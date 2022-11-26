Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
With a carbon-fiber frame and a 1000W motor, this might be the most affordable premium e-bike yet…
Returning back to its roots after building the flagship high-end Nyx e-bike, Nireeka announced the Revenant, a stunning sub $2500 e-bike with a 1000W motor, 50-mile range, and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). The Revenant follows Nireeka’s established design style, posturing itself as an incredibly slick, state-of-the-art e-bike for people on...
KTEN.com
The Ultimate Guide to Chiropractor Web Design
At least half of consumers believe that a business's website design is critical to the overall success of the brand. Simply put, almost every business, large or small, needs a website. Your chiropractic clinic is no exception. But what if your website could be better?...
KTEN.com
An In-Depth Guide to Healthcare Web Development in 2022
Imagine opening your new medical practice in the city of your dreams, but you struggle to get patients. You've tried everything, but nothing seems to work. So you decide it's time to invest in healthcare web development. That way, you can use the internet to...
yankodesign.com
The ‘Tesla of coffee machines’ is a beautifully designed high-tech machine that delivers a luxurious coffee experience
Think of your Nespresso pod and imagine if it were just a thousand times better. I’m talking whole beans, ground and brewed on the spot, with an automated procedure occurring all within the same machine. What the xBloom does isn’t completely different from any average coffee machine, however, the method it employs and the underlying technology it uses is simply remarkable. A Tesla isn’t different from other cars – they both transport you from A to B… but one of them is just much more visually, technically, and emotionally sophisticated. That’s why we’re calling the xBloom the Tesla of coffee machines.
Top Speed
Polestar Is Looking To Lead The EV Landscape, And It Has The Funding
The recently introduced Polestar 3 is the third model from Volvo's sporty sub-brand and it's first SUV, and it marks the start of an entire new-model offensive. A new model will be launched every year until 2026, including a large sedan and a sports car. In order to be able to realize these ambitious plans in the coming years, Polestar has now received a capital injection of $1.6 billion from its two largest shareholders.
ZDNet
Off-grid power: Unbeatable Cyber Monday deals on EcoFlow power stations and solar panels
Need power when you go off-grid, or as a backup in case the lights go out? Then you need a power station. Think of a power bank and scale it up massively, and you have a power station. Lots of rechargeable batteries in a box, add a multitude of ports (USB and AC), and give it the ability to charge from a variety of sources.
Road & Track
Tackle Any Suspension Job With This Ball Joint Separator
The great thing about cars is that you can do a lot of maintenance with simple tools. Cars are, in a sense, just a bunch of items held together with nuts and bolts, after all. Even suspension work can be done with nothing more than some sockets and ratchets... unless you have to deal with ball joints, that is. Then things get a bit more complicated. That's why I always keep a ball joint separator on hand whenever I'm touching my car's suspension.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Concrete anchor
Designed for horizontal, vertical or overhead fall protection applications, the Werner R3 concrete anchor features a quick-release button that allows users to install and remove it with simplicity, speed and security. Built with a rigid tri-wedge design and diamond-hard carbon coating, it provides corrosion-resistant performance in harsh environments for concrete applications. An omni-directional D-ring design allows the connector to swivel and hinges in any direction to mitigate connector rollout.
QuickJack Automotive Lifts Are the Cheapest Ever For Black Friday
AmazonThrow down while the gettin's good.
techaiapp.com
Vuzix M400C Smart Glasses Become Publicly Available, Consumer Model At CES
At the beginning of this year, Vuzix announced two new smart glasses, the monocular enterprise model M400C, and Shield. After months in manufacturing, the M400C is ready to ship. There are also some new technical details that we have access to – including the all-important price. Vuzix also recently...
