This article is flat out wrong. Cat5 is DESIGNED with a 100mbps maximum, but will often carry faster traffic, especially on short runs. Cat5e will carry 1000mbps up to 100 meters from the source. Cat6 is the same for 100 meters, but ten TIMES that up to 55 meters. Cat6a is shielded Cat6, for electrically noisy environments and can carry ten times the speed of Cat6. Cat7 has the same speed rating as Cat6a. Cat8 is 25-40 times as fast as Cat7, depending on length. 25,000 Mbps (26 Gbps) at 100 meters, 40,000 Mbps (40 Gbps) at 30 meters.100 meters is about 328 feet. 30 meters is about 98 feet. Of course, whatever the cable is hooked to has to support the higher speeds, but gigabit (1000 Mbps) network interfaces are pretty common in newer computers. Faster interfaces are used mostly in business environments.
Comments / 4