Victor Wembanyama has definitely proven he’s the No. 1 player in France. But is the 7-3 forward really worthy of the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft?. NBA fans debated that hot topic yet again Saturday after the multi-talented Wembanyama (seen above in October) put up another incredible game for his French team, Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A. On Saturday against SLUC Nancy Basket, he scored 30 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and had three blocks and two steals.

2 DAYS AGO