Read full article on original website
Related
Sluggish starts mark seasons for Florida, Florida AM
Florida tries to get its 2022-23 season — off to a rocky start — on track when it hosts Florida
USC joins Georgia, Michigan, TCU in CFP's latest top four
Fresh off their win over Notre Dame, USC joined Georgia, Michigan and TCU in the top four of the latest College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday, and with wins in their conference title games, all four would remain in the top four of the final release.
Comments / 0