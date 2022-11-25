Read full article on original website
Adam Azim: Amir Khan issues warning after Shane McGuigan calls for young start to be 'catapulted' up rankings
Amir Khan has warned Adam Azim should continue to be "steadily" progressed through the super-lightweight ranks, after another thrilling knockout victory for the 20-year-old sensation. Azim responded to a step up in the level of his opponent by stopping Rylan Charlton inside two rounds on Sunday at Alexandra Palace, taking...
Dillian Whyte edges out Jermaine Franklin | Could he now be Anthony Joshua's next opponent?
Dillian Whyte edged out American heavyweight Jermaine Franklin on a majority decision after their 12-round contest at Wembley Arena. Whyte was returning from defeat to Tyson Fury in April at neighbouring Wembley Stadium and had a battle on his hands against Franklin, with one judge, Michael Alexander scoring their bout level at 115-115.
Rob Page coy on dropping Aaron Ramsey against England | Gareth Bale: Every team has a weakness
Rob Page says he will select a team to compete with England - but stopped short of revealing if Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey would start for Wales' in their final World Cup group game on Tuesday. Defeat to Iran has left Wales' chances of progressing to the round of...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: John and Thady Gosden filly Shining Al Danah seeks hat-trick at Wolverhampton on Monday
Wolverhampton hosts a busy nine-race card under the lights on Monday evening, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 4.25pm. 7.25 Wolverhampton - Gosden's favourite faces six in handicap feature. John and Thady Gosden's Shining Al Danah dominates the markets on her handicap debut for the feature contest, the talkSPORT...
Marcus Rashford says Gareth Southgate has raised training standards at England with greater intensity and dedication
England forward Marcus Rashford has questioned the level of dedication to training under Gareth Southgate's predecessors, claiming that the intensity has reached a new level under the current regime. Rashford came off the bench to score with his third touch in the 6-2 win over Iran last Monday, notching his...
Davis Cup: Canada to face Australia in final after Felix Auger-Aliassime inspires win over Italy
Canada claimed a hard-fought win over Italy to set up a meeting with Australia in the Davis Cup final in Malaga. Lorenzo Sonego had given the Italians the upper hand with a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov in the opening singles match, which lasted over three hours and ended with a disappointing double fault by the world number 18.
Lionel Messi expected to resist joining MLS club Inter Miami and stay in European football until at least 2024
Lionel Messi is expected to stay in European football at least until 2024, despite reports he is close to agreeing a deal to join MLS club Inter Miami next year. Sky Sports News has been told that Messi is not close to a new agreement with any club - including his current team Paris Saint-Germain, who want to keep him beyond his current deal which expires in 2023.
World Cup - England reporter notebook: Expect changes for final group game against Wales but Harry Kane to keep his place
Gareth Southgate is expected to freshen up his starting XI for the final Group B game against Wales on Tuesday night, though captain Harry Kane has insisted he is fit and has told the England boss he wants to keep his place up front. As if to reinforce that, there...
Wales reporter notebook: Does Rob Page do the unthinkable and drop Gareth Bale against England?
Let's not beat around the bush here. Wales require something extraordinary. They need to be extraordinary. A performance and ideally a result that fully represents Wales' form, character and ability to grind out a result when needed. That hasn't happened so far at this World Cup. So what's the problem?...
Adam Azim says facing George Kambosos Jr would be a 'dream fight'
Adam Azim says his "dream fight" within the next 18 months would be a match-up with former lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr. Azim took his professional record to 7-0 with a thrilling second-round knockout victory over Rylan Charlton on Sunday at Alexandra Palace, recording his sixth successive stoppage. Charlton...
Bryony Frost: King George winner looking to regain Frodon partnership after breaking collarbone in Bangor fall
Bryony Frost is aiming to be fit to partner Frodon at Kempton next month after breaking her collarbone in a fall on Saturday. The rider was aboard Sir Psycho in the Excel Signs Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Bangor, with the Paul Nicholls-trained runner falling at the second fence. Nicholls...
Long Walk Hurdle: Not So Sleepy set to step up for Ascot; avoids Constitution Hill clash in Christmas Hurdle
Connections of Not So Sleepy are keen to swerve another clash with exciting prospect Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle and could instead head to the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot. Attempting to land the Fighting Fifth Hurdle for a second successive year after dead-heating last term, Not So Sleepy...
Eddie Jones braced for 'uncomfortable' review after England's dire autumn series
Eddie Jones has been told that England's performance this autumn has fallen below expectations as the head coach accepts he faces an "uncomfortable" review. Over the next fortnight the Rugby Football Union is to investigate a dismal campaign that reached its nadir with Saturday's conclusive 27-13 defeat by South Africa, who claimed a first win at Twickenham since 2014.
Scottish Premiership Team of the Month: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Dundee United, St Mirren, St Johnstone and Ross County all feature
Celtic extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to nine points in November and have two players in the team of the month. Aberdeen also take up two places after moving up to third in the table, with Dundee United, Ross County, St Mirren and St Johnstone all taking one place.
Mick Beale's Rangers in-tray: Contract talks, injury problems, recruitment, domestic success and more
With just over two weeks until Rangers' first Scottish Premiership match under Mick Beale, Kris Boyd analyses the new Ibrox boss' priorities. Beale left QPR to return to Govan - where he spent three years as a coach under Steven Gerrard - and faces a huge challenge to claw back a nine-point gap to Celtic in the league.
PDC World Darts Championship 2022/23: Richie Burnett seals return | Glen Durrant: I'm no longer a pro player
Richie Burnett, Ryan Joyce and Jeff Smith claimed the last three places in the 2022/23 Cazoo World Darts Championship at the Tour Card Holder Qualifier. Monday's qualifier at the Barnsley Metrodome offered a last chance for PDC Tour Card Holders to book their place at Alexandra Palace for the sport's showpiece event, which will take place from December 15 to January 3.
Off The Fence: Barry Geraghty 'buzzing' after Constitution Hill demolition in Fighting Fifth Hurdle
Gold Cup and Grand National winner Barry Geraghty couldn't hide his excitement when discussing Constitution Hill's breathtaking victory in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle last weekend. Geraghty, a former stable jockey to Nicky Henderson, knows the star hurdler better than most having prepared the horse at his home before being sold...
Gareth Southgate: England manager says he cannot freely give caps to fringe players against Wales by rotating his line-up
Gareth Southgate says he cannot freely hand out caps to his England fringe players in Tuesday's final World Cup group game with Wales, despite the temptation of rotation. England are top of Group B with four points and needing one more to secure safe passage into the knockout rounds, but Southgate is facing calls to rotate his squad with qualification all but secured. Only a four-goal defeat to Wales, at the bottom of the group, would see a last-16 spot come under threat.
Leicester Tigers 33-31 London Irish: Steve Borthwick full of praise for battling Irish
Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick paid tribute to the efforts of London Irish after the Gallagher Premiership's bottom club made Tigers fight all the way for a 33-31 win at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. Leicester looked firmly in control when they secured a bonus point before half-time, but a spirited...
Pakistan vs England: James Anderson says tourists 'chomping at the bit' for Test return
James Anderson insisted the England team are "chomping at the bit" to get their first Test in Pakistan for 17 years under way in Rawalpindi on Thursday. The 40-year-old is the only member of the England squad to have toured the country before, back in 2005, but he only featured in red-ball tour matches and one-day internationals, not the Test series.
