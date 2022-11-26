ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Reacts To His 36-Point Performance Against Wizards: "I'm Capable Of Doing Anything And Everything."

Jaylen Brown is one of the premier wing players in the league, and he is well-known for being a high-level player on both ends of the floor. His athleticism allows him to guard multiple positions and bother opposing perimeter players, and he also uses it effectively to slash to the rim as well. On top of this, he is a capable shot creator from the 3PT range and from the midrange area as well. This year, Jaylen Brown has averaged 26.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.4 APG.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Spurs Trade Features Jakob Poeltl

Nobody said life in the NBA was easy. This is an intensely competitive league. Meanwhile, it has 30 teams. Only a small handful will be seriously in the running for the NBA title in a given season. Some hoped they would be, and by now, feel disappointed. The Brooklyn Nets...
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets Trade Features Jimmy Butler

In some respects, NBA offense has been reduced to a simple equation. Get an elite playmaker, and surround them with shooters. It’s a good strategy. That elite playmaker draws defensive attention that, when surrounded by shooters, defenses can’t afford to give him. It forces the opposing team to pick their poison.
caneswarning.com

Miami basketball escapes with big win at Central Florida

The Miami basketball team survived a frenetic final few minutes to emerge with a 66-64 win on Sunday at Central Florida. Miami won following the referees ruling the game was over after the clock was not started when UCF intentionally missed a free throw with 1.4 seconds remaining down two points.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy