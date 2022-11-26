ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

theScore

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Nets dramatic game-winner

Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal to cap the Oilers' four-goal, third-period rally during Saturday's 4-3 win over the host Rangers. Draisaitl, who has three goals in four games, connected during a man-advantage situation with 2:02 to go Saturday. The 27-year-old center's 12th goal of the season clinched the come-from-behind victory. After the Oilers fell behind 3-0, Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway potted his first NHL goal, setting the stage for Draisaitl's fourth game-winning goal this season. Draisaitl, who has eight power-play goals, added three shots and two PIM against the Rangers.
NBC Sports

Vanecek, Hughes dominate Capitals in loss to Devils

The Capitals ran into the red-hot New Jersey Devils on Saturday and got burned, falling 5-1 to the first-place team atop the Metropolitan Division to kick off their six-game road trip. Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek got the start against his former team for the first time and didn’t disappoint, stopping...
NEWARK, NJ
theScore

Lindy Ruff gets 800th win as Devils beat Capitals

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanecek made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. “It’s exciting,” Hughes said. “Couple of two-goal games...
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

Hurricanes’ Kochetkov Making Case For Starter Job

As a somewhat tumultuous month of November comes to a close, the Carolina Hurricanes are hoping their recent win over the Calgary Flames was a righting of a ship that had been in free-fall for weeks beforehand. The goals dried up, the power play looked dysfunctional, a handful of multi-goal leads turned into gut-wrenching losses, and injuries to key players were mounting. There were not many positives to take from the stretch, during which the team went 2-4-4 between Nov. 6 and Nov. 25.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

Lightning visit the Sabres after Point's 2-goal performance

Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Buffalo Sabres after Brayden Point scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues. Buffalo is 3-6-0 against the Atlantic...
BUFFALO, NY
theScore

Bruins' Ulllmark cleared to play after sustaining injury Friday

The Boston Bruins and their fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said Monday that goaltender Linus Ullmark will serve as either the starter or the backup Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Ullmark exited Friday's win over the Carolina Hurricanes with an apparent arm...
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Mark Cuban rejects 'Shark Tank' contestants due to Warriors logo

Mark Cuban still isn't over the Golden State Warriors eliminating his Dallas Mavericks in last season's Western Conference Finals. The Mavericks owner chose not to invest in a car air freshener company on a recent episode of "Shark Tank" because one of the contestants' samples featured the Warriors' logo. "The...
DALLAS, TX
theScore

Siakam returns from 10-game absence in Raptors' win over Cavs

Forward Pascal Siakam made his return to the Toronto Raptors' lineup in Monday's 100-88 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing 10 games with an adductor injury. Siakam poured in 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field in 30 minutes to go with 11 boards and five assists. O.G. Anunoby chipped in with 20 points, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and a team-best plus-24 rating.
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

Rodgers plans to play vs. Bears after 'good news' on injured ribs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he plans on playing Sunday against the Chicago Bears despite the rib injury he suffered in Week 12. "We're not eliminated, (and) I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

Towns helped off with noncontact calf strain in loss to Wizards

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns left Monday's 142-127 loss to the Washington Wizards in the third quarter after suffering a noncontact leg injury. The team announced Towns wouldn't return due to a right calf strain. Towns will get an MRI on Tuesday, but there is optimism that he avoided serious...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

