WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department hands out turkeys, canned food to community
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department recently came together to help out the community. Members of the Department spent time handing out numerous turkeys and canned food items to local residents in need ahead of the Holiday season. The food items came through a partnership with Pinnacle...
WECT
Annual Christmas parade and tree lighting in Elizabethtown attracts hundreds
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Christmas parade in Elizabethtown on Sunday. Hundreds of people lined the streets of Downtown Elizabethtown as local businesses, city and county officials, and other organizations walked or rode in the parade. Afterwards, the community gathered in...
'It's going to change downtown.' Official site for Crown Event Center in Fayetteville announced
The decision was made in a special called Cumberland County Commissioners meeting on Monday.
NC beach holds special kind of Christmas parade; winners chosen for 38th year
Saturday night, the event was held with 25 boats competing for the best decorations in several categories.
Special wrestling event planned to help NC deputy and dad battling cancer
The sheriff's office has a special wrestling event called "The Fight for Lt. J. McPhatter" planned for Dec. 10.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Extraordinary woman in Wilmington cooks and serves meals to unhoused people
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On any given Thursday, you’ll find Missy Joyner in her family’s kitchen, packing up freshly prepared, steaming hot meals. But the food doesn’t go to friends or family. She says she has a calling to take her meals to the streets of...
columbuscountynews.com
Second Annual Whiteville Community Christmas Tree Lighting
Santa arrived on the Whiteville Fire Department aerial truck at Vineland Station this evening,. capping off the second annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting. The event featured horse-drawn carriage rides, cocoa, food, cotton candy, the Columbus community Band, and the Edgewood Choir. The intersection of Madison and Main was shut down for the event, which drew several hundred residents looking for the "official" arrival of Santa Claus and the Christmas season. You can watch a video of the entire event on the Columbus County News Facebook page.
WRAL
Missing woman in Wilmington, NC
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Ashleigh Price-Gilliam a Wilmington woman is currently missing. Ashleigh spends time frequently in Covil Ave./Market St. area. If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.
wpde.com
Teen hospitalized following shooting in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to a report of "shots fired" in the area of Market Street and Stephens Street in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said officers found a 15-year- old who had been shot. “Witnesses only...
First signs of post-holiday COVID surge seen in Robeson
LUMBERTON — The first signs of an increase in COVID-19 cases locally have been seen in the days after the Thanksgiving holiday, as the R
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Waccamaw Siouan Tribe celebrates heritage
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– With November being Native American Heritage Month, one local tribe came together to celebrate their heritage. The Waccamaw Siouan Tribe gathered at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville to celebrate their tribe and its rich history. The Waccamaw Siouan Indians are the traditional custodians...
cbs17
Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
YAHOO!
Two in custody: Armed robbery targets Carolina Beach Road gas station
Two people from Wilmington are in police custody after allegedly robbing a gas station on Carolina Beach Road early Monday. Officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to a Speedway gas station at 2395 Carolina Beach Road around 2:58 a.m. Monday, following reports of an armed robbery, according to a department news release and Public Information Officer Brandon Shope. When police arrived, a person on the scene told officers the gas station's convenience store had been robbed.
cbs17
1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy suspended without pay
Car reported stolen two years ago pulled out of creek in Columbus County. A car that was reported stolen in 2020 out of New Hanover County was recovered from a creek in Columbus County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released...
WECT
Two arrested following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says that two people have been arrested and charged after an armed robbery at a gas station on Monday, Nov. 28. According to the WPD, the Speedway gas station located at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Medical Center Drive was robbed at around 3 a.m. However, police said that two suspects had left the scene in a car.
Police investigate after reported gunshot victim shows up at Laurinburg business
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating Sunday night after a report of a gunshot victim that showed up to a Laurinburg business, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Police were called Sunday night to a business on Main Street, Young said. Young said the victim is being “very uncooperative” and […]
WECT
Suspect sought in fatal collision in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for the suspect in a fatal collision in Brunswick County that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at around 7 p.m. “Suspect vehicle is a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM Truck or SUV. Damage to the front...
WECT
Man accused of setting Council home on fire
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of setting a house on fire in Bladen County. According to the sheriff’s office, Parrish Markcues Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree arson. Officials say a house fire was reported in the 800 block of South Brady Plantation in...
WECT
Board of elections turns down petition to prevent sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Elections voted against a petition to prevent the sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office at their meeting on Nov. 28. David McPherson and Tucker Mac Ward voted against the petition, and Brenda Ebron voted for the petition. Bonita Blakney...
