the street.
Fitchburg police investigating shooting that left man injured
MADISON, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating a shooting that they said left a man injured on Sunday. Police said the man called 911 to report he had been shot just after 1:40 p.m. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was able to drive himself to a local hospital for treatment.
