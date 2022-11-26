ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

WLOX

Sea Wolves fire Head Coach Phil Esposito

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Sea Wolves are looking for a new head coach after firing Phil Esposito, Monday. The Biloxi-based team is currently last in the Continental Division of the Federal Prospects Hockey League with a 2-9-2 record. Previously, Esposito coached multiple teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League, as well as the FPHL.
BILOXI, MS
Magnolia State Live

Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast

Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

‘Experience Columbia’ kicks off the season with 14-story-tall Christmas tree

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - “Experience Columbia” brought its entire array of holiday highlights to the forefront Sunday night. “You can ice skate in the middle of Second Street, you have build a buddy in Santa’s workshop, you have the Gingerbread Express, you have the Grinch train,” said Laura Hobgood, “Experience Columbia” director of operations “You can make reindeer food, you can have your face painted, you can enjoy lots of good food.”
COLUMBIA, MS
Mississippi Press

Ocean Springs man gunned down at local bar

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- In what police are describing as a “domestic-related event,” a 34-year-old Ocean Springs man was shot and killed behind a local bar, with another Ocean Springs resident charged with his murder. According to Ocean Springs police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wbrz.com

Tornado, thunderstorms sweep through St. Charles, Jefferson Parishes; nearly 4,500 without power Saturday

NEW ORLEANS - A tornado reportedly touched down in St. Charles Parish and potentially moved into the Kenner area during Saturday afternoon's severe weather. WWL-TV reports nearly 4,500 buildings are without power in St. Charles and Jefferson Parishes, primarily in the Kenner area, after severe weather passed through the area. Part of Highway 90 in Paradis is closed following the storm.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers

A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
MOSS POINT, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Police pursuit ends in fiery crash in Forrest County

There was a fiery end to a police pursuit in Forrest County Thanksgiving afternoon. Mississippi Highway Patrol told WDAM there was a chase which started in Troop K’s district and ended in Forrest County, which is in Troop J. According to MHP, the older-model red Chevrolet Corvette overheated and...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLOX

One person killed in Gulfport car crash

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport wreck has left at least one person dead Sunday morning. Details are limited, but WLOX has confirmed it happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near the Highway 49 exit. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin. We...
GULFPORT, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman charged with armed robbery after invading house during family’s Thanksgiving dinner

A Mississippi woman was arrested on armed robbery charges after she reportedly invaded a home during a family’s Thanksgiving dinner. WXXV in Gulfport reports that Frances DeSalvo, 56, of Picayune, was charged with armed robbery after she reportedly entered a Pass Christian residence and interrupted a family’s Thanksgiving dinner. DeSalvo was reportedly armed and told the family that she was taking her house back.
PICAYUNE, MS
WLBT

MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle pursuit on Thanksgiving afternoon left a car in flames. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol - Troop K, a suspect vehicle pursuit, which started in Troop K’s district, ended in Forrest County, in Troop J’s district, after the suspect’s car overheated.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WWL-TV

Events cancelled as reception hall owner wanted by police

NEW ORLEANS — To help celebrate her upcoming nuptials, Jacey Thiel looked to La Maison Creole for her bridal shower. “My friend had her baby shower there about a year ago, it went really well it was super cute, and the food’s really good. The previous owners of La Maison Creole, I knew them, went to church with them. I actually worked there shortly as a teenager, and they had always had a really good reputation,” Thiel said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

One dead following shooting in Fluker

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
FLUKER, LA

