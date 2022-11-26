Plans for an inner-city boys’ home near Potosi have been scrapped, ending an 18-month effort to establish it. In a report, Florida attorney Joel Hirschhorn said he is set to close on Wednesday on the sale of a 50-acre property in Grant County that would have served as the site of Adam’s Place, a planned group home for youth from violent neighborhoods in Chicago and Milwaukee. At Adam’s Place, the initial eight boys would have lived and tended to farm animals and gardens while attending school in the Potosi School District. But Grant County residents pushed back against the project in a pair of town hall meetings hosted in August 2021 and July 2022, raising concerns about the logistics of the project and safety concerns.

