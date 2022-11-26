Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
6 Festive Events Not To Miss In Kissimmee, Florida, During The Holidays
Ho, ho, ho, it’s that time of year. What better place to find fantastic holiday fun than Kissimmee, Florida, adjoining the Magic Kingdom? Yes, the Kissimmee area in Osceola County offers a less crowded place to enjoy Christmas in Central Florida. This trip was comped, but my opinions are my own.
themeparktourist.com
Orlando FreeFall Tower Operator Fined $250,000
UPDATE November 28 - In the last few days it has been reported by WLRN News that "The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is issuing an administrative complaint indicating multiple state violations made by the Sling Shot Group ride operators leading to Tyre Sampson’s fall at ICON Park." The fine they are seeking is $250,000.
Curaleaf announces opening of new Orlando dispensary
ORLANDO, Fla. — Curaleaf, a provider of consumer cannabis products, announced the opening of a new dispensary in Orlando. Curaleaf Orlando International Drive officially opened Nov. 19 and is one of two new locations to open in Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Another dispensary located...
WESH
Orlando International Airport sees busy holiday travel season
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Saturday was projected to be the busiest of this holiday travel season at local airports like Orlando International Airport. Thousands of flights nationwide were delayed, including dozens arriving at and departing from Orlando. WESH 2 was at the airport Saturday evening and spoke to passengers.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World’s SECRET Weapon in EPCOT
The first words that visitors to Disney World’s main EPCOT web page read are “Celebrate the Stories That Connect People and Cultures Around the World.” The second sentence? “Festival Fun Awaits You Today.”. While the main park icon at EPCOT is Spaceship Earth (aka the EPCOT...
bungalower
Plans filed for new outdoor market at Magic Mall
Magic Mall (Website), a retail hub on the western edge of our downtown coverage area, is looking to host a regular outdoor market and has filed paperwork with the City of Orlando for a Conditional Use Permit. The permit, if granted would allow the planned market to take place in...
Looking for work? Cowboy Chicken is hiring for Kissimmee location; here’s how to apply
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Cowboy Chicken announced it is looking for cashiers and cooks for its new Sunset Walk location in Kissimmee. Anyone interested in applying can do so online or in person at 3290 Margaritaville Blvd, Suite A100, Kissimmee, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. See location below:
floridavacationers.com
19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!
Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
Mecatos Bakery & Cafe to Open Ocoee Location
"I love their quality of food and I believe in the brand. I love their product, it was a business I wanted to invest in.”
fox35orlando.com
Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are upon us and things are looking merry and bright around Central Florida! From life-size gingerbread houses to dazzling nights and millions of twinkling lights, there are plenty of family-friendly events that are sure to fill you with yuletide cheer!. Drive-thru holiday lights show at...
mynews13.com
Check out this Orlando area auto shop that specializes in a one of a kind car
ORLANDO, Fla. — Back to the Future is a quintessential movie from the 80's and one most, if not all, will remember fondly. Not just for the film's quirky plot, but for one of the props that made it famous. That classic "time machine" the DeLorean. What You Need...
fox35orlando.com
Christmas bars in Florida: 10 holiday-themed pop-up bars to visit
With Thanksgiving festivities behind us, it's about time to start gearing up for Christmas-themed everything — including pop-up bars. Holiday-themed drinks are being showcased all around Orlando, but one concept aims to bring over-the-top Christmas decorations and cheer to a bar near you. Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail...
Chicken war heats up with new restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. California-based Dave’s Hot Chicken has fired up the chicken restaurant wars with its second Orlando location, which opened Nov. 18. Read: Merriam-Webster announces word...
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes
A Popeyes Restaurant in Winter Park, Florida closes permanently. Loyal customers are feeling disappointed. This is how Orlando Weekly covered the restaurant's closing,. "Winter Park's Orlando Avenue Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF."
WESH
Cat rescued from checked suitcase enjoys big Thanksgiving meal
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cat that was foundzipped inside a checked suitcase for a flight from New York JFK to Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 16 was enjoying some much-deserved relaxation over the holiday weekend. As it rolled through the X-ray machine, TSA officials could see what appeared to be...
DISH Network removes WFTV, WRDQ from its channel options
ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV Channel 9 has been removed from DISH Network after DISH refused to agree to a fair deal for a new agreement with Cox Media Group. If you are affected by DISH’s decision to deprive you of important local news, sports and programming, make your voice heard! Call DISH today at 1-800-333-3474 and demand that they get WFTV Channel 9 back on DISH immediately.
Here’s why downtown doesn’t have enough development, says Craig Ustler
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Craig Ustler, the Orlando developer whose prolific portfolio in the city’s core has earned him the nickname “Mr. Downtown,” is concerned about the state of that namesake.
click orlando
A very happy meal: McDonald’s offering chance to win free food for life
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new contest gives McDonald’s lovers the chance to live the life of mcluxury with free Micky D’s for life. Or at least for a long time. [TRENDING: Melbourne fireworks store catches fire after fatal car crash into building | Hurricane treasure hunters: Daddy-daughter duo strike gold on Florida coastline | Become a News 6 Insider]
allears.net
NEW Updates on Universal’s Epic Universe Theme Park Construction
2025 can’t get here any sooner! Universal’s third Orlando-based theme park is almost here!. We’ve been keeping an eye on any construction progress being made to the Universal’s new theme park and were happy to report a lot of new additions that have been made to Epic Universe’s themed lands!
