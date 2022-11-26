Read full article on original website
WLOX
Sea Wolves fire Head Coach Phil Esposito
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Sea Wolves are looking for a new head coach after firing Phil Esposito, Monday. The Biloxi-based team is currently last in the Continental Division of the Federal Prospects Hockey League with a 2-9-2 record. Previously, Esposito coached multiple teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League, as well as the FPHL.
Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
Authorities issue alert for woman missing in south Mississippi
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office has issued and alert for a missing woman. Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it. Johnson is described as roughly 5′9″ tall, weighing around...
WLOX
‘I’m really scared’: Neighbors react to shooting of 14-year-old in Biloxi home
Cyber Monday deals are happening right now. It’s the biggest online sale of the year, and local businesses are cashing in. Superintendent Carla Evers said the donation will help expand the district’s pre-K program by opening one additional class at Pass Christian Elementary and another at Head Start.
WDAM-TV
‘Experience Columbia’ kicks off the season with 14-story-tall Christmas tree
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - “Experience Columbia” brought its entire array of holiday highlights to the forefront Sunday night. “You can ice skate in the middle of Second Street, you have build a buddy in Santa’s workshop, you have the Gingerbread Express, you have the Grinch train,” said Laura Hobgood, “Experience Columbia” director of operations “You can make reindeer food, you can have your face painted, you can enjoy lots of good food.”
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs man gunned down at local bar
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- In what police are describing as a “domestic-related event,” a 34-year-old Ocean Springs man was shot and killed behind a local bar, with another Ocean Springs resident charged with his murder. According to Ocean Springs police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report...
wbrz.com
Tornado, thunderstorms sweep through St. Charles, Jefferson Parishes; nearly 4,500 without power Saturday
NEW ORLEANS - A tornado reportedly touched down in St. Charles Parish and potentially moved into the Kenner area during Saturday afternoon's severe weather. WWL-TV reports nearly 4,500 buildings are without power in St. Charles and Jefferson Parishes, primarily in the Kenner area, after severe weather passed through the area. Part of Highway 90 in Paradis is closed following the storm.
Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers
A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash in Forrest County
There was a fiery end to a police pursuit in Forrest County Thanksgiving afternoon. Mississippi Highway Patrol told WDAM there was a chase which started in Troop K’s district and ended in Forrest County, which is in Troop J. According to MHP, the older-model red Chevrolet Corvette overheated and...
WLOX
One person killed in Gulfport car crash
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport wreck has left at least one person dead Sunday morning. Details are limited, but WLOX has confirmed it happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near the Highway 49 exit. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin. We...
Mississippi woman charged with armed robbery after invading house during family’s Thanksgiving dinner
A Mississippi woman was arrested on armed robbery charges after she reportedly invaded a home during a family’s Thanksgiving dinner. WXXV in Gulfport reports that Frances DeSalvo, 56, of Picayune, was charged with armed robbery after she reportedly entered a Pass Christian residence and interrupted a family’s Thanksgiving dinner. DeSalvo was reportedly armed and told the family that she was taking her house back.
NOLA.com
Historic bridge linking Louisiana and Mississippi will be replaced. Well, eventually.
For six months, a 1930s-era bridge on a rural highway that connects New Orleans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been closed, negatively impacting businesses and prolonging travel times for thousands of daily drivers. Help is on the way - but it won't come anytime soon. The Louisiana Department of...
Retired pastor, pastoral associate missing as investigation into double killing continues
COVINGTON, La. — The retired pastor of St. Peter Church in Covington and a pastoral associate have been missing since Sunday night, Father Daniel Brouillette confirmed to WWL-TV. Father Brouillette said that Retired Priest Otis Young and Pastoral Associate Ruth Prats have not been seen since Sunday. The news...
WLBT
MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle pursuit on Thanksgiving afternoon left a car in flames. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol - Troop K, a suspect vehicle pursuit, which started in Troop K’s district, ended in Forrest County, in Troop J’s district, after the suspect’s car overheated.
5 people wounded in Bourbon Street shooting in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Five people were injured early Sunday after gunfire broke out in New Orleans’ French Quarter, authorities said. According to the New Orleans Police Department, shots rang out at 1:49 a.m. on Bourbon Street near the intersection of Orleans Avenue, WVUE-TV reported. Police said three males...
NOLA.com
Covington priest, associate missing as investigation continues into burned bodies, station reports
The Rev. Otis Young, a retired priest at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington, and Ruth Prats, a pastoral associate, have been missing since Sunday, according to a WWL-TV report citing the Rev. Daniel Brouillette, a pastor at the church. Sgt. Edwin Masters, a spokesman for Covington Police, confirmed that...
Chapel Hart Mourn the Death of Their Grandmother: ‘Our Worlds Will Never Be the Same’
As the members of Chapel Hart enter the holiday season, they are grieving the recent death of their grandmother, Beatrice Hart. The band, composed of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, confirmed their grandmother's passing with a post on social media on Saturday, Nov. 19. She was 86 years old.
WWL-TV
Events cancelled as reception hall owner wanted by police
NEW ORLEANS — To help celebrate her upcoming nuptials, Jacey Thiel looked to La Maison Creole for her bridal shower. “My friend had her baby shower there about a year ago, it went really well it was super cute, and the food’s really good. The previous owners of La Maison Creole, I knew them, went to church with them. I actually worked there shortly as a teenager, and they had always had a really good reputation,” Thiel said.
an17.com
One dead following shooting in Fluker
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
WAFB
Bogalusa’s young mayor-elect calls for police chief to resign in wake of federal lawsuit
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa’s 23-year-old mayor-elect called for the resignation of the city’s police chief Friday (Nov. 26), in the wake of a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Tuesday by the family of a man who died in police custody last December. “I believe it is in...
