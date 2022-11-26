Read full article on original website
Extraordinary woman in Wilmington cooks and serves meals to unhoused people
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On any given Thursday, you’ll find Missy Joyner in her family’s kitchen, packing up freshly prepared, steaming hot meals. But the food doesn’t go to friends or family. She says she has a calling to take her meals to the streets of...
'It's going to change downtown.' Official site for Crown Event Center in Fayetteville announced
The decision was made in a special called Cumberland County Commissioners meeting on Monday.
4 Robeson County parades are scheduled this week
The Robeson County parade procession continues this week with four Christmas parades scheduled throughout four municipalities. The
First signs of post-holiday COVID surge seen in Robeson
LUMBERTON — The first signs of an increase in COVID-19 cases locally have been seen in the days after the Thanksgiving holiday, as the R
Special wrestling event planned to help NC deputy and dad battling cancer
The sheriff's office has a special wrestling event called "The Fight for Lt. J. McPhatter" planned for Dec. 10.
Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
Car reported stolen two years ago pulled out of creek in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A car that was reported stolen in 2020 out of New Hanover County was recovered from a creek in Columbus County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. “North Carolina Department of Transportation crew members were conducting maintenance in the vicinity of Bridge 369. A NCDOT worker observed the top of a submerged vehicle and called 911,” said the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
The marina claimed had the boats not been in the water at the time of the storm, the damages would not have occurred. Board of elections turns down petition to prevent sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office. The Columbus County Board of Elections voted against a petition to prevent...
Teen hospitalized following shooting in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to a report of "shots fired" in the area of Market Street and Stephens Street in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said officers found a 15-year- old who had been shot. “Witnesses only...
Area Death Notices - Nov, 25, 26 & 27
William Earl Hill Sr., 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles "Frank"...
Waccamaw Siouan Tribe celebrates heritage
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– With November being Native American Heritage Month, one local tribe came together to celebrate their heritage. The Waccamaw Siouan Tribe gathered at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville to celebrate their tribe and its rich history. The Waccamaw Siouan Indians are the traditional custodians...
Is a convenience store known for fried chicken and fries coming to Wilmington soon?
A convenience store chain known for its fried chicken and fries has plans to build its first North Carolina stores – including a few in the Wilmington area. Baltimore-based chain Royal Farms announced its expansion into the Tar Heel State in a Monday news release. The company currently operates 263 stores across six states, including Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia, said Shelby Kemp, a marketing manager with Royal Farms.
Horry County manufacturer plans $4.2M expansion, dozens of new jobs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County business expects to add dozens of new jobs as part of a $4.2 million expansion, officials said. Shed Windows and More, plans to build a new 50,000-square-foot facility in Longs that will allow it to manufacture double-pane vinyl windows in-house, according to a news release from Gov. […]
Annual Christmas parade and tree lighting in Elizabethtown attracts hundreds
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Christmas parade in Elizabethtown on Sunday. Hundreds of people lined the streets of Downtown Elizabethtown as local businesses, city and county officials, and other organizations walked or rode in the parade. Afterwards, the community gathered in...
Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman found safe
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Lumberton woman previously reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
Police searching for Columbus County man last seen two months ago in Myrtle Beach
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus County man last seen on October 3rd. 42-year-old Darl Kendrick Johnson went missing from a Myrtle Beach Greyhound Bus Station and is described as weighing 150-160 pounds, standing 5′ 8″, with black hair and brown eyes.
Two in custody: Armed robbery targets Carolina Beach Road gas station
Two people from Wilmington are in police custody after allegedly robbing a gas station on Carolina Beach Road early Monday. Officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to a Speedway gas station at 2395 Carolina Beach Road around 2:58 a.m. Monday, following reports of an armed robbery, according to a department news release and Public Information Officer Brandon Shope. When police arrived, a person on the scene told officers the gas station's convenience store had been robbed.
Deputies respond to Winterville explosion
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
Bladenboro man rescued from ditch following beating, apparent robbery
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladenboro resident was found in a ditch Saturday morning following an apparent robbery and beating, according to a Facebook post from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales. Per the post, Bladenboro EMS, Bladen County EMS and Bladenboro Fire/Rescue Station 51 responded to a call concerning an injured...
Lenoir County marriages
The following marriages were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 10/06, Ashley Dawn Ferguson to Kevin Dwayne Toteno. 10/13, Marilian Pamela Lara to William Tyler Adams. 10/10, Tierra Kashauna Jones to Bryan Antonio Simmons. 9/23, Tayler Michelle Simison to John Logan Floyd. 10/05, Kayla Elizabeth Baysden to Larry...
