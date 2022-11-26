Read full article on original website
Clemie Allene Souza, 97, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 97-year-old Clemie Allene Souza of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Clemie Allene Souza died Monday in Mountain Home.
Tracy Dee Hall, 45, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 45-year-old Tracy Dee Hall of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Tracy Dee Hall died Sunday in Yellville.
Regina Sue Mooney, 68, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Regina Sue Mooney, 68, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Regina was born on December 28, 1953, in Leachville, Arkansas, to Billy and Vetta Friend Parrish. She graduated from the Mountain Home High School in 1972. She married Randy on July 3, 1980 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She owned and operated the College Station and Deli as well as the Pickers Flea Market. She enjoyed bowling, reading, watching game shows, the Wizard of Oz, and especially loved Christmas.
Cheri L. McGinn, 63, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 63-year-old Cheri L. McGinn of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Cheri L. McGinn died Sunday at the Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.
Ronald Young, 81, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old Ronald Young of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Ronald Young died Sunday at Baxter Health.
Fred Bentley, 84, Gamaliel (Roller)
Mr. Fred Bentley, 84, of Gamaliel, Arkansas passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born June 2, 1938, in Custer, Arkansas to Alex and Catherine (Cowart) Bentley. He married to Dorothy Cherry on August 14, 1962, in West Plains, Missouri. He was a member of the Bellefonte Church of Christ, a Navy Veteran, and a retired facility manager of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Bull Shoals location who loved fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Norfork, Izard County begin bowling season at Driftwood Lanes
Two area high schools will begin the season by facing each other in Mountain Home. Norfork and Izard County will square off Monday at Driftwood Lanes.
Monday basketball schedule includes 4 MH junior high teams at Marion
Basketball makes up much of the local Monday schedule and includes four of Mountain Home’s junior high teams on the road for an outing with Marion. The eighth grade girls’ game tips off at 4 followed by the eighth grade boys and both freshman contests. In other junior...
Norman Lester Brandon Sr., 89, Gassville (Conner)
Norman Lester Brandon, Sr., 89, of Gassville, Arkansas passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 27, 1933, in Leachville, Arkansas to W.S. and Eva (Davis) Brandon. Norman was a very hard worker. He owned and operated Brandon’s Pallet Mill for many years. He loved the outdoors, being in his garden and spending time with his family. Norman was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of Gassville Baptist Church.
Valley Springs girls win Jammin’ 4 Jerseys, boys finish 4th
Photo courtesy of Valley Springs Basketball Booster Club. The Valley Springs High School basketball teams had mixed results on the final day of Jammin’ 4 Jerseys at the Jack Stephens Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The Lady Tigers ended up taking home...
Area woman injured after vehicle becomes airborne
A Boone County woman was seriously injured Monday morning after her vehicle became airborne in southern Missouri. Fifty-five-year-old Sheila Bradshaw of Omaha was transported by ambulance from the scene in Taney County to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bradshaw was traveling on Missouri Highway...
NAEC reports of scheduled outage
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative reports of an upcoming outage this Tuesday and Thursday morning at 6:45 for some Mountain Home area members. The outages will affect the Pebble Creek, Hicks and Military road areas as well as south along Arkansas 201. Each outage is expected to last no more than 15 minutes and affect approximately 620 members. The outages are necessary so that transmission line maintenance can be performed safely.
MHHS wrestling teams to host play date
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams will be at Bomber Gymnasium for the first time this season as they host a play date. Action gets underway at 5.
Sharp County bridge work expected to be finished soon
SHARP/FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Work continues on a structure at the Sharp and Fulton County line that will connect Hardy to the Nine Mile Ridge Community during flood season. Arkansas Department of Transportation District 5 Engineer, Bruce Street, explained that work began on the bridge in 2020 and work...
Man accused of crashing car into clinic declared unfit to face charges
The case of a man who crashed his car into the lobby of a medical clinic and was found by police in the building shoeless and wrapped in a blanket cannot move forward because of his mental condition. The announcement of the results of psychological examinations done on 29-year-old Zachary...
Area woman injured when vehicle runs into tree
A West Plains woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday evening in Howell County. Thirty-five-year-old Jennifer Truman was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Truman was traveling on County Road 6070. She was nearly 300 feet...
Traffic Alert: U.S. 167 opened in Sharp County
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle crash shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway for a time, but has been reopened. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around 9:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 167 in Sharp County. At least one commercial vehicle was involved...
10-year-old boy seriously injured after a pedestrian crash in Howell County
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo.- A 10-year-old boy has sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car in Howell County, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, a 10-year-old boy ran into the path of a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, striking the child. The crash happened around 1:45 pm Sunday afternoon on Highway 142 west of […]
2 people killed in Sunday morning accident in Yellville
A fatal accident blocked traffic in all directions at the intersection of US Highway 62/412 and Arkansas Highway 14 North in Yellville Sunday morning. According to the Marion County Coroner’s Office, two fatalities have been confirmed. Arkansas State Police officials have not released details about the accident or the...
