Saint Cloud, MN

scsuhuskies.com

Jenniina Nylund named WCHA Forward of the Week

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Hockey fifth-year forward Jenniina Nylund has been named Western Collegiate Hockey Association Forward of the Week following her six-point weekend in Missouri. The honor is the second of Nylund's career and the second weekly award that SCSU has earned in 2022-23. Nylund scored three goals and provided three assists for a six-point weekend in the Huskies' road sweep of Lindenwood, closing out her performance by going 1-3-4 with a hand in each of SCSU's four goals on Saturday. The Pietarsaari, Finland native skated to a plus-five and won 25 draws in the circle.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Shuts Down Michigan Tech

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball closes out the weekend with a Thanksgiving sweep. The Huskies hot shooting shut down the Michigan Tech Huskies with a final score of 74-56 Sunday afternoon. Luke Taylor led St. Cloud with 18 points and seven rebounds. GAME SUMMARY. Michigan...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Track & Field unveils 2022-23 Indoor schedule

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Track & Field has announced its Indoor schedule ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Huskies open with the Minnesota Icebreaker Invite on December 9 and will compete in a total of 10 meets prior to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Indoor Championships in late February.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1520 The Ticket

4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI

Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

See Where in Minnesota These Celebs Were Born

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Minnesota deer hunting numbers down

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Deer harvest numbers are off slightly this year in Minnesota, but the hunting isn’t over yet as the firearms ‘B’ season continues this weekend. “The ‘B’ season actually started this past Saturday in southeastern Minnesota,” DNR big game program leader Barb Keller said. “It runs until Sunday. We also have additional harvest opportunities, including our muzzleloader season which opens this Saturday, and then our archery deer season runs through Dec. 31.”
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally

(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

Don’t Make These Mistakes On Your Minnesota Christmas Cards

Before you put that stamp on the envelope and mail out your Christmas cards, double-check that you aren't making these huge mistakes that are common on cards from Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Huge Grammar Mistakes Happening on Christmas Cards Mailed From Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. As I was...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Snow Likely in Minnesota this Week

UNDATED (WJON NEWS) -- Widespread snow is likely on Tuesday. A winter storm watch is in effect from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday for areas to the northeast. The heaviest amounts could still shift, so keep an eye on the forecast. So far this season, St. Cloud has...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Minnesota City Featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam

Hallmark Channel. It's the "Christmas" station. There are wholesome Christmas movies running every year from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday and New Year's Day. And actually this year, they started before Thanksgiving. You can keep it on the entire season. And all of the movies are something that everyone in the family can watch.. family friendly, as they say.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

New map restores Native names to northern Minnesota

The names of many lakes, rivers and cities across northern Minnesota have roots in the Ojibwe language — Bemidji, for example, is derived from the word bemijigamaag meaning "Lake with crossing waters" — a reference to how the Mississippi River flows across Lake Bemidji. But the names of...
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

New podcast focuses on Ag in Minnesota

A new podcast aims to grow agricultural education in Minnesota. Natasha Mortenson of Riverview LLC in Morris is one of three hosts of “Keepin’ It Rural” and says the goals of the show are to see ag education programming in every school, connect more students to FFA, and promote teaching opportunities:
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Reason 1066 To Love Minnesota: We Take Our Bars Out Onto The Ice!

Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
MINNESOTA STATE

