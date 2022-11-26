ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department hands out turkeys, canned food to community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department recently came together to help out the community. Members of the Department spent time handing out numerous turkeys and canned food items to local residents in need ahead of the Holiday season. The food items came through a partnership with Pinnacle...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Annual Christmas parade and tree lighting in Elizabethtown attracts hundreds

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Christmas parade in Elizabethtown on Sunday. Hundreds of people lined the streets of Downtown Elizabethtown as local businesses, city and county officials, and other organizations walked or rode in the parade. Afterwards, the community gathered in...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Second Annual Whiteville Community Christmas Tree Lighting

Santa arrived on the Whiteville Fire Department aerial truck at Vineland Station this evening,. capping off the second annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting. The event featured horse-drawn carriage rides, cocoa, food, cotton candy, the Columbus community Band, and the Edgewood Choir. The intersection of Madison and Main was shut down for the event, which drew several hundred residents looking for the "official" arrival of Santa Claus and the Christmas season. You can watch a video of the entire event on the Columbus County News Facebook page.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Missing woman in Wilmington, NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Ashleigh Price-Gilliam a Wilmington woman is currently missing. Ashleigh spends time frequently in Covil Ave./Market St. area. If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

Teen hospitalized following shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to a report of "shots fired" in the area of Market Street and Stephens Street in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said officers found a 15-year- old who had been shot. “Witnesses only...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Waccamaw Siouan Tribe celebrates heritage

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– With November being Native American Heritage Month, one local tribe came together to celebrate their heritage. The Waccamaw Siouan Tribe gathered at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville to celebrate their tribe and its rich history. The Waccamaw Siouan Indians are the traditional custodians...
WHITEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
RALEIGH, NC
YAHOO!

Two in custody: Armed robbery targets Carolina Beach Road gas station

Two people from Wilmington are in police custody after allegedly robbing a gas station on Carolina Beach Road early Monday. Officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to a Speedway gas station at 2395 Carolina Beach Road around 2:58 a.m. Monday, following reports of an armed robbery, according to a department news release and Public Information Officer Brandon Shope. When police arrived, a person on the scene told officers the gas station's convenience store had been robbed.
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WECT

Two arrested following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says that two people have been arrested and charged after an armed robbery at a gas station on Monday, Nov. 28. According to the WPD, the Speedway gas station located at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Medical Center Drive was robbed at around 3 a.m. However, police said that two suspects had left the scene in a car.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Suspect sought in fatal collision in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for the suspect in a fatal collision in Brunswick County that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at around 7 p.m. “Suspect vehicle is a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM Truck or SUV. Damage to the front...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Man accused of setting Council home on fire

BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of setting a house on fire in Bladen County. According to the sheriff’s office, Parrish Markcues Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree arson. Officials say a house fire was reported in the 800 block of South Brady Plantation in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

