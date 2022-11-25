ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Dillian Whyte edges out Jermaine Franklin | Could he now be Anthony Joshua's next opponent?

Dillian Whyte edged out American heavyweight Jermaine Franklin on a majority decision after their 12-round contest at Wembley Arena. Whyte was returning from defeat to Tyson Fury in April at neighbouring Wembley Stadium and had a battle on his hands against Franklin, with one judge, Michael Alexander scoring their bout level at 115-115.
SkySports

Lionel Messi expected to resist joining MLS club Inter Miami and stay in European football until at least 2024

Lionel Messi is expected to stay in European football at least until 2024, despite reports he is close to agreeing a deal to join MLS club Inter Miami next year. Sky Sports News has been told that Messi is not close to a new agreement with any club - including his current team Paris Saint-Germain, who want to keep him beyond his current deal which expires in 2023.
SkySports

Adam Azim says facing George Kambosos Jr would be a 'dream fight'

Adam Azim says his "dream fight" within the next 18 months would be a match-up with former lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr. Azim took his professional record to 7-0 with a thrilling second-round knockout victory over Rylan Charlton on Sunday at Alexandra Palace, recording his sixth successive stoppage. Charlton...
SkySports

Eddie Jones braced for 'uncomfortable' review after England's dire autumn series

Eddie Jones has been told that England's performance this autumn has fallen below expectations as the head coach accepts he faces an "uncomfortable" review. Over the next fortnight the Rugby Football Union is to investigate a dismal campaign that reached its nadir with Saturday's conclusive 27-13 defeat by South Africa, who claimed a first win at Twickenham since 2014.
SkySports

PDC World Darts Championship 2022/23: Richie Burnett seals return | Glen Durrant: I'm no longer a pro player

Richie Burnett, Ryan Joyce and Jeff Smith claimed the last three places in the 2022/23 Cazoo World Darts Championship at the Tour Card Holder Qualifier. Monday's qualifier at the Barnsley Metrodome offered a last chance for PDC Tour Card Holders to book their place at Alexandra Palace for the sport's showpiece event, which will take place from December 15 to January 3.
SkySports

Gareth Southgate: England manager says he cannot freely give caps to fringe players against Wales by rotating his line-up

Gareth Southgate says he cannot freely hand out caps to his England fringe players in Tuesday's final World Cup group game with Wales, despite the temptation of rotation. England are top of Group B with four points and needing one more to secure safe passage into the knockout rounds, but Southgate is facing calls to rotate his squad with qualification all but secured. Only a four-goal defeat to Wales, at the bottom of the group, would see a last-16 spot come under threat.
SkySports

Pakistan vs England: James Anderson says tourists 'chomping at the bit' for Test return

James Anderson insisted the England team are "chomping at the bit" to get their first Test in Pakistan for 17 years under way in Rawalpindi on Thursday. The 40-year-old is the only member of the England squad to have toured the country before, back in 2005, but he only featured in red-ball tour matches and one-day internationals, not the Test series.

