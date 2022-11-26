Graffiti carved into the slate of the Old Court House by Union soldiers in July 1863 is still visible today. Many are simple markings of initials that look as if they were quickly scribbled down, and some more elaborate etchings of their names and units they served in. What originally was seen as vandalism of Warren County’s brand new Courthouse became a historical artifact and record showing that these men stood here on these grounds at a moment in time that signaled the turning point of the Civil War.

WARREN COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO