CBS News

NFL Week 12 MNF streaming guide: How to stream 'Monday Night Football' tonight

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Today may be Cyber Monday, but it's also time for "Monday Night Football." This week on "MNF," the Pittsburgh Steelers...
defpen

FOX Breaks NFL Regular Season Records With Giants-Cowboys Thanksgiving Broadcast

The Dallas Cowboys weren’t the only big winners on Thursday afternoon. The network’s broadcast of the New York Giants taking on the Dallas Cowboys raked in 42 million viewers or about 13% of the U.S. population. Between traditional viewership and streaming figures, this year’s NFC East showdown on Thanksgiving is the most-watched regular season NFL contest in recorded history. The record was previously held by the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers. In December 1990, the NFC titans pulled in 41.5 million viewers.
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Reveals His Thoughts on a Potential Season-Long ManningCast

ESPN‘s “ManningCast” has changed the way viewers watch “Monday Night Football” during the NFL season. The alternative broadcast hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning is only in its second season and features interviews with athletes and personalities throughout. Notable celebrities to join the show are former U.S. President Barack Obama, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, NBA star LeBron James and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The success of the broadcast led to the network re-upping the “ManningCast” through 2024.
TMZ.com

Washington Commanders Fans Outraged Over Sean Taylor Memorial

Sean Taylor was honored by his old NFL team with a life-size memorial in his honor at their stadium -- but the big reveal left fans less than impressed ... and actually pretty pissed. The Washington Commanders unveiled their Sean Taylor tribute Sunday at FedEx Field ... showing off a...
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To The Embarrassing Sean Taylor Statue

The Washington Commanders' Sean Taylor "tribute" was unveiled on Sunday. To say it wasn't well-received would be an understatement. Essentially, the Commanders erected a mannequin to honor their former Pro Bowl safety, who was tragically killed 15 years ago today. They didn't even bother to match the logos on the uniform, with the figure wearing a Nike jersey and Reebok pants.
The Spun

Bill O'Brien Is Reportedly Considering A New Job

Alabama might be without Bill O'Brien next year. The Crimson Tide are reportedly going to lose their offensive coordinator, not to another college job, but to the NFL, according to the latest report. O'Brien is reportedly considering making the jump back into the professional ranks. Jeff Schultz of The Athletic...
Front Office Sports

Disney Stock Rises as Iger Retakes Helm

Disney’s shocking Sunday night move has sparked optimism among investors. The company’s stock price jumped around 6.3% on Monday following the announcement that CEO Bob Chapek had been ousted and replaced by the company’s longtime chief executive Bob Iger. Under Chapek, who took over from Iger in...
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Benched On Sunday

A veteran NFL running back is officially inactive for Sunday afternoon's game. James Robinson, the 24-year-old New York Jets running back, will not be playing on Sunday. The Jets have made the veteran running back inactive for this afternoon's game. "RB James Robinson is INACTIVE -- a healthy scratch. Rookie...
Front Office Sports

All The Sports Are Headed to Vegas

A city whose sole major league representation was the WNBA at the start of 2017 is quickly becoming one of the biggest U.S. sports hubs. Las Vegas now boasts NHL and NFL teams and several marquee events — and could gain MLB, NBA, and MLS teams by the end of the decade.
thecomeback.com

Victor Wembanyama’s huge game sparks hot NBA Draft debate

Victor Wembanyama has definitely proven he’s the No. 1 player in France. But is the 7-3 forward really worthy of the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft?. NBA fans debated that hot topic yet again Saturday after the multi-talented Wembanyama (seen above in October) put up another incredible game for his French team, Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A. On Saturday against SLUC Nancy Basket, he scored 30 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and had three blocks and two steals.
