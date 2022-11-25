Read full article on original website
NFL fans roasted Zach Wilson over a brutally accurate Fox Sports graphic during Bears-Jets
The New York Jets made a switch at quarterback after last week’s ugly loss to the Patriots, benching former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson and starting Mike White in Sunday’s home game against the Chicago Bears. And you know what? That move was quickly proven to be a...
NFL Week 12 MNF streaming guide: How to stream 'Monday Night Football' tonight
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Today may be Cyber Monday, but it's also time for "Monday Night Football." This week on "MNF," the Pittsburgh Steelers...
NFL insider hints Houston Texans could be next franchise put up for sale
As Daniel Snyder evaluates a potential sale of the Washington Commanders, many in the NFL are watching closely to see
FOX Breaks NFL Regular Season Records With Giants-Cowboys Thanksgiving Broadcast
The Dallas Cowboys weren’t the only big winners on Thursday afternoon. The network’s broadcast of the New York Giants taking on the Dallas Cowboys raked in 42 million viewers or about 13% of the U.S. population. Between traditional viewership and streaming figures, this year’s NFC East showdown on Thanksgiving is the most-watched regular season NFL contest in recorded history. The record was previously held by the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers. In December 1990, the NFC titans pulled in 41.5 million viewers.
Peyton Manning Reveals His Thoughts on a Potential Season-Long ManningCast
ESPN‘s “ManningCast” has changed the way viewers watch “Monday Night Football” during the NFL season. The alternative broadcast hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning is only in its second season and features interviews with athletes and personalities throughout. Notable celebrities to join the show are former U.S. President Barack Obama, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, NBA star LeBron James and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The success of the broadcast led to the network re-upping the “ManningCast” through 2024.
Jason Garrett's creepy smile during 'Sunday Night Football' had NFL fans thinking he's a robot
We’ve seen it a lot this season on Sunday Night Football: The super-quick “what’s going on at halftime?” segment in which Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy and Jason Garrett preview what they’re going to talk about. They do it at lightning speed, with one sentence per...
Washington Commanders Fans Outraged Over Sean Taylor Memorial
Sean Taylor was honored by his old NFL team with a life-size memorial in his honor at their stadium -- but the big reveal left fans less than impressed ... and actually pretty pissed. The Washington Commanders unveiled their Sean Taylor tribute Sunday at FedEx Field ... showing off a...
Jemele Hill Reacts To The Embarrassing Sean Taylor Statue
The Washington Commanders' Sean Taylor "tribute" was unveiled on Sunday. To say it wasn't well-received would be an understatement. Essentially, the Commanders erected a mannequin to honor their former Pro Bowl safety, who was tragically killed 15 years ago today. They didn't even bother to match the logos on the uniform, with the figure wearing a Nike jersey and Reebok pants.
NFL Analyst Jason Garrett Creeps Out NFL Fans with Robot-Like Smile
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett might give great analysis during his appearances on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, but that’s the last thing anyone wants to talk about. It’s his “robot-like” smile that captivated NFL fans over the weekend. Garrett works as part of...
Bill O'Brien Is Reportedly Considering A New Job
Alabama might be without Bill O'Brien next year. The Crimson Tide are reportedly going to lose their offensive coordinator, not to another college job, but to the NFL, according to the latest report. O'Brien is reportedly considering making the jump back into the professional ranks. Jeff Schultz of The Athletic...
Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr.'s plane incident, Cowboys' penalties
Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones joined Shan and Bobby for his weekly visit on Tuesday morning. Jones spoke candidly about Odell Beckham’s incident on a plane over the weekend and why it won’t affect their pursuit of the wide receiver.
The 10 best Cyber Monday deals for the Dallas Cowboys fan in your life
We’re into the home stretch of the NFL season and it’s really the most wonderful time of the year. After a big Thanksgiving-Day win against the Giants, Cowboys Wire is here to give you yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season. Fanatics is offering 30% off all...
Disney Stock Rises as Iger Retakes Helm
Disney’s shocking Sunday night move has sparked optimism among investors. The company’s stock price jumped around 6.3% on Monday following the announcement that CEO Bob Chapek had been ousted and replaced by the company’s longtime chief executive Bob Iger. Under Chapek, who took over from Iger in...
Veteran NFL Running Back Benched On Sunday
A veteran NFL running back is officially inactive for Sunday afternoon's game. James Robinson, the 24-year-old New York Jets running back, will not be playing on Sunday. The Jets have made the veteran running back inactive for this afternoon's game. "RB James Robinson is INACTIVE -- a healthy scratch. Rookie...
All The Sports Are Headed to Vegas
A city whose sole major league representation was the WNBA at the start of 2017 is quickly becoming one of the biggest U.S. sports hubs. Las Vegas now boasts NHL and NFL teams and several marquee events — and could gain MLB, NBA, and MLS teams by the end of the decade.
Victor Wembanyama’s huge game sparks hot NBA Draft debate
Victor Wembanyama has definitely proven he’s the No. 1 player in France. But is the 7-3 forward really worthy of the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft?. NBA fans debated that hot topic yet again Saturday after the multi-talented Wembanyama (seen above in October) put up another incredible game for his French team, Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A. On Saturday against SLUC Nancy Basket, he scored 30 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and had three blocks and two steals.
The Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Ball Is At Its Lowest Ever Price For Cyber Monday
The Chrome Soft X has reached its lowest-ever price on Amazon this Cyber Monday.
ESPN Ends Historic ACC/Big Ten Challenge After Media Rights Shakeup
ESPN is already distancing itself from the Big Ten only a few months after the conference announced a media rights package that won’t include the Worldwide Leader in Sports. Its first target: historic non-conference basketball challenges. On Monday, ESPN announced it has decided to kill the ACC/Big Ten Challenge...
