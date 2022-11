Ottawa, OH (WLIO) - Ottawa-Glandorf Swing Choir was making the 2022 Small Businesses Saturday a little bit special with their rendition of Santa Claus is Coming to Town. But, so were a whole lot of other people to support Ottawa businesses that day, like Beckman’s Jewelers. The business has been a community staple for over 125 years and owner Greg Beckman says his customers mean everything to him and his business.

OTTAWA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO