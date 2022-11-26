Read full article on original website
Fayetteville woman allegedly caught with meth, gun, pot in East Rockingham traffic stop
ROCKINGHAM — A woman with an outstanding warrant from another county was reportedly found with a gun and cannabis following a traffic stop last week. A patrol deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle with an expired registration plate in front of him while patrolling on Mill Road Nov. 23, according to a press release.
Warrant issued in Wal Mart shooting
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department has obtained warrants for Jarod Denzel Lowery in connection to the Walmart shooting on Frida
cbs17
Fentanyl sends Harnett County baby to hospital; mom charged, deputies say
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother is facing multiple charges after her 12-month-old boy ingested fentanyl, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Erica Ortiz, 28, of Spring Lake, was charged Wednesday with felony negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Stolen vehicle recovered during Elizabethtown Christmas Parade
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A stolen vehicle was recovered this weekend during the Elizabethtown Christmas Parade. Police say they received an alert from the Flock Safety ALPR cameras just after 4:00 p.m. Sunday, notifying them a stolen vehicle was entering town on N. Poplar Street. Several officers were standing at the intersection of Broad and Poplar Street due to the Elizabethtown Christmas parade which was taking place.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for allegedly threatening people with gun in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening people with a gun in Wilmington. The Wilmington Police Department responded to reports of a weapons incident at 21 N. Front St. around 2:30 Tuesday morning. Officers quickly located and detained the suspect. 21-year-old Austin Fumich has...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Stolen vehicle pulled from Columbus County creek
RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently discovered a stolen vehicle submerged in a body of water. The vehicle was pulled from Livingston Creek in Riegelwood Tuesday afternoon, after NCDOT observed the top of the submerged vehicle during bridge maintenance. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office...
wpde.com
Teen hospitalized following shooting in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to a report of "shots fired" in the area of Market Street and Stephens Street in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said officers found a 15-year- old who had been shot. “Witnesses only...
WECT
Bladenboro man rescued from ditch following beating, apparent robbery
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladenboro resident was found in a ditch Saturday morning following an apparent robbery and beating, according to a Facebook post from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales. Per the post, Bladenboro EMS, Bladen County EMS and Bladenboro Fire/Rescue Station 51 responded to a call concerning an injured...
WECT
Car reported stolen two years ago pulled out of creek in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A car that was reported stolen in 2020 out of New Hanover County was recovered from a creek in Columbus County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. “North Carolina Department of Transportation crew members were conducting maintenance in the vicinity of Bridge 369. A NCDOT worker observed the top of a submerged vehicle and called 911,” said the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy suspended without pay
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has released...
WECT
Jury selection underway in 1996 rape, kidnapping case
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of a man charged in connection to a rape that took place in 1996. Timothy Craig Iannone was arrested last year and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping. A Wilmington Police Department news release stated that investigators used...
Deputies arrest Fayetteville man wanted in Hope Mills shooting death
A Fayetteville man wanted in connection with a deadly Hope Mills shooting on Friday has been arrested in Georgia.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police searching for suspects in alleged $1,700 Walgreens cosmetic theft
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Tabor City Police are looking for three women they say stole nearly $2,000 worth of cosmetics from a Walgreens. The alleged theft took place on November 18th but wasn’t reported until November 23rd, when an inventory revealed the missing items. Store managers went...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Highway Patrol searching for suspect in deadly Brunswick County hit and run
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for help locating a person accused of driving off after a deadly crash in Brunswick County. The fatal hit and run occurred around 7:00 p.m. on November 23rd along US17 Business. Highway Patrol says the suspect’s...
Bladenboro man assaulted outside his home
BLADENBORO — On Saturday around 10:57 a.m., Bladen County Communications received a 911 call reporting an assault near the 100 block of
YAHOO!
Two in custody: Armed robbery targets Carolina Beach Road gas station
Two people from Wilmington are in police custody after allegedly robbing a gas station on Carolina Beach Road early Monday. Officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to a Speedway gas station at 2395 Carolina Beach Road around 2:58 a.m. Monday, following reports of an armed robbery, according to a department news release and Public Information Officer Brandon Shope. When police arrived, a person on the scene told officers the gas station's convenience store had been robbed.
cbs17
1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
WECT
Authorities searching for two people following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington
Southeastern North Carolina shoppers hunt...
Security experts on how to stay safe amid rash of NC holiday shopping gun violence
The holiday shopping season is in full swing and unfortunately families aren't just worried about inflation but also about their safety.
WECT
Suspect sought in fatal collision in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for the suspect in a fatal collision in Brunswick County that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at around 7 p.m. “Suspect vehicle is a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM Truck or SUV. Damage to the front...
