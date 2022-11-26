Originally Posted On: https://www.partnerpropertygroup.com/blog/selling-a-house-as-is-in-maryland-the-best-month-to-sell-in-2022-2/ Did you know that more than 5.6 million houses sold in the year 2020 alone? When selling a house as is in Maryland, there are a few things you will need to consider if you want your house to sell quickly and at a good price. In particular, you will need to consider what time of the year and even what month you should sell your house.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO