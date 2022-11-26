Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
VHS boys soccer team got their first win in two years on Monday
Vicksburg High School boys soccer team had a memorable night on Monday when they won their first game in two years after they defeated McLaurin 4-3. “Honestly I’m proud because on Sunday we had practice and me and Coach McDonald incorporated some new things and they really went out and had fun,” first-year Head Coach Quadre Butler said.
brproud.com
WATCH: Southern HC and ‘Prime Time’ speak before 2022 SWAC Championship game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are Jackson State Tigers are set to tangle for the second time in 2022. This time it will be for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, December 3. Jackson State shutout Southern by a score of 35-0 in their first meeting on...
Meridian, November 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Moving On Up: Where Mississippi State Stands in Latest Release of the Coaches Poll
Mississippi State checked into the rankings following Thursday's Egg Bowl win over the Ole Miss Rebels.
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
iheart.com
Coach Prime is lit!!
Sanders’ track record at Jackson State has been impressive. Taking over a team that went 4-8 the year before he arrived, Sanders went 4-3 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, then went 11-2 in 2021 and is 11-0 so far this season. It’s easy to see why a Power 5 school like Colorado would be interested in his services.
Magazine names Mississippi university director as national ‘Veteran Champion of the Year’
Home of one of the nation’s most veteran-friendly universities, Mississippi State is now the home of a “Veteran Champion of the Year.”. Brian Locke, MSU’s veteran and military affairs director, is among a select group of 22 nationwide named “Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education” by G.I. Jobs magazine. The publication, which features Locke on the cover representing these champions, is a leading source of job opportunities, education and transition assistance for veterans and military service members.
wtva.com
Lottery player in Lowndes County wins $559K
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lottery player in Lowndes County won $559,000 over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the player won during Saturday’s drawing. His or her name is not being published. The player purchased the ticket at the Sprint Mart on Highway 45 North in...
Mississippi Lottery player gobbles up half-a-million dollars in Thanksgiving weekend drawing
A Mississippi Lottery player gobbled up more than half-a-million dollars in one of the state’s cash lotteries. The player from Lowndes County win in the Saturday, Nov. 26, drawing is the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on...
Focused on Mississippi: Remembering John Adams
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A pioneer of the Fannin Community in Rankin County passed away just before Thanksgiving. I would occasionally see John Adams at the Pelahatchie Bay trading post in our community, where the elite meet to eat and buy bait. I called him the Mayor of Fannin. It wasn’t a jest. It […]
WLBT
Northeast Jackson residents say Richard’s Disposal is inconsistent with pick-up
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bags, boxes, old furniture, and trash cans were seen on the streets of homes in East Jackson Sunday as residents say that the trash hasn’t been picked up in days. “Trash is supposed to be picked up on Monday and Thursday. Regularly, that does not...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Brandon man dead in Highway 49 wreck on Friday
A Brandon man was killed in a crash on Highway 49 Friday. According to a release from Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the wreck around 2:30 p.m. to find an overturned 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Phillip Skipper, 25. Authorities say the Silverado was traveling south on Highway 49...
Man arrested after pursuit wrecks three squad cars, injures Alabama deputy. Man wanted in shooting death of Mississippi man.
A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 85-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in Alabama Friday after a police pursuit that wrecked three squad cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. WTVA in Tupelo reports that deputies in Picken County arrested Larry Findley, 39, who...
vicksburgnews.com
Descendant’s donation adds depth to chaplain’s grenade and graffiti
Graffiti carved into the slate of the Old Court House by Union soldiers in July 1863 is still visible today. Many are simple markings of initials that look as if they were quickly scribbled down, and some more elaborate etchings of their names and units they served in. What originally was seen as vandalism of Warren County’s brand new Courthouse became a historical artifact and record showing that these men stood here on these grounds at a moment in time that signaled the turning point of the Civil War.
vicksburgnews.com
15-year-old Jamaron Williams reported as missing
15-year-old Jamaron Williams has been reported as missing in Vicksburg. Williams was last seen on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at 4114 North Washington Street. He was last seen riding a bike and wearing a black jacket, grey shirt, and black shorts. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call...
Man dies after being shot at Mississippi car wash
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot at a car wash in Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. last Friday at a car wash on Barnwell Street. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the shooting may have been drug-related. Yazoo County Coroner […]
wcbi.com
Columbus police search for driver in overnight hit and run
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after being struck by a dark or black colored car. Police say a middle-aged man was walking east on 7th Avenue North near 21st Street North around 11:49 Monday night. Police worked overnight on the case gathering evidence and retrieving...
WAPT
House destroyed by fire in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. — A fire destroyed a house on Hollow Oak Lane off Whitfield Road in Brandon Saturday night. Several fire agencies responded to the fire. Officials said four people lived in the home, but only one person was in the house when the fire broke out. That resident...
One killed in stabbing at Vicksburg motel
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a person was stabbed to death. Police responded to the Motel 6 on Interstate 20 Frontage Road just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified victim deceased in one of the hotel rooms. Investigators said a possible suspect was […]
WLBT
Fire breaks out at Fondren grocery store
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a Fondren grocery store in Jackson Sunday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says there was a cooking fire in the back of Corner Market, which caused damage to the roof of the building. According to the assistant chief, no one...
